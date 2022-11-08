Read full article on original website
Sandra Godtland
Sandra Godtland passed away on November 7, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Saturday November 12th at 2pm at Grace Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, MN. The visitation will be held on Friday November 11th from 4-6 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea, MN. Pastor Shane Koepke will be officiating,
Marcia Dee Petersen
The funeral service for Marcia Dee Petersen of Albert Lea will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Albert Lea with Pastor Eileen Woyen officiating. Interment will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 PM on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services and one hour prior to the service at the church.
Oronoco loses Tilly’s but Kasson gains Tammy’s Place
Oronoco’s loss is Kasson’s gain. Tilly’s Bar & Grill is closing Dec. 23 in Oronoco and then owner Tammy Dee is opening Tammy’s Place in downtown Kasson come March 1. She’ll bring much of her menu from Tilly’s, she said, but will also add some new menu items as well.
Hutchinson rolls past Stewartville
LAKEVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) -In the Class AAAA State Football Quarterfinals, Hutchinson squared off against Stewartville Thursday night. Hutchinson wins big 60-22.
Albert Lea man found not guilty of setting woman on fire
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of setting a woman on fire has been found not guilty by a jury of his peers. Logan Michael Netzer, 39 of Albert Lea, was arrested on December 22, 2021, and charged with first-degree assault. Albert Lea police say Netzer threw a...
MN Woman Accused of Going 111 mph in Rochester Fleeing Attempt
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Brook Park, MN woman is accused of traveling 111 mph on North Broadway Ave. in an attempt to flee a state trooper in Rochester. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday say 36-year-old Heather Hanson was clocked by a state trooper traveling 71 mph in a 30 mph zone on Broadway near 6th St. Northwest around 2:45 a.m. Monday. The trooper was heading in the opposite direction and turned around to chase the vehicle down and activated his emergency lights.
Mower Co. crash turns fatal after deer goes through windshield
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A 58-year-old Austin woman has died after a two-vehicle crash involving a deer on Thursday night. The Mower Co. Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 5:09 p.m. at 555th Ave. just south of 235th St. in rural Austin. A southbound vehicle struck a deer and...
Faribault Public Schools Passes One Levy, Northfield Two
The Faribault and Northfield Public School Districts asked their respective constituents for more funding to support their schools during Tuesday's General Election. Faribault had 3 questions before their district residents while Northfield asked 2 questions. The first question for Faribault kept the current levy in place for another 10 years,
RPD: $6,000 in Property Stolen in Rochester Residential Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a costly residential burglary reported in a northwest Rochester neighborhood Monday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Zumbro Dr. Northwest shortly before 11 p.m. Monday. A 31-year-old man reported leaving the home around 9:30 p.m. and returning over an hour later to find someone had forced open a side door on the home’s garage.
Election Results from Freeborn County
Council Member (Alden) (Elect 2) Council Member (Clarks Grove) (Elect 2) Council Member (Conger) (Elect 2) Council Member (Emmons) (Elect 2) Council Member Ward 1 (Albert Lea) Council Member Ward 2 (Albert Lea) Council Member Ward 4 (Albert Lea) Council Member Ward 6 (Albert Lea) School Board Member (Albert Lea)...
Several businesses destroyed in Kasson fire
KASSON, Minn. - Several businesses and personal property were destroyed during a fire Sunday night. Fire officials said it happened at 20 East Veterans Memorial Highway at 7:35 p.m. and fire crews remained on the scene until 1:50 a.m. Two firefighters were checked out by Dodge Center AMB but were...
One person hospitalized following mobile home fire
Austin Willette: MSU Mankato student brings music passion to campus community. Kelsey and Lisa caught up with Austin Willette, a Minnesota State Mankato student, who is bringing his passion for music to the campus community and beyond!. Updated: 53 minutes ago. Kelsey and Lisa had Ali from The Blackbird boutique...
Half of Mower County duo sentenced for meth possession
AUSTIN, Minn. – Half of an accused meth-dealing duo in Mower County has been sentenced. Brittany Nichole Brown, 35 of Austin, has been sentenced to four years of supervised probation and ordered to perform 40 hours of community work service. Brown and Shane Thomas Rose, 45 of Brownsdale, were...
New warrant issued for man arrested in Highway 52 rollover crash
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County Court issued a new arrest warrant for a Rochester man arrested in an October rollover crash. Efigenio Escamilla-Solarez, 53, was arrested after the crash on an arrest warrant dating back to April 2022. He faces two charges of driving while intoxicated from September...
Tiger Girls Hockey wins; Scores from State Volleyball and Football
Centennial def. Stillwater, 27-25, 16-25, 25-19, 25-21 Lakeville North def. East Ridge, 25-11, 25-17, 25-16 Concordia Academy def. Belle Plaine, 15-25, 25-14, 10-25, 25-23, 15-13 Pequot Lakes def. Barnesville, 25-20, 25-18, 25-15 Class 1A=. Quarterfinal=. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, 22-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-15 Mabel-Canton def. Pine River-Backus, 25-22, 25-20, 25-15.
Law Enforcement Log
Yesterday at 9:51 a.m. 34-Year old Ashley Stewart cited for failure to change Driver’s License address. 10:28 a.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School cited for possession of an E-Cig 12:52 p.m. 49-Year old Lance Baker cited for No Minnesota Driver’s License. 1:17 p.m. 43-Year old Donicio...
Albert Lea woman to stand trial for serious drug offense
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County woman accused of being a drug dealer is now set to stand trial. Delyla Carlina Jarvis, 21 of Albert Lea, was arrested in March and charged with first-degree controlled substance crime. The South Central Drug Investigation Unit says it searched Jarvis’ home...
(FINAL) Rochester, MN 2022 General Election Races and Results
The 2022 Rochester, MN city general elections are on Tuesday, November 8. The results of the 2022 election for Rochester Mayor, School Board, City Council, Olmsted County, State Senate (Rochester) and State House (Rochester) races will be posted below as they come in on election night. Interviews with the school board and mayoral candidates are also included below.
RPD: Three Kids Asleep in Home of Rochester Shooting, Drug Arrest
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing potential charges related to a shooting and a drug discovery that occurred in a residence with three sleeping children over the weekend. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a home in the 900 block of 1st St....
Local sheriff candidates reflect on Election Day
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -<The long election cycle is reaching its end, and the day has come for local candidates to reflect on the campaigns that were. Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties both have sheriff races, and candidates say that the year has been long, but worthwhile. “I had a lot...
