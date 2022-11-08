ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Walk with a Doc,” Lebanon, PA – Saturday, November 12th, 2022

LEBANON, Pa.— Have you heard of “Walk with a Doc”?. Anna Deraco is a Physician Assistant with Family First Health, who has spearheaded the development of a Lebanon chapter of a National/International initiative known as “Walk with a Doc.”. Deraco said that Walk with a Doc...
LEBANON, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County baker wins Food Network competition

A Lancaster County baker recently iced the competition in a baking contest. Blayre Wright won this year's title of Food Network's Halloween baking champion. "It was definitely like a dream come true," she said. Wright, who owns Flouretta Sweet in Manheim, was contacted over Instagram to be on the show.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Canal Street Pub & Restaurant closes; patrons surprised

READING, Pa. — It's a social media message marking the end of an era. The owners of the Canal Street Pub & Restaurant said they have accepted an offer for the longstanding space in south Reading. "I was surprised, quite surprised. [It] brought back a lot of memories from...
READING, PA
abc27.com

Lebanon resident crowned ‘International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023’

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon resident took home the crown and earned the title International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023 over the weekend. Lebanon resident and pageant veteran, Deborah Wright, has been competing in pageants since she was 16 years old. Wright started her career in the Miss America Organization, where she earned over $10,000 in college scholarships. These earnings helped her to pay for most of her education.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Pet of the Week: Oscar

LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. The Pet of the Week will sometimes be a local furbaby who already lives in a happy Lebanon County home. Other times the column will spotlight an animal that’s available for adoption through a local shelter and is seeking a forever family.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Antique Frick Eclipse Steam Engine a Fabulous Find for Auctioneer

Auctioneer Matt Hurley knew he had something special when trees had to be cut just to reach the abandoned home and outbuildings for an upcoming auction. Every space was packed full with antique treasures, but when Hurley’s crew crawled inside a partially collapsed garage on the Newville, Pennsylvania, property, they discovered a once-in-a-lifetime find.
NEWVILLE, PA
Gettysburg Connection

American Battlefield Trust hopes to purchase General Pickett’s Buffet

In the first major land preservation action in the core area of the of the Gettysburg battlefield since the 2003 demolition of the Home Sweet Home Motel, the American Battlefield Trust (ABT) plans to purchase the site of General Pickett’s Buffet Restaurant located on the southern edge of Gettysburg at 571 Steinwehr Avenue. The site is also home to the Gettysburg Battlefield Theater.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Travel Maven

This Pennsylvania Christmas Market is a Must-Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Keystone State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
MIFFLINBURG, PA
abc27.com

Two-story farmers market is opening in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new business called Fresh Market is officially opening up both floors of its two-story farmers market in Hershey on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to its website. Fresh Market is a 25,000-square-foot farmers market that offers a wide variety of selections from over 40 different...
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Holiday makers market to take place near Hershey

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be a holiday makers market at The Englewood near Hershey this holiday season. The historic barn will host its first makers market on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to a press release. The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free for anyone who wants to attend.
HERSHEY, PA
hwy.co

Animal Lovers: Add the Wolf Sanctuary in PA to Your Bucket List

According to the International Wolf Center, the gray wolf was on the endangered species list for decades. In October 2020, officials removed the species from the Endangered Species Act. However, the International Wolf Center states, “In the contiguous 48 states, the gray wolf currently occupies only about 10 percent of its former range. The Wolf Sanctuary, PA, aims to fix this.
LITITZ, PA
abc27.com

Local discount retailer expands into Cumberland County

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A local liquidating business named Flea Flickers is expanding their discount-retail business, and opening up a new 22,000 square foot space. Flea Flickers, who has been in business for about three years, recently announced that they are opening their fourth location in Enola, Pa. at the Summerdale Plaza, according to one of the two owners, Josh Shiffer.
