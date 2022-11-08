Read full article on original website
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz refuses to support Ron DeSantis in potential presidential run
Noted creep and US House Rep. Matt Gaetz is not ready for a potential Ron DeSantis run for president. Shortly after the Florida governor and presumed frontrunner for the GOP's 2024 ticket won re-election, Gaetz penned an op-ed in the Daily Caller saying that the next presidential election is Trump or nothing. "The job President Trump started was not finished. Only Trump can be trusted to enact the 'America First' agenda he ran on in 2016.
Full Panel: Can Ron DeSantis win moderates outside of Florida?
Fmr. Gov. Pat McCrory (R-N.C.), fmr. Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-Fla.), fmr. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp and Symone Sanders-Townsend join the Meet the Press Election Results Special roundtable to discuss the future of House leadership and the future of the GOP.Nov. 10, 2022.
NBC Miami
Turnout Was a Big Problem for Democrats in Major Florida Counties
We’re continuing to learn more about just how badly Republicans beat Democrats in the state of Florida Tuesday night in the statewide elections. There’s ongoing pressure for the chair of the Florida Democratic Party, Manny Diaz, to step down. So far, he's indicated he'll stay in his post.
Washington Examiner
What Ron DeSantis's runaway success means for conservatives
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis essentially launched his 2024 presidential campaign Tuesday night. In no uncertain terms, this is his moment. Back in 2018, DeSantis barely defeated Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum — a man who would later be found in a hotel room in Miami Beach with a male escort suffering from a drug overdose. DeSantis beat Gillum by a mere 0.4%, amounting to just over 32,000 votes.
cltampa.com
Everyone we saw at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' victory party in Tampa
In a clear victory against whatever conservatives consider "woke," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection last night after obliterating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. The 44-year-old 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner was surrounded by his family, donors, and diehard supporters at a Tuesday evening watch party at the Tampa Convention Center. "We...
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis launches government job portal, announces transition team chairs
‘We look forward to building upon our many successes of the first term and identifying a top-notch team to continue the fight for Florida families, businesses, and freedom.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis has no shortage of supporters in and outside the Sunshine State, and on Thursday his office announced the launch...
AOL Corp
Newly elected Florida school board member wants to revive corporal punishment, cut rights for LGBTQ students
The morning after being elected, a new school board member in South Florida said he wants to bring back corporal punishment in classrooms and would like to see fewer rights for LGBTQ students. Collier County school board's newly elected member Jerry Rutherford announced the goals Wednesday after beating longtime teacher,...
WPBF News 25
What to expect on election night in Florida
The general election takes place Nov. 8 in South Florida. With multiple key races, including the governor, U.S. Senate and the House, it's vital that voters are informed on the processes in our state. Polls close at 7 p.m. local time. Most of the state is in the Eastern Time...
Anna Eskamani wins seat, proves Florida Dems need to run more progressives
The midterms were a slightly mixed bag for Central Florida progressives. Rep. Anna Eskamani held on to her state seat in a newly drawn district and newcomer Maxwell Frost rode a wave of youthful enthusiasm to the US House. However, UCF-area Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith failed to win a new district against Republican challenger Susan Plasencia. Smith had served in the state house since 2016, representing a district that includes his alma mater, the University of Central Florida.
Florida Republicans pummel Democrats in state house races, and now hold a historic majority
Republican Danny Alvarez defeated Rep. Andrew Learned, D-Brandon, in Hillsborough County’s District 69.
Lawyer’s Appeal Rejected In Civil Gambling Case Against Former Florida AG Pam Bondi, Sheriff
A federal appeals court Thursday rejected arguments in a civil lawsuit filed by a Jacksonville attorney whose conviction was overturned in a high-profile case about alleged illegal gambling at internet cafes. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a district
CNN Contributor Blasts Dems For Nominating Charlie Crist To Challenge Florida Gov. DeSantis
CNN contributor Ana Navarro, a former political strategist, blasted the Democratic Party Tuesday for nominating former Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist of Florida to run against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. “I’m going to be watching what happens in Florida frankly because I think it’s going
MSNBC
Joy Reid: Florida is a red state
As early results begin to show a strong Republican performance in Florida, Joy Reid talks about how the state has shifted politically over time and some of the dynamics that are shaping the midterm election.Nov. 9, 2022.
10NEWS
Simpson elected as Florida agricultural commissioner
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Republican Wilton Simpson was elected over Democratic opponent Naomi Blemur as Florida's next agriculture commissioner, unofficial results show. Before the election, Simpson was endorsed by former president Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis. He previously served as president of the Florida Senate from 2020-22. In his...
Antelope Valley Press
Newsom wins second term; is White House run next?
SACRAMENTO — Democrat Gavin Newsom easily won a second term as California’s governor, on Tuesday, beating a little-known Republican state senator by mostly ignoring him while campaigning against the policies of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, two leading Republicans who like Newsom may run for president.
floridapolitics.com
Florida Democrats’ voter turnout, or lack thereof, point to a ‘red tsunami’ for Florida GOP
It's hard to see any way out of this pit. Ongoing analysis of voter turnout throughout the state shows more bad news for Democrats, as turnout in many blue counties favors GOP voters or shows a GOP over-performance in others. As I previously wrote, turnout in the blue counties of...
click orlando
Polls close in Central Florida: Follow the latest Florida midterm election results
ORLANDO, Fla. – The 2022 midterm elections in Florida are over for most of the state but the ballot counting has just begun. The western panhandle of Florida closes in another hour since it’s in central time. Plus, if you are still at the polls, stay where you are. You will be given a chance to vote, even though it’s now 7 p.m.
Republicans hold big ballot lead ahead of Election Day
After months of work, it all comes down to Tuesday — and it doesn't look good for Florida Democrats.
wuwf.org
Bobby Wagner will be one of Florida’s youngest mayors
The City of Destin has a new mayor and at 28-years-old he’s one of the youngest in Florida’s history. Bobby Wagner defeated opponent Rodney Braden with 60% of votes. He shared the news of his win on Facebook with the message “It’s time to work.”. Wagner...
Newcomers To Florida May Have Listened To Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd
In 2021, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd offered a message to newcomers to Florida after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill to curtail the kind of rioting that occurred in blue states in 2020. “Welcome to Florida,” said Judd, a Republican. “But don’t
