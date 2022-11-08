ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Orlando Weekly

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz refuses to support Ron DeSantis in potential presidential run

Noted creep and US House Rep. Matt Gaetz is not ready for a potential Ron DeSantis run for president. Shortly after the Florida governor and presumed frontrunner for the GOP's 2024 ticket won re-election, Gaetz penned an op-ed in the Daily Caller saying that the next presidential election is Trump or nothing. "The job President Trump started was not finished. Only Trump can be trusted to enact the 'America First' agenda he ran on in 2016.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Turnout Was a Big Problem for Democrats in Major Florida Counties

We’re continuing to learn more about just how badly Republicans beat Democrats in the state of Florida Tuesday night in the statewide elections. There’s ongoing pressure for the chair of the Florida Democratic Party, Manny Diaz, to step down. So far, he's indicated he'll stay in his post.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

What Ron DeSantis's runaway success means for conservatives

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis essentially launched his 2024 presidential campaign Tuesday night. In no uncertain terms, this is his moment. Back in 2018, DeSantis barely defeated Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum — a man who would later be found in a hotel room in Miami Beach with a male escort suffering from a drug overdose. DeSantis beat Gillum by a mere 0.4%, amounting to just over 32,000 votes.
FLORIDA STATE
cltampa.com

Everyone we saw at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' victory party in Tampa

In a clear victory against whatever conservatives consider "woke," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection last night after obliterating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. The 44-year-old 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner was surrounded by his family, donors, and diehard supporters at a Tuesday evening watch party at the Tampa Convention Center. "We...
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

What to expect on election night in Florida

The general election takes place Nov. 8 in South Florida. With multiple key races, including the governor, U.S. Senate and the House, it's vital that voters are informed on the processes in our state. Polls close at 7 p.m. local time. Most of the state is in the Eastern Time...
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Anna Eskamani wins seat, proves Florida Dems need to run more progressives

The midterms were a slightly mixed bag for Central Florida progressives. Rep. Anna Eskamani held on to her state seat in a newly drawn district and newcomer Maxwell Frost rode a wave of youthful enthusiasm to the US House. However, UCF-area Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith failed to win a new district against Republican challenger Susan Plasencia. Smith had served in the state house since 2016, representing a district that includes his alma mater, the University of Central Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Joy Reid: Florida is a red state

As early results begin to show a strong Republican performance in Florida, Joy Reid talks about how the state has shifted politically over time and some of the dynamics that are shaping the midterm election.Nov. 9, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Simpson elected as Florida agricultural commissioner

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Republican Wilton Simpson was elected over Democratic opponent Naomi Blemur as Florida's next agriculture commissioner, unofficial results show. Before the election, Simpson was endorsed by former president Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis. He previously served as president of the Florida Senate from 2020-22. In his...
FLORIDA STATE
Antelope Valley Press

Newsom wins second term; is White House run next?

SACRAMENTO — Democrat Gavin Newsom easily won a second term as California’s governor, on Tuesday, beating a little-known Republican state senator by mostly ignoring him while campaigning against the policies of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, two leading Republicans who like Newsom may run for president.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wuwf.org

Bobby Wagner will be one of Florida’s youngest mayors

The City of Destin has a new mayor and at 28-years-old he’s one of the youngest in Florida’s history. Bobby Wagner defeated opponent Rodney Braden with 60% of votes. He shared the news of his win on Facebook with the message “It’s time to work.”. Wagner...
DESTIN, FL

