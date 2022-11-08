Read full article on original website
Related
cohaitungchi.com
Hypothyroidism and Anxiety: What’s the Connection?
Hypothyroidism is a condition that can leave you feeling sluggish and contribute to weight gain and mood changes, so it’s not a surprise that it can be tied to depression. But hypothyroidism symptoms can also include anxiety. In fact, a review published in June 2018 in JAMA Psychiatry found people with hypothyroidism are more than twice as likely as people without the condition to develop anxiety disorders and that 29.8 percent of all anxiety disorders are associated with autoimmune thyroid disease.
Psych Centra
Crippling Anxiety: How to Cope with It
Crippling anxiety can affect your daily life and prevent you from doing the things you love. If you feel like there’s no way out, there are ways you can cope and manage your anxiety. Crippling anxiety is a common phrase used to describe severe anxiety. It feels debilitating or...
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Causes of Anxiety? 9 Potential Causes
Anxiety is often caused by a combination of factors, including genetic predisposition, life experiences, and certain medications. The exact cause of anxiety is unknown. Generally, a single factor does not cause an anxiety disorder, but several factors work together to do so. 9 potential causes of anxiety. 1. Genetic predisposition.
verywellmind.com
How Does Caffeine Affect Anxiety?
Coffee, tea, soda, and other foods and beverages containing caffeine are consumed by many adults each and every day, so it is perhaps not surprising to learn that caffeine is the most commonly used drug in the world. Because caffeine is so intertwined in our daily diets, it is often easy to forget that it is a drug that, while legal, still has psychoactive effects.
Mindfulness meditation is as effective as LEXAPRO at alleviating anxiety, study finds
Trendy mindfulness practices are as effective as medication at alleviating anxiety, a study has found. People who meditated every day and did yoga once a week saw their anxious thoughts and feelings ease by almost a third after six weeks. In the first head-to-head comparison, a second group given Lexapro...
Psych Centra
Can Gabapentin Treat Anxiety?
Gabapentin isn’t the main treatment option for anxiety, but it can be an effective alternative when other medications haven’t worked. Doctors may prescribe gabapentin to treat various health conditions, including mental health conditions. First discovered in the. , doctors originally prescribed gabapentin as a muscle relaxer. The drug...
Mindfulness exercises could be just as effective as anxiety drugs
BOSTON – A new study finds mindfulness could be just as effective as drugs at treating anxiety.In a randomized clinical trial, researchers at Georgetown University assigned 276 people with anxiety to receive either a guided mindfulness-based stress reduction program or a popular antidepressant, escitalopram.Both groups experienced about a 30% drop in the severity of their anxiety symptoms.Mindfulness techniques do require an investment of time to reap the mental health benefits, but drugs used to treat anxiety disorders can have unwanted side effects and some people do not respond well to them.
Can you get addicted to melatonin?
Can you be addicted to chocolate? What about Pilates or checking your email? Although many of us use the word “addiction” fairly casually, from a medical perspective it requires meeting very specific criteria, and melatonin doesn’t have the chemical makeup to induce addiction in most people. “Addiction...
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of methamphetamine withdrawal?
Methamphetamine is a highly addictive drug. People can experience withdrawal symptoms when they stop using it. These can range from fatigue and depression to intense cravings. Although most withdrawal symptoms may resolve after a few weeks, some may continue for much longer. This article provides an overview of the symptoms...
CNET
Headaches vs. Migraines: How to Tell the Difference and Get Relief
To veteran migraine sufferers, the signs of an attack are as clear as day: The blinding flashes of pain, excruciating pressure between the eyes and nausea racking your body make it impossible to ignore. But not all migraines look or feel the same, and some severe headaches can feel awfully...
Medical News Today
8-week mindfulness program ‘as effective’ as antidepressant for treating anxiety
Anxiety disorders impact millions of people worldwide. Treatments for anxiety disorders include medications and psychotherapy. Although effective, these options may not always be accessible or appropriate for some people. Preliminary evidence suggests that mindfulness may reduce anxiety symptoms. Yet, no study has examined how its effectiveness compares to antidepressant medications...
Night sweats are stressful for many women in menopause
It's not anyone's idea of a fun choice, but researchers recently asked 200 women which part of menopause is worse for them -- hot flashes or night sweats?. Both can significantly affect a woman's quality of life, but night sweats may be the most stressful, their study found. "We know...
Mindfulness worked as well for anxiety as drug in study
Mindfulness meditation worked as well as a standard drug for treating anxiety in the first head-to-head comparison. The study tested a widely used mindfulness program that includes 2½ hours of classes weekly and 45 minutes of daily practice at home. Participants were randomly assigned to the program or daily use of a generic drug sold under the brand name Lexapro for depression and anxiety.
Psych Centra
Self-Esteem Test
Self-esteem has to do with how you perceive yourself and how compassionate you are toward yourself. It’s not about viewing yourself as perfect or better than others. Instead, people with high self-esteem accept their flaws, are kind to themselves when they make mistakes, and believe they have worth in the world.
Feeling Alone In A Relationship Is Common
Information in this article is based on research sourced from accredited psychological sites, which are cited within the story. It is entirely possible to be with someone and still feel single.
Psych Centra
Transdermal Patch for Schizophrenia: Does It Help?
A transdermal patch is the latest treatment available for schizophrenia. It administers medication through the skin to ease symptoms such as lack of motivation or emotion, but may not be for everyone. The use of transdermal patches is a growing trend in healthcare. These patches attach to the skin and...
Medical News Today
How long do menopause symptoms last?
Menopause is a natural stage after a person’s final menstrual cycle. Menopause symptoms typically last for around 4 years. Menopause is part of sexual maturation and is not a disease or condition, although people may experience many symptoms of menopause. Doctors define menopause as occurring 1 year after a...
Medical News Today
Acupuncture for anxiety: Does it help?
Acupuncture’s supporters claim that placing needles in certain points on the body can stimulate the central nervous system, reducing anxiety. While some studies on this technique show positive results, the evidence is limited. have found that acupuncture can help with anxiety in specific situations, such as anxiety about visiting...
sippycupmom.com
Alcohol Depression and Anxiety States as a Symptom of Addiction
The effects of alcohol addiction are divided into physical and mental. The latter group includes alcohol-induced depression. There are primary depression with secondary alcoholism or primary alcoholism with secondary depression. In 90% of cases, depressive disorders are the result of an alcoholism disorder and not a condition that leads to addiction. According to statistics, men are most often sick. In this article, you will learn about the effects of depression after alcohol and how to treat it effectively.
News-Medical.net
Melatonin could be a potential therapy for long-COVID symptoms
A recent review published in the journal Biomolecules discussed the potential uses of melatonin in treating brain fog and chronic fatigue syndrome or myalgic encephalomyelitis symptoms associated with long coronavirus disease (COVID). Background. An emerging concern associated with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic is long COVID or clinical sequelae...
Comments / 0