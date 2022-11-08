Gardeners’ reading list for winter pondering

While the recent weather may not have you thinking about curling up with a blanket, a fire, and a good book just yet, there are some books that could make the winter days rush right by.

What gardener doesn’t want that, especially when days filled with darkness and coldness are followed by a very special spring – the smell of soil, the signs of seedlings emerging, and the season’s first flowers?

So let’s talk books: The three books that I selected for this column are very different from one another, but do have one thing in common. Each winter since the pandemic, I began offering a virtual book club where participants tackle an assigned book each month in January, February, and March, and discuss that book on Monday evenings from 7 to 8 p.m. on Zoom from the comfort of their favorite chair with their favorite beverage.

The discussion is facilitated in both large and small groups covering specific chapters each week, with a series of questions to lead our nightly conversation. You can register for the free virtual book clubs online, and information about the book club and connection information will be delivered to your email after the first of the year. Check-out additional information at https://lucas.osu.edu/ .

Here are the books, all with a plant and nature twist, that will be discussed this winter:

January : Lives of Weeds , by Dr. John Cardina.

February : Braiding Sweetgrass , by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

March: Seeing Trees , by Nancy R. Hugo and Robert Llewellyn.

Lives of Weeds is written by Dr. John Cardina, a retired weed scientist with The Ohio State University. He shares not only the history of several weeds, but their relationship to humans. Dr. Cardina will be joining us for the first meeting sharing his perspective on how this book came to be.

While reading you will learn about selected tenacious plants and their unique stories – why they are inevitable and essential, and how their ecological success is ensured by tireless efforts to eradicate them. He links botany, history, ecology, and evolutionary biology to the social dimensions of humanity’s ancient struggle with feral flora, and shows how weeds have shaped — and are shaped by — the way we live in the natural world.

Published nearly 10 years ago, Braiding Sweetgrass is a book by Robin Wall Kimmerer that remains on the New York Times bestseller list.

Her book explores the connection between all living things and our human efforts to cultivate a more sustainable world through the lens of indigenous traditions. She reflects on how modern botany can be explained through these cultures.

The book is a series of stories the author uses to teach, discuss, and explains the connectiveness of sustainability and cultures to solve problems through science and learning. Readers will learn about an Honorable Harvest, indigenous cultures, lichens and cedars, the windigo, and more through several stories compiled in her book and discussed in our virtual book club.

Seeing Trees is an amazing book with awesome pictures created by the writing of Nancy R. Hugo and photographs captured by Robert Llewellyn. This easy read dives deep in the rarely seen, but easily observable tree traits and summons readers to watch trees with the same care and compassion that birdwatchers watch birds.

As we work our way through this book, we will be focusing on strategies to improve our field observations of trees in the future. We will be highlighting some of the most visually interesting tree structures, including leaves, flowers, buds, leaf scars, twigs, and bark.

While the book highlights in-depth profiles of 10 familiar tree species — including such beloved trees as white oak, southern magnolia, white pine, and tulip poplar — we will learn together to be able to recognize and understand many of their most captivating, but usually overlooked, physical features and the skills to apply this to every plant in our landscape and natural areas. I am already thinking about offering a hands-on outdoor component and take these new observations out in the field together as a group in the spring, summer and fall.

So, add these books to your holiday must-have list. As temperatures drop and more time is spent indoors, have them ready for reading, and of course discussing as part of the upcoming virtual book clubs. Hope to see you online in 2023.