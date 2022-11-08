Read full article on original website
rewind1051.com
Report: Thousands of Virginia teachers quit from stress
Alarming numbers regarding teacher employment show that an exodus is occurring in Virginia – and the educators who remain are under more stress than ever. A report from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Council found that almost 11-thousand Virginia teachers quit since the beginning of the pandemic, while only 72-hundred first-time teachers have been hired.
rewind1051.com
Food pantry unveils trailer for distribution
An area food pantry has unveiled a new 53-foot trailer to help distribute goods just in time for the holidays. During a noon ceremony at their Verona warehouse, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank announced a three-year partnership with Food Lion that will allow the group to operate and maintain the trailer. The sponsorship will help deliver food to families who need it the most.
