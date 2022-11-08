Read full article on original website
It’s time for the national Democratic Party to invest in Oklahoma
Outcomes will never change without decisive action by the national Democratic Party that motivates and empowers the anemic, state-level party. The post It’s time for the national Democratic Party to invest in Oklahoma appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
‘They’ve been counted’: State Election Board answers voter questions
After election night, voters are flagging questions about the voter verification process here in Oklahoma.
KOCO
Oklahoma Election Results: 2022 midterm election in Oklahoma
It's Election Day, and voters have made big decisions that will impact Oklahoma's future. Watch the video player above as the KOCO 5 News Team breaks down the election as the results unfold. Oklahomans decided on important races, including for governor, both U.S. Senate seats and Oklahoma’s state superintendent of...
KOCO
Oklahoma voter turnout for midterm dropped compared to 2018 election
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans made their voices heard Tuesday by giving Republicans in the state a decisive victory in the majority of races. From governor to state superintendent and those who will represent the state in Washington D.C., it was a good night for the Oklahoma GOP. But how...
Oklahoma election called 'mandate on school choice'
(The Center Square) - School choice was not the only issue in the Oklahoma gubernatorial race, but it was one of the most prolific. Gov. Kevin Stitt vowed to "think outside the box" and "stand with parents over big unions" when asked about school vouchers during a debate with his opponent, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister.
KOCO
More than 40% of Oklahoma voters marked straight-party ballots in midterm, election officials say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Unofficial results show that more than 40% of Oklahoma voters marked a straight-party ballot during Tuesday's midterm election. Oklahoma State Election Board officials said in a news release Thursday that more than 480,000 voters selected the straight-party option. Of those who cast straight-party votes, 69.82% were for Republican candidates, 29.08% were for Democrats and 1.1% were for Libertarians.
KOCO
Oklahomans look forward to upcoming vote after other states decide on recreational marijuana
OKLAHOMA CITY — After one big election night, Oklahomans now look forward to a major choice they'll make in March on whether to legalize recreational marijuana. It's an issue five states faced Tuesday, with three – Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota – voting it down. Missouri and Maryland voted to legalize it.
KOCO
How did Tuesday night's election impact Oklahoma state House and Senate?
OKLAHOMA CITY — A lot of attention was given Tuesday night to the statewide races and federal offices that were on Oklahomans' ballots. But there also were dozens of state House and Senate seats up for grabs. Following Tuesday night's midterms, just two seats flipped at the Oklahoma state...
KOCO
Oklahoma tribal leaders react to Gov. Kevin Stitt's reelection victory
OKLAHOMA CITY — Leaders from tribal nations and organizations in Oklahoma reacted Thursday to Gov. Kevin Stitt's reelection victory. The relationship between Stitt and the tribes has been rocky throughout his time in office, but tribal leaders said it is not too late to fix it. “When you take...
oklahomawatch.org
Analysis: How Rural Voters Again Propelled Stitt to Victory
Widespread support from rural voters and a decisive margin in metropolitan Tulsa propelled incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to victory over Democrat Joy Hofmeister in Tuesday’s general election. Stitt received 63.2% of votes in counties outside of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan statistical areas, according to state election...
kosu.org
Native voter push not enough to tip scales of power in Oklahoma's Governor race
Despite a big push for Native voter turnout, it wasn’t enough to win the Governor’s race. According to the United Indian Nations of Oklahoma, Indigenous people account for about 14 percent of eligible voters in the state. The United Indian Nations of Oklahoma watched results Tuesday night at...
KOCO
Incumbent Kevin Stitt to serve another term as Oklahoma governor
OKLAHOMA CITY — Incumbent Kevin Stitt will serve another term as Oklahoma governor following his double-digit victory over Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister. The results come after a tightly run race by both candidates. Stitt took the stage shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to an enthusiastic crowd at the Oklahoma...
Nonpartisan Polling Firm Says Low Voter Turnout Impacted Oklahoma’s General Election
A nonpartisan polling firm said low voter turnout impacted the gubernatorial race where incumbent Kevin Stitt won by nearly 160,000 votes. SoonerPoll, which brands itself as Oklahoma's only independent, nonpartisan public opinion polling firm, said its pre-election polling indicated Stitt's Democratic challenger, Joy Hofmeister, held an edge. "She was looking...
KOCO
Gov. Kevin Stitt after reelection: ‘Oklahomans want to continue the momentum we’ve created’
OKLAHOMA CITY — Republican incumbent Kevin Stitt has been reelected as Oklahoma governor, beating his Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister. Stitt won his bid for a second term with 55% of the vote, while Hofmeister garnered 42%. During his acceptance speech, he highlighted his accomplishments after the past four years...
KOCO
Oklahoma Election Results: Incumbent Kevin Stitt wins re-election bid for governor
The Associated Press has called Oklahoma's gubernatorial race for incumbent Kevin Stitt. The Republican governor beat out Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister, who had been serving as Oklahoma's state superintendent of public instruction. Note: If you don’t see results below, click here. Oklahomans first elected Stitt into office in 2018,...
Oklahoma tribes react to Gov. Stitt’s reelection
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma tribes are reacting to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday night. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released a statement late Tuesday:. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans. We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences.”
Decision 2022: Stitt, Republicans sweep key Oklahoma races
TULSA, Okla. — Polls closed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Oklahoma's general election. 2 News Oklahoma has live updates throughout Election Day as the results come in. Get updates on election results sent directly to you with the free 2 News Oklahoma app. Watch our coverage Tuesday on...
KOCO
Oklahoma Election Results: Frank Lucas wins race for Oklahoma's Third Congressional District
The Associated Press has called the race for Oklahoma's Third Congressional District for incumbent Frank Lucas. The longtime Oklahoma Republican defeated Democratic challenger Jeremiah Ross. Lucas was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1994 to finish Glenn English's term in Oklahoma's Sixth Congressional District. Oklahoma lost the...
