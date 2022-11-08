Read full article on original website
Erie voters show conflicting feelings on Election Day
The polls are still open in Erie and one voting precinct said they are continuing to see a high volume of people cast their ballots. Still, some people voting had conflicting feelings about participating in the general election. Poll workers at Erie High School said they continued to see an influx of voters coming to […]
wrfalp.com
Borrello, Goodell Hope to Continue to Address Inflation, Public Safety Following Re-Election
Chautauqua County’s representatives in the State Legislature hope to continue to address inflation and public safety following their re-election. State Senator George Borrello defeated Democrat Dan Brown in Tuesday’s elections. He said he’s grateful for the support in the new 57th District, which now includes parts of Genesee and Wyoming Counties.
An Embarrassing 76% Didn’t Vote in Buffalo School Board Election
The 2022 Midterm Elections in New York State have come and now gone for the country and something very disappointing has happened once again and many people are distressed about it. For many years, citizens, parents, and various government officials have complained about low voter turnout in the Buffalo Public...
Election night issues surface for some with reporting results
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Elections board officials down the Thruway in Rochester and out on Long Island are now trying to explain Tuesday night's issues and delays in reporting results of balloting there. 2 On Your Side took a closer look at those issues in light of concerns about election...
How did Erie County vote in statewide races?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With Attorney General Josh Shapiro declaring victory in his race for governor, and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman declaring victory in his race for US Senate, Erie County voters mostly aligned with the statewide results but by different margins. (The following totals are as of about 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 9.) In the race […]
Locals tell us why they’re voting this Election Day
We spoke to some voters early in the morning about why they came out to vote.
Democrats could flip the state House; what this means for Erie and Pennsylvania
New changes could be coming to the Pennsylvania House for the first time in almost a decade. Local politicians are weighing in, telling us what this could mean for the state and in Erie. The possibility of Democrats taking over the Pennsylvania state House is creating a sense of hope, but others say it could […]
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Lawmakers Discuss Demolition Costs
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Those with Jamestown City Council are still figuring out what to do with their dwindling ARPA funding. Now, officials are considering allocating some money to demolish dilapidated and condemned buildings. Through a resolution allocating one million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funds,...
wrfalp.com
[LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown Councilwoman and Finance Chair Kim Ecklund
WRFA public affairs director Julia Ciesla-Hanley talks with Jamestown City Council member Kimberly Ecklund about the effort to finalize and approve a 2023 city budget. Ecklund is not only one of three at large representatives on the city council but is also the chair of the council’s finance committee.
Updated NY state law could cramp large scale e-recycling events
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Regional electronics recycler Sunnking says a large scale e-recycling event, scheduled for this weekend in West Seneca, may be the last of those types of events it holds. The company says this is due to a change in New York State law, which goes into effect...
wrfalp.com
Plans For Two Emergency Homeless Shelters Coming Together in Jamestown
Plans for two emergency homeless shelters that will have a total of 30 beds are coming together in the City of Jamestown. Mayor Eddie Sundquist said a third round of meetings on homelessness in the city took place Thursday between community groups, faith based groups, resource providers and medical providers.
wrfalp.com
City ‘Flips the Switch’ on Riverwalk Illumination Project
The City of Jamestown has officially “flipped the switch” on the Riverwalk Illumination project. The project, funded through Downtown Revitalization Initiative monies, lights up the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities Coal Silo, Washington Street Bridge piers and abutments, and the Main Street Bridge arches over the Chadakoin River.
Buffalo teachers frustrated as BPS stalls talks with union
Buffalo teachers walked the picket lines before starting school Thursday when they learned a negotiating session with Buffalo Public Schools was canceled at the last minute.
wnynewsnow.com
Threat To Jamestown High School Deemed Not Credible
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A threat lodged against Jamestown High School has been deemed not credible by investigators. Jamestown Public School’s Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker released the following statement on Thursday:. “Late Wednesday evening, the Jamestown Police Department was made aware of a rumor of a...
wrfalp.com
Upper Floors of Hall R. Clothier Building to Remain Closed through Nov. 18
Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel said the second, third, and fourth floors will be continue to be closed through November 18th. He said the county is still working to repair damage caused by a water line break. County operations located on the first and basement floors of the HRC Building...
Business owner asks Jamestown officials to fix error misidentifying his shop
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A local business owner is asking Jamestown officials to clarify information they released regarding two illegal cannabis dispensaries in the city. A release issued on Monday, erroneously identified a comic book store as one of the businesses alleged to be selling the contra-ban. 2 On Your...
Home improvement contractor pleads guilty to defrauding seven victims
According to the district attorney's office, he entered into home improvement contracts with seven victims and once he received substantial down payments he abandoned the projects.
wrfalp.com
Christmas Tree Arrives at Tracy Plaza
The City of Jamestown‘s Christmas tree arrived on Tracy Plaza Tuesday morning. The 40-foot tall Norway Spruce Tree was donated by the New Hope Community Church from their yard at 40 City View Avenue. Park Crews will decorate the tree with over 3,000 LED lights. The ceremonial lighting of...
AG James wins millions from notorious Buffalo landlord
New York Attorney General Letitia James won Monday a $5.1 million lawsuit against a notorious Buffalo landlord.
New recycling regulations for electronic recyclers taking effect in 2023
New electronic recycling regulations are taking effect on January 1, which means there will no longer be a charge to recycle old electronics.
