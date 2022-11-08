Read full article on original website
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball (2-0) team defeated UMBC (1-1) 101-46 on Thursday (Nov. 10) at John Paul Jones Arena. Sam Brunelle led the Cavaliers with 21 point and seven rebounds while Camryn Taylor had 15 points and also pulled down seven rebounds. UVA’s point total was the most since scoring 103 vs. Central Connecticut State during the 2017-18 season and it marked the first time UVA pulled down 60 rebounds in a contest since 63 vs. Alabama in 2012-13.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (1-0) hosts UMBC (1-0) on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena. The game is the second of three home contests for the Cavaliers in the opening week of the season. BROADCAST INFORMATION. All Virginia Women’s...
Register below for your chance to win tickets a pair of tickets to see Thomas Rhett at the John Paul Jones Arena on Thursday, September 21st, 2023!. You’ll have from Saturday, November 12th until, Thursday August 30th at 11:59pm to enter. So do it now and wait for that call!
Nick and Abby from Tiger Wash and The Markets at Tiger Fuel joined Uncle Pauly to share how they’ll be honoring our Vets this year! Hear the interview below!. As a “Thank You” to our Veterans, The Markets at Tiger Fuel and Tiger Wash are doing something special on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11th.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – An Albemarle County man pled guilty yesterday to breaking into a private home while armed in October 2021. Traevon Gray, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of Hobbs Act Robbery. At sentencing, Gray faces up to 20 years in prison. “The Department of Justice prioritizes the...
