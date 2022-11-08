Read full article on original website
myalbertlea.com
Jerry Robert Olson
Jerry Robert Olson, 63, of Albert Lea, MN, passed away on November 7th, 2022, at Mayo Hospital in Albert Lea after a continuous battle with heart issues. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Sunday, November 13th, 2022, from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM at Wedgewood Cove in Albert Lea, MN; with a time for sharing of memories with family and friends at 4:00 PM. Interment will be at St Peter’s Cemetery in New Richland, MN at a later date.
myalbertlea.com
Sandra Godtland
Sandra Godtland passed away on November 7, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Saturday November 12th at 2pm at Grace Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, MN. The visitation will be held on Friday November 11th from 4-6 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea, MN. Pastor Shane Koepke will be officiating,
myalbertlea.com
Marcia Dee Petersen
The funeral service for Marcia Dee Petersen of Albert Lea will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Albert Lea with Pastor Eileen Woyen officiating. Interment will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 PM on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services and one hour prior to the service at the church.
dodgecountyindependent.com
Oronoco loses Tilly’s but Kasson gains Tammy’s Place
Oronoco’s loss is Kasson’s gain. Tilly’s Bar & Grill is closing Dec. 23 in Oronoco and then owner Tammy Dee is opening Tammy’s Place in downtown Kasson come March 1. She’ll bring much of her menu from Tilly’s, she said, but will also add some new menu items as well.
myalbertlea.com
Janice VanRyswyk
Janice VanRyswyk, 77, of Albert Lea, MN, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2022, at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN; Pastor Kent Otterman will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery, Albert Lea, MN.
New Restaurant Opening Soon in Downtown Rochester
I know there has been a lot of talk lately about businesses leaving downtown Rochester, Minnesota. About a month ago, Newt's and Hefe Rojo closed for good. Throughout the pandemic, it seemed like businesses along 1st Ave. were closing at an unbelievable pace. But today, I've got a bit of good news instead! A new restaurant is opening in downtown Rochester!
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea residents excited for more healthcare options
(ABC 6 News) – Some Albert Lea seniors say they are breathing a sigh of relief tonight after Blue Cross Blue Shield suddenly announced MercyOne Clinic will now be an in-network provider in their Medicare Advantage program. Area seniors say this means they finally have a choice in their...
KAAL-TV
Veterans Day events and discounts
Here is a list of events and discounts being offered to veterans to commemorate the day. The official State of Minnesota Veterans Day will be back in-person this year at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights on Friday, November 11. The event will kick off with a free community breakfast starting at 8:30 a.m. The official program will start at 10:00 a.m. featuring remarks from MDVA Commissioner Larry Herke and elected officials. A livestream of the event is also planned. For more information, CLICK HERE.
One Of Rochester’s Favorite Craft Sales Back On Saturday
One of the best craft sales in Rochester, Minnesota started out being hosted in a home 13 years ago. Today, the sale has overflowed to a huge gym and has also raised over $150,000 to help kids. The sale has grown A LOT but the mission is the same. (Psst...Get a sneak peek below to see what will be at the sale this year!)
KIMT
Austin man sentenced for cross-border chase
AUSTIN, Minn. – Leading police on a cross-border chase results in probation for a Mower County man. Weston William Zuehl, 39 of Austin, has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $3,318.12 in restitution. He was arrested on April 20, 2020, and charged with...
mystar106.com
Entertainment Lineup Announced for Surf Ballroom’s 2023 Winter Dance Party®
(CLEAR LAKE, IA) The Surf Ballroom® announced today the much-anticipated lineup for their 2023 Winter Dance Party®, scheduled to be held February 2-4. “Our entertainment committee has once again done a terrific job with the lineup. Each year, we try to blend traditional fifties artists with the many musicians who have been influenced by Buddy, Ritchie and the Big Bopper. The Winter Dance Party continues to be a celebration of the music that lives on through the many artists and fans who make a pilgrimage here each February,” remarked Laurie Lietz, Executive Director.
KIMT
Mower Co. crash turns fatal after deer goes through windshield
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A 58-year-old Austin woman has died after a two-vehicle crash involving a deer on Thursday night. The Mower Co. Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 5:09 p.m. at 555th Ave. just south of 235th St. in rural Austin. A southbound vehicle struck a deer and...
MN Woman Accused of Going 111 mph in Rochester Fleeing Attempt
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Brook Park, MN woman is accused of traveling 111 mph on North Broadway Ave. in an attempt to flee a state trooper in Rochester. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday say 36-year-old Heather Hanson was clocked by a state trooper traveling 71 mph in a 30 mph zone on Broadway near 6th St. Northwest around 2:45 a.m. Monday. The trooper was heading in the opposite direction and turned around to chase the vehicle down and activated his emergency lights.
Another New Restaurant Opening Soon Just 20 Minutes From Rochester
A small town in Southeast Minnesota is getting quite the boom in new business lately. Just the other day, we heard that a new restaurant and bar, Tammy's Place, will be opening up in the spring. Now, news of another new place opening in Kasson, Minnesota has popped up on social media.
KIMT
Final sentence issued for Halloween assault in Charles City
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The final defendant in a Floyd County Halloween beating has been sentenced. Michelle Lea Keagle, 32 of Charles City, has been given three years of supervised probation, fined $430, and ordered to pay restitution after pleading guilty to felony willful injury causing bodily injury and serious misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury.
KIMT
Rose Creek woman sentenced for selling meth
AUSTIN, Minn. – Selling methamphetamine means probation for a Mower County woman. Shawn Marie Stellmach, 47 of Rose Creek, was sentenced Thursday to five years of supervised probation, fined $1,000, and must perform 100 hours of community service. Stellmach pleaded guilty in March to second-degree sale of drugs. She...
KEYC
Hutchinson rolls past Stewartville
LAKEVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) -In the Class AAAA State Football Quarterfinals, Hutchinson squared off against Stewartville Thursday night. Hutchinson wins big 60-22.
(FINAL) Rochester, MN 2022 General Election Races and Results
The 2022 Rochester, MN city general elections are on Tuesday, November 8. The results of the 2022 election for Rochester Mayor, School Board, City Council, Olmsted County, State Senate (Rochester) and State House (Rochester) races will be posted below as they come in on election night. Interviews with the school board and mayoral candidates are also included below.
Rochester Woman Sentenced For Hallucinogenic Mushroom Operation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman was sentenced today for a conviction connected to the discovery of a hallucinogenic mushroom grow operation last fall. 24-year-old Kailyn Felker earlier admitted to a second-degree drug possession charge through a plea agreement with the Olmsted County Attorney's Office. In exchange, a first-degree drug sale charge and a gross misdemeanor count of illegal possession of a firearm were dismissed.
Rochester Grocery Store is Selling Your Thanksgiving Dinner in a Burrito
If you're hoping to do something a little different for Thanksgiving this year maybe give this a try: Thanksgiving dinner all mashed up in a burrito. There's a grocery store in Rochester, MN that's selling it!. I mean, that's what we all do anyway, is mash it all up on...
