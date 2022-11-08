Read full article on original website
Related
Woman with the 'world's biggest lips' plans to undergo more beauty treatments despite doctor's warnings
A woman with the ‘world’s biggest lips’ is planning to undergo more beauty treatments even after her doctor warned her that she could die. Andrea Ivanova who has the world’s biggest lips is on a mission to break another record - to have the world’s most pointed and elongated chin. This 25-year-old has undergone 32 surgeries so far on her pout and spent almost $9000 to look like a Bratz doll.
Woman shares genius duvet cover hack that makes the bed in seconds
It could be argued that having to put a new cover on your duvet is one of the most frustrating chores of all time - admit it, you've had to crawl inside the bed sheets at least once trying to match up the corners to each other properly. If that...
Deli meat and cheese has been linked to a listeria outbreak in six states that has killed one person and caused another to miscarry
Deli meat and cheese has been linked to a listeria outbreak in six states that has killed one person. Pregnant people, those older than 65, and people with weakened immune systems are most likely to get sick. Listeria can cause symptoms including a fever and muscle aches.
Cucumbers: Nutrition facts and health benefits
Cucumbers have many nutritional benefits, are low in calories and high in valuable nutrients.
AOL Corp
'Neck pain is gone': Amazon's bestselling gel pillows are down to $11 a pop ahead of Black Friday
Doctors say that high-quality sleep is one of the most important elements of overall wellness. And that starts with a comfortable sleep setup. But when was the last time you replaced your pillows? If you have to think about this for more than a minute, it's been too long. (No wonder you wake up with an achy neck!) Pillows lose their shape over time. This makes it tough to nod off at night and puts you at an increased risk for neck pain the next day. Not only that, pillows can harbor dust mites, jacking up the risk you'll wake up congested. A small investment in top-notch pillows can have a big impact on your overall health. Luckily, now is a great time to up your pillow game: Amazon's got the luxe Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows on sale right now. You can get a set of 2 queen-size pillows for $22 with the 50% off on-page coupon (was $45). That works out to $11 each — a price that can't be beat.
thededicatedhouse.com
The Differences Between Types of Blinds for the Interior of Your Home
Hello World! Welcome Friends! If you are looking for a great way to improve the interior design of a particular room in your home, then you could think about adding blinds to the windows. Indeed, carrying out a simple makeover job, such as replacing the blinds in a window can give you a whole new look in a particular articles in your house. However, you should take the time to carry out research about a number of different types of blinds that are available on the market before making a final decision about which one would be right for a room in your house. Moreover, this simple guide will give you all the information you need to choose an appropriate type of blind for a room in your residential property.
findingfarina.com
How to Improve Home Air Quality
It’s no secret that the air you breathe inside your home is the same air you’re breathing all day long. This is why home air pollution can have such a bad effect on your health. But you can do something to combat home air pollution. All you need...
How To Keep Your Sponges Clean
Shockingly, your everyday sponge can be one of the germiest spots in your house. Follow these tips to keep your sponges clean and eliminate odors and bacteria.
rsvplive.ie
Mum shares genius hack to stop condensation gathering on windows overnight
With the cold, dark, winter nights well and truly upon us, many homes are struggling to control the build up of condensation on their windows that resembles a “swimming pool” come morning time. Cleaning expert Jen who has garnered 1 million followers on TikTok and even more on...
Comments / 1