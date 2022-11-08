CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball (2-0) team defeated UMBC (1-1) 101-46 on Thursday (Nov. 10) at John Paul Jones Arena. Sam Brunelle led the Cavaliers with 21 point and seven rebounds while Camryn Taylor had 15 points and also pulled down seven rebounds. UVA’s point total was the most since scoring 103 vs. Central Connecticut State during the 2017-18 season and it marked the first time UVA pulled down 60 rebounds in a contest since 63 vs. Alabama in 2012-13.

