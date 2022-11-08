ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
YourErie

Erie voters show conflicting feelings on Election Day

The polls are still open in Erie and one voting precinct said they are continuing to see a high volume of people cast their ballots. Still, some people voting had conflicting feelings about participating in the general election. Poll workers at Erie High School said they continued to see an influx of voters coming to […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

How did Erie County vote in statewide races?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With Attorney General Josh Shapiro declaring victory in his race for governor, and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman declaring victory in his race for US Senate, Erie County voters mostly aligned with the statewide results but by different margins. (The following totals are as of about 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 9.) In the race […]
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Lawmakers Discuss Demolition Costs

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Those with Jamestown City Council are still figuring out what to do with their dwindling ARPA funding. Now, officials are considering allocating some money to demolish dilapidated and condemned buildings. Through a resolution allocating one million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funds,...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wrfalp.com

Plans For Two Emergency Homeless Shelters Coming Together in Jamestown

Plans for two emergency homeless shelters that will have a total of 30 beds are coming together in the City of Jamestown. Mayor Eddie Sundquist said a third round of meetings on homelessness in the city took place Thursday between community groups, faith based groups, resource providers and medical providers.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wrfalp.com

City ‘Flips the Switch’ on Riverwalk Illumination Project

The City of Jamestown has officially “flipped the switch” on the Riverwalk Illumination project. The project, funded through Downtown Revitalization Initiative monies, lights up the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities Coal Silo, Washington Street Bridge piers and abutments, and the Main Street Bridge arches over the Chadakoin River.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Threat To Jamestown High School Deemed Not Credible

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A threat lodged against Jamestown High School has been deemed not credible by investigators. Jamestown Public School’s Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker released the following statement on Thursday:. “Late Wednesday evening, the Jamestown Police Department was made aware of a rumor of a...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wrfalp.com

Christmas Tree Arrives at Tracy Plaza

The City of Jamestown‘s Christmas tree arrived on Tracy Plaza Tuesday morning. The 40-foot tall Norway Spruce Tree was donated by the New Hope Community Church from their yard at 40 City View Avenue. Park Crews will decorate the tree with over 3,000 LED lights. The ceremonial lighting of...
JAMESTOWN, NY

