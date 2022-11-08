ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Soccer-Injured Dybala named in Argentina’s 26-man World Cup squad

(Reuters) -Injured forward Paulo Dybala made the cut as Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni named on Friday his 26-man squad for the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup in Qatar, where Lionel Messi will lead the side. Dybala has not played for his club AS Roma since early October but has been...
Soccer-Ziyech in Morocco squad despite lack of game time at Chelsea

(Reuters) – Morocco included Hakim Ziyech in their World Cup squad as coach Walid Regragui gambled on the fitness of several players and sprung some surprises when he named his 26-man selection on Thursday. Ziyech has started only twice for Chelsea this season but is one of nine players...

