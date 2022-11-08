Not long after Jim Pillen was projected to win the governor's race, his opponent Carol Blood, conceded. She thanked her supporters for their help with her campaign. "What we loved about our campaign is that we brought hope to people who truly felt that their voices had not been heard in decades," said Blood. "And so those people, I say 'don't give up hope. We hear you, we're going to keep fighting for you, that is never going to change'. I do wish my opponent luck. I hope and pray that he will be more reactive to the media and to the voters that are different than he is, and believes other things, than he believes. Because we have to bring all of Nebraska together in order for us to move our state forward for a better tomorrow for all."

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO