Black Keys To Release Live Album Recorded at Beachland in 2002

The album companion of Marvel Studios’ $250 million sequel to “Black Panther,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” differs from the first Kendrick Lamar-curated set in key ways. For one, the film’s unforeseen delays, including the devastating loss of lead actor Chadwick Boseman in 2020, derailed the film’s plotline and release dates for years. And with no guest curator, director Ryan Coogler and composer Ludwig Göransson were the soundtrack’s guiding force. “When we lost Chadwick, great Chadwick, we had to figure out a way to move forward,” Coogler tells Variety in this week’s cover story. “Once that was realized, we were also...

19 MINUTES AGO