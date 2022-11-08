Read full article on original website
Related
foxnebraska.com
Voter turnout among Nebraskans trends up at 52%
KEARNEY, NEB. — Central Nebraska college students made their voices heard by casting their votes. With mid-terms behind us, some counties are looking ahead to voter turnout. UNK students NTV spoke with say they felt empowered to make their voices heard. Students from every major gathering celebrate being the...
foxnebraska.com
Pillen elected governor, first farmer to lead state in decades
LINCOLN, Neb. — “We are just getting started.”. Nebraska’s next governor Jim Pillen declared victory. “It’s just the phenomenal joy we all have in our hearts tonight for the future of Nebraska,” he told supporters. A Husker football player turned veterinarian and hog farmer, Pillen...
foxnebraska.com
$18 and one vote could've won an election as some races saw no candidates
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Why spend millions campaigning when for $18 and a single vote you could've been elected. That’s all it would have taken to get a seat on the Wood River City Council. “Literally that person could have gone to their polling site, written in their...
foxnebraska.com
Scam Alert: Avoid lottery scams
OMAHA, Neb. — Scammers are trying to make bank after the latest Powerball jackpot. Josh Planos with the Better Business Bureau said they've received a report about a Nebraska resident who was contacted by a scammer pretending to be a winner. Tips to avoid:. Be suspicious of irregular communications.
foxnebraska.com
What's next after Maryland voters approved recreational marijuana use?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly said yes to Question Four on the ballot, riding the wave of states to approve recreational marijuana use. The law takes effect July 1 of 2023, allowing adults 21 and older to possess, smoke and grow the herb with restrictions on possession of over 1.5 ounces.
foxnebraska.com
Carol Blood: "We hear you, we're going to keep fighting for you"
Not long after Jim Pillen was projected to win the governor's race, his opponent Carol Blood, conceded. She thanked her supporters for their help with her campaign. "What we loved about our campaign is that we brought hope to people who truly felt that their voices had not been heard in decades," said Blood. "And so those people, I say 'don't give up hope. We hear you, we're going to keep fighting for you, that is never going to change'. I do wish my opponent luck. I hope and pray that he will be more reactive to the media and to the voters that are different than he is, and believes other things, than he believes. Because we have to bring all of Nebraska together in order for us to move our state forward for a better tomorrow for all."
foxnebraska.com
DHHS creates childcare incentive programs including workforce stipends, loan repayments
LINCOLN, Neb. — Workforce Stipend and Loan Repayment funds will be available in Nebraska to help address the workforce concerns in the childcare sector, according to Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). DHHS said they are investing $66 million into the state’s childcare workforce networks to...
foxnebraska.com
Abbott beats O'Rourke to win third term as Texas governor
(TND) — Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has won reelection for a third term in office over Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke. O’Rourke, who has also sought a Senate seat in the state, outspent Abbott throughout the campaign but was not able to overcome the incumbent’s advantage in a Republican-leaning state. A Democrat has not won the governorship since 1994.
foxnebraska.com
Florida couple, along with their pets, rescued from boat during Hurricane Nicole
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WPEC) — A Florida couple survived a frightening incident early Thursday morning aboard their 52-foot boat during Hurricane Nicole. They said they owe their lives to the first responders who came to their rescue and saved them. David Snow, 64, of Fort Pierce, said he's fortunate...
Comments / 0