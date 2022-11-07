ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
literock973.com

Zeldin concedes to Hochul in gubernatorial race

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — In the gubernatorial race, Lee Zeldin has conceded. The Republican Congressman from Long Island calls the race a “once in a generation campaign,” noting the tally between himself and Governor Kathy Hochul was close. Zeldin also says that despite the results, Albany should...
NEW YORK STATE
waer.org

Election 2022: See winners in local, state races

U.S. Senator (D) Chuck Schumer, 56.34%(R) Joe Pinion, 41.2%. NY-22 Congressional District(D) Francis Conole, 49.31%(R) Brandon Williams, 48.77%. 48th State Senate District(D) Rachel May, 48.91%(R) Julie Abbott, 41.87%. 50th State Senate District(D) John Mannion, 48.97%(R) Rebecca Shiroff, 49.29%. 126th Assembly District(D) Bruce MacBain, 40.38%(R) John Lemondes, 56.18%. 127th Assembly District(D)...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
literock973.com

NY-19 congressional hopeful Josh Riley concedes

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Josh Riley conceding defeat in his run for New York’s 19th Congressional District. The Southern Tier native and Ithaca resident congratulated Republican Marc Molinaro on his successful campaign in a Facebook post. “With the ballots cast, votes counted, and campaign ended, let’s set aside...
ITHACA, NY
Welcome2TheBronx

Winners and Losers: Bronx 2022 Election Results

For the last several elections, The Bronx has had an abysmally low voter turnout at the polls, and the 2022 General and Midterm Elections proved no different. Overall in The Bronx, election results revealed no major upsets, with Democrats solidly holding comfortably onto power in their districts, whether they be congressional or New York State Assembly and senatorial districts.
BRONX, NY
HuntingtonNow

Democrats Claim Victories in State Campaigns

Voters turned out in heavy numbers throughout the day Tuesday, choosing a range of candiates from governor to county clerk. Because of the September cyberattack on the Suffolk County website, county election results will be reported at https://nyenr.elections.ny.gov/ But results from Suffolk County were delayed Read More ...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Washington Examiner

Midterm results: Marc Molinaro flips upstate New York House district back to GOP control

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro (R-NY) defeated attorney Josh Riley (D-NY), flipping a closely watched upstate New York House district to GOP control. Molinaro was elected to represent New York's 19th Congressional District just months after Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) edged him out in a special election to replace former Rep. Antonio Delgado. Delgado resigned on May 25 to become lieutenant governor of New York. After the state was forced to redraw its congressional map earlier this year, Ryan decided to seek his first full term in office in the newly drawn 18th Congressional District.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
literock973.com

Ithaca City Attorney says labor negotiations ‘take two to tango’

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s City Attorney is responding after recent complaints about labor negotiations. Ari Lavine says pay bumps for the Department of Public Works were discussed in good faith. He says DPW leadership turned down a 13 percent raise. He adds negotiations “take two to tango.”...
ITHACA, NY
2 On Your Side

James declares victory in NYS Attorney General race

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Incumbent Democrat Letitia James declared victory over Republican Michael Henry in the race for New York attorney general. Around 2 a.m. on Wednesday the Associated Press called the race for James. “We sent a message, a shot across the bow to the most powerful companies and...
NEW YORK STATE
fox5ny.com

Live New York 2022 Election Results

NEW YORK - Election Day is over in New York and several key races had national implications. The election for governor of New York was the top race in the state with Gov. Kathy Hochul running against Rep. Lee Zeldin. Also up for election were New York's attorney general and comptroller.
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy