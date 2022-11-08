Read full article on original website
Bitcoin May Revisit $10,000 for Worse Reason Than FTX Downfall: Bloomberg's Chief Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
BTC Suddenly Plunges Below $20,000, SHIB Accepted at 5-Star Dubai Luxury Hotel, Ripple Rejects BitBoy as Director: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Bitcoin suddenly plunges below $20,000. Here’s why. Yesterday, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, dropped below the psychologically important $20,000 level, reaching an intraday low of $19,559 on the Bitstamp exchange. According to Coinglass data, the market saw $112.83 million worth of crypto liquidated in one hour alone, with long positions accounting for 94.94% of the wiped-out positions. The most likely reason for the plunge is cryptocurrency contagion caused by the uncertainty of crypto exchange FTX following its recent spat with Binance. As reported by U.Today, Binance CEO CZ revealed that the company decided to sell all of its FTT tokens following rumors that Alameda Research, a firm closely tied to FTX, had financial troubles.
ADA, SHIB and XRP Surge as Bitcoin Climbs $17,000: Details
$320 Million in Solana Will Hit Market in 24 Hours, Get Ready
Another Major Crypto Exchange Is Raising User Concerns: Details
No sooner had the drama over FTX's insolvency unfolded than another major cryptocurrency exchange began to raise user suspicions. Analysts at Lookonchain were informed of a possible reserve shortage at KuCoin. As it turned out, the main reason for users' concern was a drop in the number of stablecoins held...
SHIB Burn Rate Tumbles by 95% After Market Plunge
Bitcoin Traders Are Furiously Buying Dip as Open Interest Surges to 380,000 BTC
Binance CEO Shares Horrifying Prediction About Major Crypto Crisis
While speaking at a recent conference in Indonesia, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao drew parallels between the ongoing crypto mayhem and the 2008 financial crisis, Financial Times reports. Zhao predicted that the industry would have to deal with the cascading effects of the FTX collapse. He believes that several crypto projects...
FTX Collapses, Binance Prepares Takeover: Why Is This Dangerous for Crypto?
Yesterday, on Nov. 8, 2022, Binance (BNB) confirmed its plans to acquire FTX, the fourth largest centralized cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume. This definitely looks like Changpeng "CZ" Zhao has won the savage rivalry between Binance and FTX. However, average crypto users have very little to celebrate. What happened?. On...
Ripple CTO Explains What Will Happen to Dave Portnoy’s Bitcoin in Case of FTX Bankruptcy
In a recent tweet, American internet celebrity Dave Portnoy expressed his concerns about what would happen to his Bitcoin holdings that are stored on the FTX exchange. Portnoy asked whether he would still be able to access his cryptocurrency if the embattled cryptocurrency exchange ended up going bankrupt. David Schwartz,...
300 Million DOGE Moved in Recent Hours as Dogecoin Loses 20%
Peter Brandt: Bitcoin's Next Lows Might Be $13,800 or Even $10,350, Here's Why
SEC v. XRP: Andreessen Horowitz General Counsel Does Not Think Ripple Can Win
General counsel and head of decentralization at Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Miles Jennings, said he had no hope of a Ripple court victory against the SEC. The functionary bases his opinion on the fact that Ripple itself sold XRP retail to investors. According to the commission, this fact means that the...
Bitcoin Drops to $16K, Reaching New Two-Year Low
The price of Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, dropped to a new two-year low of $16,936 earlier today on the Bitstamp exchange. At press time, the largest cryptocurrency is trading at $17,253 after paring some losses. According to data provided by CoinGlass, $891.75 million worth of long and short...
SHIB Burn Rate Jumps 1,600%, Here's What Achievement Is Behind This
Bitcoin Suddenly Surges 6% in Minutes, Here's Why
The price of Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, soared more than 6% within minutes, reaching a new intraday high of $17,641 at 13:58 UTC on the Bitstamp exchange at press time. It surged after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that consumer price data (CPI) index increased 7.7% for the...
Peter Schiff Explains Why You Should Sell Your Bitcoin Now
It's Worst Week in Crypto History; Anthony Scaramucci Elaborates on Why
JPMorgan Predicts Bitcoin Will Collapse to $13,000
JPMorgan researchers believe that the price of Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, could be on track to drop to $13,000 due to the FTX disaster. Notably, the American banking giant believes that Bitcoin will potentially drop below its production cost, which currency stands at roughly $15,000. JPMorgan has predicted...
USDT, USDD, FRAX, Who Else? Stablecoins Under Fire Amid Market Uncertainty
As the Alameda/FTX/Binance drama enters its most dangerous phase, traders are aggressively moving their funds to stablecoins. However, even USD-pegged assets are far from being "safe haven" assets today. USDT down, USDC, BUSD up: Unmatched volatility in stablecoin segment. Today, Nov. 10, 2022, traders and analysts noticed unusual activity on...
