Jersey City, NJ

New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 2535 Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Manhattan’s Harlem Neighborhood

Permits have been filed for an eight-story mixed-use building at 2535 Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem, Manhattan. Located between West 135th and West 136th Streets, the lot is steps from the 135th Street subway station, serviced by the A, B, and C trains. Mamadou Cedric Davis is listed as the owner behind the applications. Previous permits filed in 2020 by Saba Vadhat called for a 61,642-square-foot building with 22 residences and 23,979 square feet of commercial space.
MANHATTAN, NY
NJ.com

Bergen-Lafayette high-rise to move forward after plaintiff drops lawsuit

A controversial 17-story building next to Berry Lane Park is expected to move forward after a local group voluntarily dismissed its lawsuit against the project. The project is planned for 417 Communipaw Ave. and will have 420 residential units, 21 of which will be designated affordable housing. Skyline Development Group, the project’s developer, will also build the city a recreation center with a basketball court and other space, 20,000 square feet of public outdoor space and a 14,000 square feet of retail space.
New York YIMBY

Developers Complete 34,000-Square-Foot Penthouse Addition at 295 Fifth Avenue in Midtown, Manhattan

Construction is complete on a new two-story penthouse space atop 295 Fifth Avenue, a 16-story commercial building in Midtown South, Manhattan. Designed by Studios Architecture and developed by Tribeca Investment Group, PGIM Real Estate, and Meadow Partners, the 34,000-square-foot space will contain modern light-filled workspaces and multiple wraparound terraces with sweeping views of the Midtown skyline.
MANHATTAN, NY
Hudson Reporter

North Bergen considers new commercial zone west of River Road

North Bergen is contemplating a new zoning district in the township. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners introduced an ordinance at their November 9 meeting to implement a Master Plan amendment creating a new zoning district, known as the RRC-2 River Road Commercial 2, to permit commercial use along a portion of the west side of River Road.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
New York YIMBY

Harlem Biospace to Open Biotech Incubator at 1361 Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattanville, Manhattan

Harlem Biospace will open its second biotech incubator space in the Mink Building, a historic commercial property at 1361 Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattanville. The new facility will provide 10,250 square feet of affordable laboratory space for early-stage small- and mid-sized life science companies. The incubator is expected to accommodate around...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 2001 Nostrand Avenue in Flatbush, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2001 Nostrand Avenue, a six-story residential building in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by DJLU Architects and developed by The Edge Developers’ Mark Weinberger, the structure yields 35 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 16 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $75,429 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
hobokengirl.com

Jersey City’s Madame Claude Bis to Reopen as ‘Madame’ Under New Owners

French food is great for romantic date nights, family gatherings, and honestly any time you’re craving some flavorful comfort food — which is why many locals were disappointed when Madame Claude Bis closed in Jersey City this summer. When owners Alice Troietto and Mattias Gustafsson announced they’d be stepping away from the restaurant to retire as of July 14th of this year, it was revealed that the spot would reopen in the future under new ownership and with a bit of a rebranding. We now know that this restaurant, located at 390 4th Street in Jersey City, will be opening sometime soon with a speakeasy component — and it will be operating under the name ‘Madame.’ Madame is co-owned by Jamie Knott, Robert Palmer, and Gabriel Rieben, who all also co-own tiki bar Cellar 335 in Jersey City. Since Madame and Cellar 335 are connected via a shared door, there’s talk of there being some collaborative parties + events between the two businesses. Read on to learn more about the opening of Madame in Jersey City.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
therealdeal.com

Jersey City mayor wins redevelopment fight, rips nonprofit

The mayor of Jersey City is declaring victory in a development fight next to Berry Lane Park, and publicly ripping the opposition to boot. Steven Fulop announced Thursday the redevelopment of a former industrial site at 417 Communipaw Avenue could move forward after the Superior Court dismissed a lawsuit challenging the project.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New York YIMBY

MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island’s iconic Nunzio’s Pizzeria being replaced by a kitchen cabinet showroom

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The smell of fresh garlic and crisp pizza dough has been gone from Grant City for the past three months -- the August closure of Nunzio’s Pizzeria leaving a gaping vacancy at the corner of Hylan and Midland and a scar on the heart of pizza purists throughout the borough. But a new business is now rising in the iconic pizzeria’s place, its non-food-related signage painful proof that garlic knots and calzones will no longer be served at that address.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
hudsontv.com

Jersey City & Beit Shemesh, Israel Sign Sister City Agreement

During a Wednesday afternoon ceremony in City Hall, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop signed the city’s 17th Sister City cooperative agreement. The latest economic and cultural arrangement with Jersey City comes from Beit Shemesh in Israel, a city rich in diversity, just like Jersey City. The Sister City relationship...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Gothamist

Newark steps up pressure to delay Seton Hall's expansion plans over flooding concerns

Newark homeowners in the Ivy Hill section of the city want neighboring Seton Hall University to better mitigate stormwater runoff they say is why their homes flood. From left are Latoya Battle-Brown, Ken Walters, Patrice Bowers, Libre Jones, LaVita Johnson and Clarence Terry. Homeowners say their homes have flooded during strong storms and they blame the university’s existing development. [ more › ]
NEWARK, NJ

