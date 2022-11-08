(CLEAR LAKE, IA) The Surf Ballroom® announced today the much-anticipated lineup for their 2023 Winter Dance Party®, scheduled to be held February 2-4. “Our entertainment committee has once again done a terrific job with the lineup. Each year, we try to blend traditional fifties artists with the many musicians who have been influenced by Buddy, Ritchie and the Big Bopper. The Winter Dance Party continues to be a celebration of the music that lives on through the many artists and fans who make a pilgrimage here each February,” remarked Laurie Lietz, Executive Director.

