West Virginia State

Report: Thousands of Virginia teachers quit from stress

Alarming numbers regarding teacher employment show that an exodus is occurring in Virginia – and the educators who remain are under more stress than ever. A report from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Council found that almost 11-thousand Virginia teachers quit since the beginning of the pandemic, while only 72-hundred first-time teachers have been hired.
VIRGINIA STATE
Food pantry unveils trailer for distribution

An area food pantry has unveiled a new 53-foot trailer to help distribute goods just in time for the holidays. During a noon ceremony at their Verona warehouse, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank announced a three-year partnership with Food Lion that will allow the group to operate and maintain the trailer. The sponsorship will help deliver food to families who need it the most.
VERONA, VA

