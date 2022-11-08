The Fairfax County government’s award-winning Noman M. Cole Pollution Control Plant in Lorton will host an open-house event and tours for the public on Saturday, Nov. 19. Designed for all ages, including children, events will begin at noon with “worker booths” where participants will be able to participate in hands-on activities with some of the plant’s staff to learn about the important work they do to treat and process wastewater on a daily basis, in alignment with the Fairfax Countywide Strategic Plan, which proposes prioritizing stormwater and wastewater infrastructure.

