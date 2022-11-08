When it’s Election Day in the Department of Political Science at Case Western Reserve University, an early bedtime is off the table for both professors and students. This past Tuesday, Nov. 8, students and faculty packed into Mather House to watch the election results roll in. The event, branded as the department’s “Election Watch Party” is not necessarily celebrating anything, according to Joseph White, a professor in the Department of Political Science. Instead it was “a chance to get students interested in politics together and do what they would have done a bit anyway: Watch the returns with some camaraderie and…some insights.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO