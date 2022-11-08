Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mayor Adams’ Failed Migrant Tent Cost TaxPayers Over $325,000Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Man defecates on ex-wife’s grave because he still had a ‘grudge’ 50 years laterIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
Three Rikers Island Correction Officers arrested for investigation into sick leave abuseBLOCK WORK MEDIABrooklyn, NY
Mayor Fulop announces new city redevelopment community project
Mayor Steven M. Fulop has announced the redevelopment of a former industrial site on three acres of land in the city’s Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood can finally move forward to construction. A Superior Court Judge’s ruling to dismiss a “meritless” lawsuit filed by June Jones and the Morris Canal Redevelopment Area...
jerseydigs.com
Rare and Remarkable Duplex Penthouse in Jersey City’s Renowned The Beacon Hits the Market
A crown Jersey City duplex penthouse, this incredibly rare 3,200-square-foot home is situated inside the Art Deco-inspired The Beacon complex and features three private terraces spanning over 2,000 square feet. Written by Jersey Digs. A remarkable penthouse home with multiple outdoor terraces has just been listed for sale inside one...
hudsoncountyview.com
Morris Canal Manor project finally moving forward in Jersey City after 2nd lawsuit ends
After two lawsuits in a little under two years, the Morris Canal Manor project is finally moving forward after the latest court filing has concluded: paving the way for 400-plus unit development with a rec center, retail plaza, and retail incubator. “While this baseless lawsuit has done a tremendous disservice...
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 2535 Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Manhattan’s Harlem Neighborhood
Permits have been filed for an eight-story mixed-use building at 2535 Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem, Manhattan. Located between West 135th and West 136th Streets, the lot is steps from the 135th Street subway station, serviced by the A, B, and C trains. Mamadou Cedric Davis is listed as the owner behind the applications. Previous permits filed in 2020 by Saba Vadhat called for a 61,642-square-foot building with 22 residences and 23,979 square feet of commercial space.
Bergen-Lafayette high-rise to move forward after plaintiff drops lawsuit
A controversial 17-story building next to Berry Lane Park is expected to move forward after a local group voluntarily dismissed its lawsuit against the project. The project is planned for 417 Communipaw Ave. and will have 420 residential units, 21 of which will be designated affordable housing. Skyline Development Group, the project’s developer, will also build the city a recreation center with a basketball court and other space, 20,000 square feet of public outdoor space and a 14,000 square feet of retail space.
New York YIMBY
Developers Complete 34,000-Square-Foot Penthouse Addition at 295 Fifth Avenue in Midtown, Manhattan
Construction is complete on a new two-story penthouse space atop 295 Fifth Avenue, a 16-story commercial building in Midtown South, Manhattan. Designed by Studios Architecture and developed by Tribeca Investment Group, PGIM Real Estate, and Meadow Partners, the 34,000-square-foot space will contain modern light-filled workspaces and multiple wraparound terraces with sweeping views of the Midtown skyline.
North Bergen considers new commercial zone west of River Road
North Bergen is contemplating a new zoning district in the township. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners introduced an ordinance at their November 9 meeting to implement a Master Plan amendment creating a new zoning district, known as the RRC-2 River Road Commercial 2, to permit commercial use along a portion of the west side of River Road.
New York YIMBY
Harlem Biospace to Open Biotech Incubator at 1361 Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattanville, Manhattan
Harlem Biospace will open its second biotech incubator space in the Mink Building, a historic commercial property at 1361 Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattanville. The new facility will provide 10,250 square feet of affordable laboratory space for early-stage small- and mid-sized life science companies. The incubator is expected to accommodate around...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 2001 Nostrand Avenue in Flatbush, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2001 Nostrand Avenue, a six-story residential building in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by DJLU Architects and developed by The Edge Developers’ Mark Weinberger, the structure yields 35 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 16 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $75,429 to $187,330.
Ban approved on vehicle coverings in public streets and parking lots
North Bergen has banned covering vehicles on public streets and in public parking lots because the covers interfere with enforcing parking regulations. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners adopted an ordinance at the November 9 meeting after it was introduced in October. The Parking Authority utilizes automated license...
Bayonne concludes absorption study, residential redevelopment likely to resume
Bayonne officials have concluded the study on the status of redevelopments in the city, and the data clears the way for residential redevelopment to resume. Most major residential redevelopment was paused by Mayor James Davis amid the 2022 May non-partisan municipal election until a study could be completed to determine if new redevelopments were being occupied or not.
hobokengirl.com
Jersey City’s Madame Claude Bis to Reopen as ‘Madame’ Under New Owners
French food is great for romantic date nights, family gatherings, and honestly any time you’re craving some flavorful comfort food — which is why many locals were disappointed when Madame Claude Bis closed in Jersey City this summer. When owners Alice Troietto and Mattias Gustafsson announced they’d be stepping away from the restaurant to retire as of July 14th of this year, it was revealed that the spot would reopen in the future under new ownership and with a bit of a rebranding. We now know that this restaurant, located at 390 4th Street in Jersey City, will be opening sometime soon with a speakeasy component — and it will be operating under the name ‘Madame.’ Madame is co-owned by Jamie Knott, Robert Palmer, and Gabriel Rieben, who all also co-own tiki bar Cellar 335 in Jersey City. Since Madame and Cellar 335 are connected via a shared door, there’s talk of there being some collaborative parties + events between the two businesses. Read on to learn more about the opening of Madame in Jersey City.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Council rejects $213k contract for private company to evaluate 911 dispatch
The Jersey City Council rejected a resolution to evaluate issues and present possible solutions regarding the city’s 911 dispatch at last night’s meeting. “In 2015, the same problem arose with prioritization and again in 2018,” Alexandra Fajardo, who works in the dispatch center, said during the public portion of the meeting.
hudsoncountyview.com
Citing equity concerns for the south side, Jersey City Council votes down dispensary cap
The Jersey City Council voted down an ordinance on second reading to cap adult-use cannabis dispensaries at 55 citywide, with the majority of the governing body citing concerns about equity issues on the south side. “My concerns are that a lot of brothers went to jail for illegally selling cannabis....
NYC hires hundreds of sanitation workers to clean up city streets, mayor says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams was recently approached by an irate woman complaining about the trash on a nearby street when he walked over and picked up the garbage and dropped it into the public wastebasket. “Let’s all clean up the city,” Adams said at a press conference in Brooklyn on Thursday. Adams […]
therealdeal.com
Jersey City mayor wins redevelopment fight, rips nonprofit
The mayor of Jersey City is declaring victory in a development fight next to Berry Lane Park, and publicly ripping the opposition to boot. Steven Fulop announced Thursday the redevelopment of a former industrial site at 417 Communipaw Avenue could move forward after the Superior Court dismissed a lawsuit challenging the project.
New York YIMBY
2535 Frederick Douglass Boulevard
Permits Filed for 2535 Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Manhattan’s Harlem Neighborhood. Permits have been filed for an eight-story mixed-use building at 2535 Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem, Manhattan. Located between West 135th and West 136th Streets, the lot is steps from the 135th Street subway station, serviced by the A, B, and C trains. Mamadou Cedric Davis is listed as the owner behind the applications. Previous permits filed in 2020 by Saba Vadhat called for a 61,642-square-foot building with 22 residences and 23,979 square feet of commercial space.
Staten Island’s iconic Nunzio’s Pizzeria being replaced by a kitchen cabinet showroom
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The smell of fresh garlic and crisp pizza dough has been gone from Grant City for the past three months -- the August closure of Nunzio’s Pizzeria leaving a gaping vacancy at the corner of Hylan and Midland and a scar on the heart of pizza purists throughout the borough. But a new business is now rising in the iconic pizzeria’s place, its non-food-related signage painful proof that garlic knots and calzones will no longer be served at that address.
hudsontv.com
Jersey City & Beit Shemesh, Israel Sign Sister City Agreement
During a Wednesday afternoon ceremony in City Hall, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop signed the city’s 17th Sister City cooperative agreement. The latest economic and cultural arrangement with Jersey City comes from Beit Shemesh in Israel, a city rich in diversity, just like Jersey City. The Sister City relationship...
Newark steps up pressure to delay Seton Hall's expansion plans over flooding concerns
Newark homeowners in the Ivy Hill section of the city want neighboring Seton Hall University to better mitigate stormwater runoff they say is why their homes flood. From left are Latoya Battle-Brown, Ken Walters, Patrice Bowers, Libre Jones, LaVita Johnson and Clarence Terry. Homeowners say their homes have flooded during strong storms and they blame the university’s existing development. [ more › ]
