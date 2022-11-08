Tropical Storm Nicole will bring showers and gusty winds to central Alabama later this week. Check the video forecast for the latest. The contrast between the deepening low pressure within the tropical storm and a strong high near the Mid-Atlantic Coast sets us up for a fresh breeze Wednesday; that cuts down the heat and kicks up the leaves. Expect a cooler day: highs in the 70s with a partly sunny sky. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to move north or northeast across Georgia late Thursday into Friday. There is some potential for tropical storm force wind gusts in Central Alabama, locally heavy rain and isolated tornadoes are possible as Nicole arrives, especially across middle and east central Georgia. A Wind Advisory will remain in effect until Friday night for the southern states.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO