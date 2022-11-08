ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Rams QB Stafford making progress in concussion protocol

Matthew Stafford is questionable for the Los Angeles Rams’ home game against Arizona while working through the NFL’s concussion protocol. The quarterback has been “making good progress and steady progression” since being placed in the protocol Tuesday, Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday. Stafford worked out and threw the ball Thursday, and he participated in the Rams’ practice Friday on a limited basis. None of that progress means Stafford will play for Los Angeles (3-5) against the Cardinals (3-6) at SoFi Stadium, however. “It could go all the way up until 90 minutes before kickoff,” McVay said on the decision to allow Stafford to play.
