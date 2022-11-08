ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rvahub.com

PHOTOS: Grow @1717 Accelerator honors childcare businesses in Richmond

Capital One Financial Corp (COF) this week recognized seven licensed home base childcare providers for their completion of the [email protected] Accelerator, a 12-week small business program designed to help strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem and elevate the Richmond region as a destination for innovation. Cohort members received $5,000 in funding...
RICHMOND, VA
rvahub.com

Richmond Marathon races provide community, support to go the distance

The Richmond Marathon races are expected to draw 16,000 participants this year and up to 30,000 spectators throughout the city, according to organizers. Emily Krapf trained alone on her treadmill in 2012 for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon in Virginia Beach. Her goal was to get a...
RICHMOND, VA
rvahub.com

Forest Hill Foraging and Plant Walk on Saturday

Come out this weekend for a plant and foraging walk to get to know your leafy neighbors and feel more at home in both the city and the woods. Meeting place is at the Stone House. -Identifying Trees in Winter by Bark,Twigs, Buds and Leaf Scars. The walk will be...
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Nov. 10-16

Sweet and savory cheesecakes, cheese and charcuterie boards, coffee — all of these pleasures are on the menu at the forthcoming Verseau Bistro at Stony Point Fashion Park. Expected to premiere later this month, the cafe helmed by Cheryl Wittmann is an extension of her current decadent baking business, Say Cheese … cake. (Richmond magazine)
RICHMOND, VA
rvamag.com

Get In The Spirits At Stony Point Fashion Park This Saturday

The second Saturday in November used to just be another day on the calendar, until Stony Point Fashion Park said, “You know what? We’re gonna throw a big dang party, and you’re gonna be able to drink at it.” This year marks the fourth time in four years they have had this idea. They love having this idea. And we love them for having this idea.
RICHMOND, VA
rvahub.com

University of Richmond celebrates New Zealand with gumboot throwing, sheep cuddling, and ambassador visit

The annual event celebrating International Education Week this year focuses on our Kiwi friends. Richmonders can sample New Zealand cuisine, visit with some sustainably raised sheep, and more at the University of Richmond along with Bede Corry, New Zealand Ambassador to the U.S. next week as the University of Richmond celebrates International Education Week.
RICHMOND, VA
cardinalnews.org

Former NASCAR driver kicks off state Senate race

Hermie Sadler, a former NASCAR driver and wrestling promoter and entrepreneur from Emporia, has made his entrance into politics by seeking the Republican nomination in Virginia’s newly created 17th state Senate District. Sadler, 53, whose family has owned businesses in Emporia for decades, currently operates two convenience stores in...
VIRGINIA STATE
rvahub.com

Richmond Marathon on Saturday

The 45th Richmond Marathon hits the local streets early Saturday morning. In some areas, no-parking signs are up and enforcement begins for most at 9 PM but some restricted parking and detours have already begun. There will be lane closures along all of the courses starting Friday morning and continuing...
RICHMOND, VA
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Richmond, Virginia to Niagara Falls

If you're looking for a mix of beautiful landscapes and quaint, small towns that the US east coast is known for, alongside bustling city life and culture, this road trip from Richmond, Virginia to Niagara Falls is the perfect adventure for you. The 590-mile trip from Richmond, Virginia to Niagara...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

The oldest public high school for Black students is in Virginia. Now, its alum want to preserve it

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — At the corner of Wesley street in Petersburg, sits a rich piece of Black history — the Peabody School Building. Established in 1870, the school is one of the oldest public schools for Black students in the country, something alum want to be preserved. “This school has produced artists, doctors, lawyers, businesspeople, […]
PETERSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy