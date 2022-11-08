Read full article on original website
Alabama election results: All statewide races 2022
ALL RESULTS | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | THE AMENDMENTS | ALL STATEWIDE RACES | STATE HOUSE & STATE SENATE | BIBB | BLOUNT | CALHOUN | CHEROKEE | CHILTON | CLAY | CLEBURNE | COOSA | CULLMAN | ETOWAH | FAYETTE | GREENE | HALE | JEFFERSON | MARION | PICKENS | SHELBY | ST CLAIR | TALLADEGA | TUSCALOOSA | WALKER | WINSTON.
Lighter turnout, few problems highlight Alabama election day
HOOVER, Ala. — Voter turnout is trending lower than 2018 in Alabama, according to State and local election officials. Tuesday morning the state was on track to hit 40-45 percent participation mark, compared to 50 percent in 2018. Officials cite a lack of highly competitive races at the top...
Voters erase racist wording in Alabama Constitution
Alabama has voted to erase racist wording from the state’s constitution. The Alabama Constitution, approved in 1901 to entrench white supremacy, still has language regarding segregated schools, poll taxes and bans on interracial marriage. But Alabama voters on Tuesday decided to ratify a new constitution that strips out the...
Alabama releases list of 'failing schools' for 2020-21
The Alabama Department of Education released a list of the so-called "failing schools" for the 2020-21 school year. This is required by the Alabama Accountability Act. The list includes 75 schools from 28 school districts statewide. Birmingham City Schools had 16 schools on the list. The district said its number...
Milestone for maternal care in west Alabama
CENTREVILLE, Ala. — One of the biggest challenges facing Alabama, and the nation, is providing quality medical care in rural areas. But tonight there is a progress report in a very important part of our viewing area. At Bibb Medical Center they are celebrating delivering their 500th baby since...
Tracking Hurricane Nicole and impacts to Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Hurricane Nicole will bring showers and gusty winds to central Alabama later this week. Hurricane Nicole moves into Florida overnight into Thursday morning. It will weaken as it crosses Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico. A sharp turn to the north will move the storm into the Big Bend region of Florida on Thursday and then quickly through Georgia and into the Mid-Atlantic on Friday and through the weekend.
Gusty winds in central Alabama, as we track Nicole in the Atlantic
Tropical Storm Nicole will bring showers and gusty winds to central Alabama later this week. We start with gusty winds arriving on Thursday. Get the latest on the tropical track in the video forecast. FORECAST TRACK. Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to move west toward Florida today as it strengthens...
Meteors and Taurid fireballs lit up the Tuesday night sky in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Did you see the bright flash in the sky over Alabama on Tuesday night?. A total of seven bright meteors lit up the sky over the Eastern United States on Election Night 2022 starting with one squarely over Central Alabama just after 8:30 PM. Dr. Bill...
Sunny and dry in Alabama, as gusty winds arrive ahead of Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole will bring showers and gusty winds to central Alabama later this week. Check the video forecast for the latest. The contrast between the deepening low pressure within the tropical storm and a strong high near the Mid-Atlantic Coast sets us up for a fresh breeze Wednesday; that cuts down the heat and kicks up the leaves. Expect a cooler day: highs in the 70s with a partly sunny sky. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to move north or northeast across Georgia late Thursday into Friday. There is some potential for tropical storm force wind gusts in Central Alabama, locally heavy rain and isolated tornadoes are possible as Nicole arrives, especially across middle and east central Georgia. A Wind Advisory will remain in effect until Friday night for the southern states.
Tarrant City Councilman arrested twice in one week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Trouble continues brewing among Tarrant city officials. For the second time in one week, city councilman Tommie Bryant was arrested. According to Tarrant's police chief, the latest arrest happened Thursday morning. "He turned himself in at the county jail today on an outstanding warrant for theft...
More rain Saturday morning ahead of cold blast
IMPACT WEATHER: Tropical Depression Nicole moves north across Georgia through Friday, and it makes for breezy, occasionally wet weather for Alabama through at least midday. Check the video forecast for the latest. NICOLE’S FRIDAY INFLUENCE. Hurricane Nicole made landfall in Florida early Thursday morning near Vero Beach, and now...
Graves of Black World War I veterans discovered abandoned in Pennsylvania
On Friday, as America honors millions of veterans, we have a bittersweet story of an abandoned gravesite of Black World War I veterans in Pennsylvania. It’s a startling find that has the attention of officials near Pittsburgh. It was a pastor's exhausting mission to track down his family that...
Gov. Ivey awards money to cities, schools, nonprofits to reduce energy costs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey awards money to help local governments, public schools and nonprofits make their facilities more energy efficient. The grants, totaling $464,029, will help replace outdated heating, cooling, lighting or other systems with more efficient equipment that is less expensive to operate. “Upgrading to energy-efficient...
Son of Alabama State Schools Superintendent Eric Mackey recovering after being struck at campus crosswalk
University Of Alabama freshman Christopher Mackey is smiling this morning. He’s smiling through scrapes, burns, bruises, a brain bleed and a concussion. The son of Alabama State Schools Superintendent Eric Mackey is home in Pike Road, Alabama. Resting, one week after the accident. “He was really banged up," Mackey...
