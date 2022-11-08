Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richmond church elder killed by a pit bullCheryl E PrestonRichmond, VA
'Tunnel to Towers' Nonprofit Honors Disabled & Retired U.S. Army Veteran Hero by Paying off his Mortgage for Veteran's DZack LoveChesterfield, VA
Richmond, VA's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldRichmond, VA
Richmond, Virginia couple living in RV will be featured on a reality showMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond, Virginia restaurants add more fees for serviceMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
rvahub.com
PHOTOS: Grow @1717 Accelerator honors childcare businesses in Richmond
Capital One Financial Corp (COF) this week recognized seven licensed home base childcare providers for their completion of the [email protected] Accelerator, a 12-week small business program designed to help strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem and elevate the Richmond region as a destination for innovation. Cohort members received $5,000 in funding...
rvahub.com
Richmond Marathon races provide community, support to go the distance
The Richmond Marathon races are expected to draw 16,000 participants this year and up to 30,000 spectators throughout the city, according to organizers. Emily Krapf trained alone on her treadmill in 2012 for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon in Virginia Beach. Her goal was to get a...
rvahub.com
Forest Hill Foraging and Plant Walk on Saturday
Come out this weekend for a plant and foraging walk to get to know your leafy neighbors and feel more at home in both the city and the woods. Meeting place is at the Stone House. -Identifying Trees in Winter by Bark,Twigs, Buds and Leaf Scars. The walk will be...
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond Food News: Nov. 10-16
Sweet and savory cheesecakes, cheese and charcuterie boards, coffee — all of these pleasures are on the menu at the forthcoming Verseau Bistro at Stony Point Fashion Park. Expected to premiere later this month, the cafe helmed by Cheryl Wittmann is an extension of her current decadent baking business, Say Cheese … cake. (Richmond magazine)
Richmond Councilwoman receives criticism online for ‘Karen’ tweet
"When you’re elected by your community to represent that community, you take on the responsibility to act with grace. Dismissing concerns of citizens and members in the community doesn’t display what Richmond is about," Wilkes said.
rvamag.com
Get In The Spirits At Stony Point Fashion Park This Saturday
The second Saturday in November used to just be another day on the calendar, until Stony Point Fashion Park said, “You know what? We’re gonna throw a big dang party, and you’re gonna be able to drink at it.” This year marks the fourth time in four years they have had this idea. They love having this idea. And we love them for having this idea.
Scalding water, falls and sloppy records: New violations stack up for Virginia assisted living facilities
This is the largest number of provisionally licensed facilities since 8News began tracking the issue in April, with five more facilities being added to the list over the last few months.
rvahub.com
University of Richmond celebrates New Zealand with gumboot throwing, sheep cuddling, and ambassador visit
The annual event celebrating International Education Week this year focuses on our Kiwi friends. Richmonders can sample New Zealand cuisine, visit with some sustainably raised sheep, and more at the University of Richmond along with Bede Corry, New Zealand Ambassador to the U.S. next week as the University of Richmond celebrates International Education Week.
After his voice entertained Virginia for years, Richmond is honoring his legacy
Most people dream of creating a legacy. Kirby Carmichael, the tall man of soul, turned this dream into a reality. The veteran radio host has entertained Central Virginia for decades.
cardinalnews.org
Former NASCAR driver kicks off state Senate race
Hermie Sadler, a former NASCAR driver and wrestling promoter and entrepreneur from Emporia, has made his entrance into politics by seeking the Republican nomination in Virginia’s newly created 17th state Senate District. Sadler, 53, whose family has owned businesses in Emporia for decades, currently operates two convenience stores in...
‘I was shocked’: Landlord advises how to avoid Richmond utility overcharges
A Richmond man has advice for other residents after he received a utility bill of over $21,000 from the City of Richmond.
rvahub.com
Richmond Marathon on Saturday
The 45th Richmond Marathon hits the local streets early Saturday morning. In some areas, no-parking signs are up and enforcement begins for most at 9 PM but some restricted parking and detours have already begun. There will be lane closures along all of the courses starting Friday morning and continuing...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Richmond, Virginia to Niagara Falls
If you're looking for a mix of beautiful landscapes and quaint, small towns that the US east coast is known for, alongside bustling city life and culture, this road trip from Richmond, Virginia to Niagara Falls is the perfect adventure for you. The 590-mile trip from Richmond, Virginia to Niagara...
Democrat Donald McEachin wins Virginia’s 4th Congressional District race, AP projects
Democratic U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin defeated Republican Leon Benjamin in Virginia’s 4th Congressional District race to win a fourth term in Congress, according to the Associated Press.
Dress up as a dinosaur to help beat this world record at Dorey Park in Henrico
All race participants are expected to be in dinosaur costumes — but not just any costume will count towards breaking the Guinness World Record. Only inflatable full-body T-Rex dinosaur costumes will contribute towards the official count.
Richmond School Board officials express concerns in meeting with VDOE
The Virginia Department of Education continued to ask questions about how the Richmond School Board is functioning at a meeting on Wednesday.
Chesterfield schools shelter in place
Chesterfield County Schools announced they were sheltering in place Friday afternoon due to severe storms and a tornado warning int he area.
Richmond's new Moxy hotel offers bar check-in
A newer Marriott brand, Moxy is targeted to the Millennial demographic and described by Shamin CEO Neil Amin as “bar-centric.”
Chesterfield, Henrico voters approve multi-million-dollar bond proposals: What’s next?
Although provisional and mail-in ballots received after Election Day were still being counted as of Wednesday evening, multi-million-dollar bond proposals in Chesterfield and Henrico Counties garnered significant support at the polls.
The oldest public high school for Black students is in Virginia. Now, its alum want to preserve it
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — At the corner of Wesley street in Petersburg, sits a rich piece of Black history — the Peabody School Building. Established in 1870, the school is one of the oldest public schools for Black students in the country, something alum want to be preserved. “This school has produced artists, doctors, lawyers, businesspeople, […]
Comments / 0