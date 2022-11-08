Read full article on original website
sungazette.news
Potomac School has a notable football playoff history
Although it has been a while since the Potomac School Panthers have participated in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association playoffs, the high-school football team has a notable history in the postseason. The Panthers (6-2) last made the state playoffs in 2013, finishing second in the Division II tournament. That...
sungazette.news
Strong pack keeps Oakton cross country team on top
With six state titles – from 1978 to 2021 – three runner-up finishes, plus having a couple of individual winners and at least one runner-up in program history, the Oakton Cougars boys high school cross country team certainly deserves its reputation as a perennial Virginia power. What’s maybe...
sungazette.news
Mason honors benefactor by renaming Islamic-studies center
George Mason University has announced a $3 million gift to its Center for Global Islamic Studies, which will be renamed the AbuSulayman Center for Global Islamic Studies in recognition of the donation. The commitment was made by the Mirza Family Foundation, headed by Yaqub Mirza, a current member of the...
sungazette.news
MCA voices alarm over future school crowding
Some McLean-area schools may become even more overcrowded because of Tysons developments and Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) should use a variety of tools to offset those impacts, according to a McLean Citizens Association (MCA) report presented Nov. 2. FCPS officials each year make five-year school-enrollment projections based on birth...
sungazette.news
Arlington History, 11/10/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• A new locomotive traveled along rail lines from Alexandria to the Long Bridge and back during trials. •• The Civic Federation is seeking to have the County Board appoint a planning commission. •• Arlington Democrats will hold a...
sungazette.news
Editorial: Make every day of school count
Unless things get really bad, snowstorm-wise, Arlington Public Schools does not plan to revert to “virtual” learning during inclement-weather days this winter, but rather rely on the tried and true snow days that have been a staple of childhood for generations. And we find it hard to quibble...
sungazette.news
Advocacy group preps community forum on Missing Middle
Virginians Organized for Interfaith Community Engagement (VOICE) will host a community forum focused on Arlington’s proposed Missing Middle zoning changes on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington, 4444 Arlington Blvd. County Board members Libby Garvey and Christian Dorsey are expected to be on...
sungazette.news
Fairfax History, 11/10/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• A new locomotive traveled along rail lines from Alexandria to the Long Bridge and back during trials. •• Fairfax PTA officials are urging that all teachers receive health screenings. •• The Fairfax DAR plans to establish a book...
sungazette.news
Democrat topping independent in open School Board seat
In the Arlington School Board race, Democratic-backed contender Bethany Sutton was holding an almost 2-to-1 lead over independent James Vell Rives IV, suggesting that the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s sample ballot remained a dominant factor all the way down to the bottom rung of the political ladder on Arlington’s Nov. 8 ballot.
sungazette.news
55+ News, 11/10/22 edition
News of interest to active seniors in Arlington. 55+ programs are held indoors at 55+ Centers unless otherwise noted. A 55+ membership (starting at a $20 annual fee) is required to participate. For information, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747. ‘FRIENDSGIVING’ CELEBRATION SET: A “55+ Friendsgiving” celebration will be...
sungazette.news
Democrat de Ferranti seems poised for re-election win
Democratic Arlington County Board member Matt de Ferranti was turning back challenges — largely over the county government’s proposed Missing Middle zoning changes — in early results on Election Night. De Ferranti was holding a commanding lead over independents Audrey Clement and Adam Theo, who had pressed...
sungazette.news
Yet more time needed to ink cable contract
Remember Jarndyce v. Jarndyce, the fictional, interminable legal case that was the basis of the seemingly never-ending Charles Dickens novel “Bleak House” that many a middle-schooler was forced to trudge through during English class?. A similar situation is playing out between the Arlington government and Comcast, although both...
sungazette.news
Analysis: Did neighborhoods just deliver Arlington Democrats a warning?
Incumbent Arlington County Board member Matt de Ferranti’s healthy re-election victory in the Nov. 8 general election did not come without some inherent warning signs for Democrats about one segment of the county population’s unhappiness with current governance. Whether the party heeds the potential canary in the coal...
sungazette.news
New WMATA chief to speak at Chamber’s annual meeting
The new general manager of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority will be the keynote speaker at the Arlington Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting, to be held on Dec. 9. Randy Clarke took over as head of the regional transit agency earlier this year. “Attendees will hear about his...
sungazette.news
Editor’s Notebook: Getting rubbed the wrong way
It used to be said during the 1970s version of TV’s “Match Game” that if a celebrity panelist got stuck and couldn’t come up with an answer, they should either write down “boobs” or “Howard Cosell” because nearly every question was written in a way that one or the other potentially would match the contestant.
sungazette.news
Tours of stormwater, wastewater plant give up-close look at treatment process
The Fairfax County government’s award-winning Noman M. Cole Pollution Control Plant in Lorton will host an open-house event and tours for the public on Saturday, Nov. 19. Designed for all ages, including children, events will begin at noon with “worker booths” where participants will be able to participate in hands-on activities with some of the plant’s staff to learn about the important work they do to treat and process wastewater on a daily basis, in alignment with the Fairfax Countywide Strategic Plan, which proposes prioritizing stormwater and wastewater infrastructure.
sungazette.news
Democrats to mark Veterans Day with Saturday breakfast
The Arlington County Democratic Committee’s monthly breakfast event on Saturday, Nov. 12 will focus on veterans and their service to the nation. The event will be held beginning at 9 a.m. at Busboys & Poets in Shirlington, and will feature a number of speakers. In addition, participants are asked...
sungazette.news
Public-Safety Notes, 11/10/22 edition
News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. VIENNA MAN CHARGED WITH ELUDING, DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE: A Vienna police officer on Oct. 29 at 11:14 p.m. observed a driver make several traffic violations in the 1000 block of Rachel Lane, S.W., and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The...
sungazette.news
Arlington officials have the need for speed (cameras, that is)
It probably will be on the fast track to nowheresville, given the balance of power in Richmond, but Arlington leaders will be asking the General Assembly to expand the ability of localities to use speed cameras beyond the currently permitted school and work zones. The request comes as part of...
sungazette.news
Board of Supervisors starts refining 2023 legislative package
Fairfax County’s draft 2023 legislative agenda continues sounding the drum on several long-running themes, but includes a few new requests for the upcoming General Assembly session. “Much of the program remains the same, especially with respect to our fundamental priorities,” said Supervisor James Walkinshaw (D-Braddock), chairman of the Board...
