FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Zeldin concedes to Hochul in gubernatorial race
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — In the gubernatorial race, Lee Zeldin has conceded. The Republican Congressman from Long Island calls the race a “once in a generation campaign,” noting the tally between himself and Governor Kathy Hochul was close. Zeldin also says that despite the results, Albany should...
Webb has slight lead over David in Senate race
According to the State Board of Election, Democrat Lea Webb is leading Republican Rich David by 1,455 votes.
Election 2022: See winners in local, state races
U.S. Senator (D) Chuck Schumer, 56.34%(R) Joe Pinion, 41.2%. NY-22 Congressional District(D) Francis Conole, 49.31%(R) Brandon Williams, 48.77%. 48th State Senate District(D) Rachel May, 48.91%(R) Julie Abbott, 41.87%. 50th State Senate District(D) John Mannion, 48.97%(R) Rebecca Shiroff, 49.29%. 126th Assembly District(D) Bruce MacBain, 40.38%(R) John Lemondes, 56.18%. 127th Assembly District(D)...
NY-19 congressional hopeful Josh Riley concedes
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Josh Riley conceding defeat in his run for New York’s 19th Congressional District. The Southern Tier native and Ithaca resident congratulated Republican Marc Molinaro on his successful campaign in a Facebook post. “With the ballots cast, votes counted, and campaign ended, let’s set aside...
Depressed Democrats, but not Hochul, point fingers at New York party chair
Kathy Hochul has no intention of replacing chair Jay Jacobs, she told reporters.
NY Democrats may have lost seats but poised to keep strong majorities in state Legislature
NY Democrats are poised to maintain strong majority in the senate despite losing seats. Democrats could lose anywhere between four and seven seats in the state Assembly, though several races were still too close to call. [ more › ]
Winners and Losers: Bronx 2022 Election Results
For the last several elections, The Bronx has had an abysmally low voter turnout at the polls, and the 2022 General and Midterm Elections proved no different. Overall in The Bronx, election results revealed no major upsets, with Democrats solidly holding comfortably onto power in their districts, whether they be congressional or New York State Assembly and senatorial districts.
Molinaro declares victory in NY-19
With 642 of 642 election districts reporting, Marc Molinaro leads Josh Riley in the newly drawn 19th Congressional District race.
How Zeldin’s Loss Is Making New York’s Republican Party Ambitious Again
In his lone television debate with Kathy Hochul, Lee Zeldin was asked, given that he voted to overturn the 2020 election, if he would accept the results of the one he was in. “Well, first off,” he responded, glaring at moderator Susan Arbetter, “losing is not an option.”
Vote 2022: NYC midterm elections results recap
The votes are still being counted from Tuesday night’s midterm elections, including the mail-in ballots that take time to count.
Republicans win NY's 1st, 2nd Congressional Districts as results in Suffolk races delayed by 3 hours
Board of Election commissioners for the county say they faced more delays than they anticipated posting results.
2022 General Election Results in Brooklyn: No Huge Upsets, as Hochul, James, Schumer and Malliotakis Maintain Seats
Several key races across the nation remained undecided hours after polls closed on election night in the battle over control of Congress. Republicans needed to pick up just five seats to flip the House and just one seat in the Senate. GOP candidates appeared poised to ride a wave of national anxiety around inflation and violence.
Democrats Claim Victories in State Campaigns
Voters turned out in heavy numbers throughout the day Tuesday, choosing a range of candiates from governor to county clerk. Because of the September cyberattack on the Suffolk County website, county election results will be reported at https://nyenr.elections.ny.gov/ But results from Suffolk County were delayed Read More ...
Midterm results: Marc Molinaro flips upstate New York House district back to GOP control
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro (R-NY) defeated attorney Josh Riley (D-NY), flipping a closely watched upstate New York House district to GOP control. Molinaro was elected to represent New York's 19th Congressional District just months after Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) edged him out in a special election to replace former Rep. Antonio Delgado. Delgado resigned on May 25 to become lieutenant governor of New York. After the state was forced to redraw its congressional map earlier this year, Ryan decided to seek his first full term in office in the newly drawn 18th Congressional District.
Republican wins New York’s 4th District, flipping key House seat red
Republican Anthony D'Esposito won the House race for New York’s 4th Congressional District, edging out Democratic opponent Lauren Gillen and flipping the seat red for the first time in more than two decades.
Ithaca City Attorney says labor negotiations ‘take two to tango’
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s City Attorney is responding after recent complaints about labor negotiations. Ari Lavine says pay bumps for the Department of Public Works were discussed in good faith. He says DPW leadership turned down a 13 percent raise. He adds negotiations “take two to tango.”...
James declares victory in NYS Attorney General race
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Incumbent Democrat Letitia James declared victory over Republican Michael Henry in the race for New York attorney general. Around 2 a.m. on Wednesday the Associated Press called the race for James. “We sent a message, a shot across the bow to the most powerful companies and...
New York Democrats know who to blame: Themselves
Republicans, who struggled against expectations across the country, outperformed in one of the bluest states in the nation.
Live New York 2022 Election Results
NEW YORK - Election Day is over in New York and several key races had national implications. The election for governor of New York was the top race in the state with Gov. Kathy Hochul running against Rep. Lee Zeldin. Also up for election were New York's attorney general and comptroller.
Steady stream of voters in newly redrawn 3rd Congressional District Tuesday
If the first few hours of voting in today's midterm elections are any indicator, it's going to be a busy day at Garden State polling centers.
