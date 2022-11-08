Read full article on original website
qhubonews.com
“Walk with a Doc,” Lebanon, PA – Saturday, November 12th, 2022
LEBANON, Pa.— Have you heard of “Walk with a Doc”?. Anna Deraco is a Physician Assistant with Family First Health, who has spearheaded the development of a Lebanon chapter of a National/International initiative known as “Walk with a Doc.”. Deraco said that Walk with a Doc...
WGAL
Lancaster County baker wins Food Network competition
A Lancaster County baker recently iced the competition in a baking contest. Blayre Wright won this year's title of Food Network's Halloween baking champion. "It was definitely like a dream come true," she said. Wright, who owns Flouretta Sweet in Manheim, was contacted over Instagram to be on the show.
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United States
OK, so they may not have Rudolph, but I mean, just the name; Bethlehem, brings a certain amount of charm and magical holiday vibes to it. Bethlehem, PA, was recently named one of the top most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States by the travel website Trips To Discover.
Diners flock to reopened Boro Bar and Grill in Hummelstown for wings, more | Mimi’s Picks
The Boro Bar and Grill in Hummelstown is your best bet for cheap beer and wings. Sweet, vinegar-laced barbecue sauce is the wafting scent that welcomes customers back to this old, familiar, neighborhood haunt. Yes, this small town’s nondescript sports pub -- known for its awesome, award-winning wings -- is back in business and residents couldn’t be happier.
WFMZ-TV Online
Canal Street Pub & Restaurant closes; patrons surprised
READING, Pa. — It's a social media message marking the end of an era. The owners of the Canal Street Pub & Restaurant said they have accepted an offer for the longstanding space in south Reading. "I was surprised, quite surprised. [It] brought back a lot of memories from...
abc27.com
Lebanon resident crowned ‘International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023’
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon resident took home the crown and earned the title International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023 over the weekend. Lebanon resident and pageant veteran, Deborah Wright, has been competing in pageants since she was 16 years old. Wright started her career in the Miss America Organization, where she earned over $10,000 in college scholarships. These earnings helped her to pay for most of her education.
lebtown.com
Pet of the Week: Oscar
LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. The Pet of the Week will sometimes be a local furbaby who already lives in a happy Lebanon County home. Other times the column will spotlight an animal that’s available for adoption through a local shelter and is seeking a forever family.
lebtown.com
The Caffeination Station is chugging its way to new Palmyra location next month
Amber Higgins and Darian Blauch, owners of The Caffeination Station, expect the venue at 707 E. Broad St., Palmyra, to open in early December. They plan to be open for breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Higgins and Blauch have experience in food service, including specialty coffees....
Lancaster Farming
Antique Frick Eclipse Steam Engine a Fabulous Find for Auctioneer
Auctioneer Matt Hurley knew he had something special when trees had to be cut just to reach the abandoned home and outbuildings for an upcoming auction. Every space was packed full with antique treasures, but when Hurley’s crew crawled inside a partially collapsed garage on the Newville, Pennsylvania, property, they discovered a once-in-a-lifetime find.
Historic central Pa. home with dramatic religious past is demolished
David H. Peiffer was astounded by what he discovered after he was asked to dig into the history of a dilapidated, centuries-old farmhouse visible from Route 581 near Camp Hill. The house was built in the late 1700s by John Shopp Sr., who had connections to founders of the United...
Lancaster agency providing grocery store gift cards to elderly in need over the holidays
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County agency is seeking donations to help provide elderly people in need with fresh food over the upcoming holidays. The Lancaster County Office of Aging officially launched their 2022 Holiday Program, an annual initiative to help their clients purchase fresh foods specific to their diet or other foods they enjoy.
American Battlefield Trust hopes to purchase General Pickett’s Buffet
In the first major land preservation action in the core area of the of the Gettysburg battlefield since the 2003 demolition of the Home Sweet Home Motel, the American Battlefield Trust (ABT) plans to purchase the site of General Pickett’s Buffet Restaurant located on the southern edge of Gettysburg at 571 Steinwehr Avenue. The site is also home to the Gettysburg Battlefield Theater.
WGAL
Crash causing long backups on Interstate 81 between Lebanon, Pine Grove exits
UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash is causing problems on Interstate 81 this afternoon in Lebanon County. Pennsylvania State Police said an overturned box truck is slowing traffic in Union Township. The stretch of road is between the Lebanon and Pine Grove exits. The truck overturned in the southbound...
This Pennsylvania Christmas Market is a Must-Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Keystone State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
abc27.com
Two-story farmers market is opening in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new business called Fresh Market is officially opening up both floors of its two-story farmers market in Hershey on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to its website. Fresh Market is a 25,000-square-foot farmers market that offers a wide variety of selections from over 40 different...
abc27.com
Holiday makers market to take place near Hershey
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be a holiday makers market at The Englewood near Hershey this holiday season. The historic barn will host its first makers market on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to a press release. The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free for anyone who wants to attend.
WGAL
State police in Lancaster County unveil 'Project Life Saver'
LANCASTER, Pa. — State police in Lancaster County now have better access in locating missing persons. It's called 'Project Life Saver' and it has reduced the average search time of 9 hours, down to around 30 minutes. Now that state police have it, they are encouraging people to sign...
hwy.co
Animal Lovers: Add the Wolf Sanctuary in PA to Your Bucket List
According to the International Wolf Center, the gray wolf was on the endangered species list for decades. In October 2020, officials removed the species from the Endangered Species Act. However, the International Wolf Center states, “In the contiguous 48 states, the gray wolf currently occupies only about 10 percent of its former range. The Wolf Sanctuary, PA, aims to fix this.
Pa. Game Commission notifies hunters about virus spreading among deer
LANCASTER, Pa. — Another round of deer hunting season is starting soon, and the Pennsylvania Game Commission is notifying hunters about two viruses affecting deer populations: Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) and Bluetongue Virus. The diseases were found in deer at the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in Lancaster and...
abc27.com
Local discount retailer expands into Cumberland County
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A local liquidating business named Flea Flickers is expanding their discount-retail business, and opening up a new 22,000 square foot space. Flea Flickers, who has been in business for about three years, recently announced that they are opening their fourth location in Enola, Pa. at the Summerdale Plaza, according to one of the two owners, Josh Shiffer.
