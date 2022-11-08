Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Costa Rica aim to be ‘giant killers’ at World Cup again, says Waston
(Reuters) – Costa Rica will look to repeat history at the World Cup in Qatar when they bid to advance from the “Group of Death” to the knockout stages, defender Kendall Waston said. Costa Rica beat heavy odds in 2014 to top a group with Italy, England...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Injured Dybala named in Argentina’s 26-man World Cup squad
(Reuters) -Injured forward Paulo Dybala made the cut as Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni named on Friday his 26-man squad for the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup in Qatar, where Lionel Messi will lead the side. Dybala has not played for his club AS Roma since early October but has been...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Ziyech in Morocco squad despite lack of game time at Chelsea
(Reuters) – Morocco included Hakim Ziyech in their World Cup squad as coach Walid Regragui gambled on the fitness of several players and sprung some surprises when he named his 26-man selection on Thursday. Ziyech has started only twice for Chelsea this season but is one of nine players...
Comments / 0