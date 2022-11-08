ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleona, PA

echo-pilot.com

Pa. Democrats are on the verge of flipping the House of Reps for first time in a decade

Pennsylvania government in Harrisburg could be on the brink of a partisan power shift. The outcome of a few too-close-to-call races should soon decide whether Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives for the first time in a decade. Republicans have already recaptured a majority in the commonwealth’s Senate, and outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf will be replaced by fellow Democrat Josh Shapiro.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Lancaster County sends two Democrats to the State House

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County is sending two Democrats to the State House of Representatives for the first time in decades: incumbent Mike Sturla and Izzy Smith-Wade-El, who is making history of his own. Smith-Wade-El is the first black and LGBTQ person elected to the State House...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
etownian.com

PA Politics: Dr. Oz holds a rally in Elizabethtown

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz held a rally at the Stone Gables Estate in Elizabethtown, Pa. Oz was joined by other Pennsylvania politicians, including State Senator Ryan Aument, former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands and Congressman Lloyd Smucker (PA-11). Sands emphasized the importance of...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
WBRE

Bognet camp gathers as 8th District race continues

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Jim Bognet is seeking to take control of a congressional seat with a win. At Jim Bognet’s watch party, dozens of people showed up in support of Bognet. The Republican is a Hazle Township resident and was endorsed by former President Donald J. Trump back in March. This is a […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

After election win, state representative to move to Pa. Senate

Republican Greg Rothman will be switching chambers after his win on Tuesday in the race for the senate seat in the 34th District. Rothman, who has served the last eight years in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, defeated Democrat, Jim Massey, who retired in 1999 as an administrator in state Department of Education implementing school nutrition programs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat

POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks sees higher voter turnout than previous midterms

READING, Pa. — Voter turnout in Berks County on Tuesday trended higher than in previous midterm elections, according to county elections officials. Ahead of the election, more than 267,000 county residents had registered to vote. Besides a few small hiccups, officials said things went well at the polls; they...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
penncapital-star.com

Control of Pa. House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lebanon resident crowned ‘International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023’

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon resident took home the crown and earned the title International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023 over the weekend. Lebanon resident and pageant veteran, Deborah Wright, has been competing in pageants since she was 16 years old. Wright started her career in the Miss America Organization, where she earned over $10,000 in college scholarships. These earnings helped her to pay for most of her education.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
theburgnews.com

Kim re-elected to PA House; Madsen, Fleming also win House seats

State Rep. Patty Kim has secured another two-year term in office, soundly defeating her Republican challenger on Tuesday. With most precincts reporting, Kim, a Democrat, had received about 67% of the vote, versus about 37% for David Buell, the Republican candidate. Kim won despite facing many new voters, as the...
HARRISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Lebanon County 2022 general election results

Here are the results from the 2022 general election, according to the latest summary data from the county. We’ll keep this updated if changes are made in totals. With typos, suggestions, or corrections, please email [email protected]. For local and uncontested races, we have marked projected winners with italics....

