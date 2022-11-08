Read full article on original website
Related
pethelpful.com
Top 10 Small Dog Breeds
Larry Slawson received his Master's Degree from UNC Charlotte. He has 15+ years of experience with dogs and various pets. In the world of dogs, there exists a number of incredibly small and petite breeds renowned for their short stature, light weight, and adorable appearance. Of the nearly 400+ dog breeds that currently exist worldwide, several dogs stand out above the rest in regard to their small size and overall stature.
CNET
The Top 5 Dog Breeds a Veterinarian Would Pick for Himself
Pug and dachshund owners may still be annoyed about a recent TikTok post from Ben Simpson-Vernon, a veterinarian in England. Simpson-Vernon runs the Ben the Vet TikTok account, and on Sept. 22, he shared the five dog breeds he, as a veterinarian, would never pick -- mainly because of their many life-shortening health issues. That post went viral, with 8.8 million views. (We reveal his five choices here -- sorry, bulldog believers.)
pethelpful.com
Great Pyrenees' Dad Finds Him Barking Up a Storm and the Reason Is Hysterical
Dogs can be very territorial, and they don't like it when strange animals invade their yard, including other dogs. This can lead to some barking and an intense stand off between the dog and the visitor, just like one pup did in this hilarious video. TikTok user @jasonrossman recently shared...
petpress.net
Top 10 Meanest Cat Breeds – Is Your Cat Breed on The List?
There is no doubt that cats make wonderful pets. They are loving and loyal and often provide us with hours of amusement. However, not all cats are created equal. Some breeds of cats are known to be particularly mean-spirited and can be a real challenge to own. In this blog...
petpress.net
8 Healthiest Cat Breeds: Which One Is Right for You?
There are a variety of different cat breeds out there, each with their own unique set of health concerns. While some may be more prone to developing certain health problems than others, all cats need regular check-ups and preventive care to stay healthy and happy. When it comes to choosing...
topdogtips.com
8 Best Mixed-Breed Hypoallergenic Dogs
Let’s face it: being a pet owner with heightened skin sensitivity and allergies is not the most suitable combination. You may want to rush toward a cute yet mighty American Eskimo Dog or an adorable puppy-eyed Beagle but your allergies will hold you back. Remember the last time you...
petpress.net
10 Most Popular Cat Breeds In The World
There are dozens of popular cat breeds in the world, each with their own unique set of characteristics. Whether you’re looking for a cuddly lap cat or an independent hunter, there’s sure to be a breed that’s perfect for you. Having a cat as a pet can...
petpress.net
7 Cutest But Dumbest Cat Breeds That Make Great Pets
Cats are known for being among the most intelligent animals on the planet. But not all cats are created equal. Some cat breeds are definitely smarter than others. So, what makes cats dumb? Sometimes they don’t know how to use a litter box. Out of confusion, they can’t figure...
petpress.net
Top 10 Prettiest Cat Breeds in the World That Are Beautiful
Do you love cats? Who doesn’t, right? There are so many different breeds of cats, and each one has its own unique personality and appearance. If you’re looking for a new furry friend or just want to learn more about the different cat breeds out there, then you’ve come to the right place!
Family discover wild leopard lounging on kitchen surface
A family were shocked to find a leopard lounging around their house after it had “terrorised” their city.The big cat attacked four people in Kota, India on 5 November before wandering into a random home, according to local reports.Footage shows the beast casually lying on a kitchen counter with its tail on the stove.Wildlife experts were called and worked for six hours to tame the leopard, which was eventually tranquillised and removed.It has since been taken to Kota’s Abhera Biological Park.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midtermsCamilla, Queen Consort's new royal monogram unveiledMoment man completes challenge of eating rotisserie chickens every day for 40 days
Battersea criticises ‘flawed’ dog control law that puts dogs down based on breed
Staffordshire Bull Terrier puppies left out in the cold arrive at Battersea Dogs and Cats home. Battersea Dogs and Cats Home has criticised legislation that leads to dogs being put down due to their breed rather than their behaviour. The rescue centre and animal welfare charity is calling for a...
pethelpful.com
Moment Rescued Cow Finally Realizes She's Safe Is So Beautiful
A New Jersey-based nonprofit, known on TikTok as @uncleneilshome, works to rescue farm animals from the "food system." And one of the recent animals they rescued was a sweet mama cow. Watch as she's adjusted to her new home. We feel so bad for this cow because she's spent her...
pethelpful.com
Couple's Story of Rescuing Senior German Shepherd Makes Us So Happy
There are many dogs available for adoption across the United States. Because of this plethora of dogs without homes, it can be difficult for some dogs to find people interested in adopting them, such as disabled dogs or elderly dogs, because their care can be expensive and complex. One couple decided to take on one of the more challenging dogs in this wonderful story.
a-z-animals.com
This Baby Cub Practices Their Pounce on Mama, and Totally Nails It
This Baby Cub Practices Their Pounce on Mama, and Totally Nails It. It is always a proud moment when a teacher watches their student become a master. For mama lion, this moment arrived out of the blue and scared the daylights out of her. The lioness and her cub were resting in the zoo after she taught him how to stalk and pounce at prey.
pethelpful.com
Unlikely Friendship Between Golden Retriever and Deer Is Stealing Hearts
Every so often, two different animals will cross paths. An unusual and rare moment. You wouldn't expect that those unexpected animals will keep seeing each other again and again. But, very much to our surprise, TikTok user @kapandchief just so happened to catch multiple moments of two unlikely friends. Her...
dailypaws.com
Ty, the Oldest Dog in His Rescue's History, Finds Loving Forever Home at Age 22
A 22-year-old dog, the oldest pup his rescue organization ever cared for, has found a new, loving home in Great Britain, and it's a fabulous way to celebrate National Adopt a Senior Pet Month. Ty, a Staffordshire bull terrier and Dalmatian mix, arrived at Dogs Trust's facility in Bridgend, Wales,...
pethelpful.com
Sanctuary Introduces Their Rescue Animals and We're So in Love
There are many reasons why an animal may need to be rescued and live out the rest of their lives at an animal sanctuary. Injuries or illness may make them unable to live a normal farm life, so they reside someplace where people are able to give them the care they need to live comfortably. One sanctuary is introducing animal lovers to some of their residents in this lovely video.
Spike the Chihuahua contends for the title of world's oldest dog
Spike's owners say the Chihuahua has lived longer than the official Guinness World Recorder holder
petpress.net
17 Dogs That Are Good With Cats And Get Along as Companions
Dogs that are good with cats make great pets. They are less likely to scare the cat, and they can be a source of amusement for both animals. In addition, they are typically calmer and more docile than dogs that are not good with cats, which can be an important attribute if you have a feline friend in your home.
Comments / 0