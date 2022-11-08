Read full article on original website
tatler.com
Sporty Princess of Wales will cheer on England at the rugby
The Princess of Wales will watch England play Papua New Guinea in the Rugby League World Cup quarter-final in Wigan on Saturday, in her first rugby match since taking over from Prince Harry as the patron of the Rugby Football League earlier this year. Before the start of the game,...
SkySports
T20 World Cup: England out to avoid more agony in Adelaide as they battle India for spot in Sunday's final
A lot has changed in the seven years since England last played a World Cup match in Adelaide. Back in 2015, they were largely useless at white-ball cricket, emphasised by a group-stage exit at the 50-over World Cup being confirmed with a 15-run defeat by Bangladesh in South Australia. But...
Wales call up Swansea’s Ollie Cooper as stand-by for World Cup
Swansea midfielder Ollie Cooper will travel with Wales’ World Cup squad to Qatar.Cooper has been called up after Fulham teenager Luke Harris withdrew as a stand-by player for personal reasons.“Oli Cooper will be joining the team to Qatar as a travelling standby player,” Wales posted on their official Twitter account.“Luke Harris will no longer be travelling with the squad in that role due to personal reasons.”Cooper had made a strong case for selection in Robert Page’s 26-man World Cup squad, with his club manager Russell Martin saying he would have picked him if he was Wales manager.The 22-year-old attacking midfielder...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Dave Woods on England v Samoa semi-final
Rugby League World Cup 2021 semi-final: England v Samoa. Venue: Emirates Stadium, London Date: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Get ready...
Keith Farmer, Four-Time British Motorcycling Champion, Dead at 35
"Life will never be the same again, he made us all so proud and he will be very sorely missed," his brother, David, wrote on Facebook British motorcycling star Keith Farmer has died at the age of 35. Farmer was a decorated champion who took home four national championship titles in 2011, 2012, 2017 and 2018 in the Superstock 600 and Superstock 1000 divisions. According to MSN, his brother, David Farmer, announced the news of Keith's passing in a Facebook post on Thursday. He wrote: "I'm lost for words, our...
BBC
Scots veteran recalls tears of Germany's child soldiers
As the country marks Remembrance Day in which the fallen of two world wars are commemorated, veterans have been speaking about their first-hand accounts as part of a special archive project involving the BBC. Sandy Cormack, who is 101 in January next year, was living in the east end of...
Sky and Channel 4 to share coverage of England’s T20 World Cup final
England’s T20 World Cup final against Pakistan will be shown on free-to-air after Sky agreed to share coverage of the showpiece with Channel 4.In an echo of the triumphant 2019 World Cup, Sky has opted to waive its status as exclusive rights holders by inviting in a terrestrial partner.Triumphant skipper Jos Buttler had earlier welcomed the idea following a dominant 10-wicket semi-final win over India.Over eight million domestic viewers witnessed the dramatic Lord’s triumph three years ago and hopes will be high for more bumper figures as England attempt to unite the two white-ball trophies for the first time.“I’d be...
US keeper Matt Turner likely to have month between matches
AP/CBS -- American goalkeeper Matt Turner was on the bench for Arsenal's third-round League Cup game against Brighton on Wednesday night and likely will head to the World Cup without having played a competitive match in a month.Turner, a 28-year-old from New Jersey, has not played since Oct. 20 against PSV Eindhoven. He has been limited to four Europa League matches as Arsenal's No. 2 goalkeeper behind Aaron Ramsdale.Estonian goalkeeper Karl Hein was set to make his senior Arsenal debut against Brighton.Arsenal's final game before the World Cup is a Premier League match at Wolverhampton on Saturday. The U.S. opens the World Cup on Nov. 21 against Wales in Qatar.Turner is in his first season with Arsenal after spending the last seven years with the New England Revolution of Major League Soccer. In 2021, Turner earned MLS Goalkeeper of the Year honors after posting a 1.25 goals-against average, a 73.2 save percentage, and five shutouts in 28 starts.___AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
SB Nation
On This Day (9 November 1889) - Sunderland’s “Team of All the Talents” beat the Brummy Dragons!
The foundation of the professional Football League in the late 1880s was centred around two “heartland” areas - Lancashire and the Midlands. The north east of England had been relatively late to the round-ball game, but ten years after James Allan had brought a football down from Scotland for the boys at Hendon Board School, Sunderland had been transformed from a Rugby town to a hotbed of the association rules.
BBC
Bath City footballer Alex Fletcher in critical condition
A Bath City striker is in a critical but stable condition after crashing into advertising hoardings during the club's National League South game. Alex Fletcher was admitted into intensive care and underwent emergency neurosurgery on Tuesday. The injury happened in the fifth minute of the game at Twerton Park, with...
BBC
Italy earthquake felt in several countries
A 5.5-magnitude earthquake off the Italian resort of Rimini has been felt across across central Italy and parts of the Balkans. Houses shook for several seconds on the Adriatic coast and there were reports of minor damage but no casualties. Schools were shut in parts of the central Marche region...
England ready for New Zealand and one final step to true greatness
Occasionally, the fates align in sport to deliver an encounter befitting the grandest of stages. And so on Saturday World Rugby has got the women’s World Cup final it wanted – the defending champions and hosts taking on the best side in the world. Two of the sport’s pre-eminent nations meeting in a showpiece decider with Eden Park sold out for one of the highest-profile women’s rugby match in history.“It hasn’t let us down, has it?” said England captain Sarah Hunter ahead of her fourth final. “Here in New Zealand, a sold-out Eden Park, the biggest women’s game that there...
England’s T20 World Cup final should be on free-to-air TV, Jos Buttler claims
Jos Buttler wants England’s T20 World Cup final against Pakistan on Sunday to be made available on free-to-air television in the UK.Sky Sports is the UK’s exclusive television rights holder at the tournament but the satellite broadcaster has in recent years shared some major sporting events with terrestrial channels.In 2019, England’s 50-over World Cup final win was simulcast on Sky and Channel 4, drawing in a peak viewership of 8.3million and there are hopes a similar deal can be struck for this weekend’s showpiece.“I’d be immensely happy with that,” Buttler said after his side’s 10-wicket thrashing of India at Adelaide...
BBC
European Athletics Championships: Birmingham to host event in 2026
UK Athletics (UKA) chief executive Jack Buckner said it was "wonderful news for athletics". He added: "UKA has held a long-time wish to deliver this event and we thank European Athletics for its faith in entrusting us with its most important competition. "Our vision for the Championships is about record-breaking...
Eddie Jones rings the changes as England try to cast off fear of failure
Manu Tuilagi and Billy Vunipola will be rested against Japan on Saturday as coach keeps one eye on the future
‘Really proud’: Nathan Jones confirmed as Southampton manager
Southampton have confirmed Nathan Jones as their manager on a three-and-a-half-year contract
BBC
United Cup: Great Britain drawn with Australia and Spain in new tournament
Great Britain have been drawn against Rafael Nadal's Spain and Nick Kyrgios' Australia in the inaugural United Cup starting next month. The mixed team event will take place in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney in the build-up to January's Australian Open. British men's number one Cameron Norrie will play, but 2021...
BBC
Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup: England cruise to comprehensive win over Ireland
Tries: Coyd 4, Bechara 2, Halliwell 2, Simpson 4, Brown 3, Collins 3, King, Rigby 2 Goals: Coyd 4, Collins 8, Roberts 6 Drop-goal: Roberts. Player of the Match Joe Coyd hailed England's "professional" performance as they overwhelmed Ireland 121-0 at the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup. Coyd crossed four...
SkySports
England's Vitality Roses to host Jamaica in three-match series as part of Netball World Cup preparations
The series will get underway in Manchester at the AO Arena on Wednesday 11 January before the teams travel down to the Copper Box Arena in London for back-to-back games on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 January. Jamaica are currently ranked third in the world, one place above England, after...
BBC
Louis Rees-Zammit: Wales hope Gloucester back is available to face Argentina
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Wales are hopeful Louis Rees-Zammit will be fit to face Argentina after naming the wing at full-back. Rees-Zammit...
