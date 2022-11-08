Tropical Weather-Atlantic for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Nicole to impact the Bahamas, Florida and much of the East Coast

Subtropical Storm Nicole is moving northwest and slowly gaining wind intensity. Nicole is expected to continue gaining wind intensity as it approaches and moves through the Bahamas into Wednesday

night. Impacts for the Bahamas and Florida are expected from late Tuesday through Thursday with impacts over Florida continuing into Friday. Heavy rainfall, rough seas and gusty winds will extend

well to the north of the center of the storm. Impacts can then spread northward into the southeastern United States by the end of the week with gusty wind and areas of heavy rain. Areas of coastal

flooding and beach erosion are expected along much of the eastern United States. This can eventually bring rain and strong winds to Atlantic Canada by the weekend. Due to the anticipated impacts from

heavy rain, flooding and strong winds, Nicole is a less than one on the AccuWeather RealImpact

Rain will expand into the eastern Bahamas by Tuesday morning and push into Florida Tuesday night and Wednesday with the threat for flash flooding pushing northward across the southeastern United

States by late week. A large swath of 2-4 inches (50-100 mm) with a small area of 4-8 inches (100-200 mm) is expected along and just north of the track of the storm with an AccuWeather Local

StormMax

general 1-2 inches (25-50 mm) is expected from the central Appalachians through Atlantic Canada with heavier amounts along the mid-Atlantic and Northeast coastline.

Tropical-storm-force winds (39-73 mph or 63-118 km/h) are expected from the northern Bahamas into Florida and along the Southeast Coast of the United States. Close to where Nicole makes landfall,

hurricane-force winds (Greater than 73 mph or 118 km/h) are expected, especially along the coast. An AccuWeather Local StormMax

the northern Bahamas and southeastern Florida. Winds of this magnitude can down trees, power lines and cause transportation delays in some areas. Winds along the southeast coast of the U.S. can cause

large surf, coastal flooding and significant beach erosion this week. As the storm races northeastward, it can bring tropical-storm-force winds to coastal New England and Atlantic Canada into this

weekend.

Elsewhere, there is one other marked low to the east of Bermuda that could develop over the next 24 hours. The lifespan of this storm would be short, as it will quickly be swept up into an

advancing cold front by midweek.

