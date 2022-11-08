Read full article on original website
WTRF
West Virginia rejects Amendment 4
Voters in West Virginia rejected four proposed amendments to the state constitution Tuesday, including two that would have given the Republican-dominated legislature more power to regulate public education policy and certain taxes. Other failed amendments would have prohibited the state Supreme Court intervention in the Legislature’s impeachment trials and allowed...
WTAP
W.Va. voters reject GOP proposals on school, tax control
wfxrtv.com
Assessing the aftermath of the West Virginia midterm elections
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The 2022 election in West Virginia is now settled, but there are concerns about the potential fallout after Republicans gained even bigger majorities in the Legislature. Going into Election Day, Republicans already had supermajorities in the House of Delegates and State Senate. But on election...
WSAZ
Amendment 3 defeat leaves churches in limbo
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Maranatha Baptist Church Pastor Kevan Bartlett is exploring his options, two days after the defeat of an amendment that was supposed to clarify the ability of churches to incorporate in West Virginia. Bartlett and others hold incorporation as an important safeguard to help protect the personal...
GOP increases supermajorities in West Virginia House, Senate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republicans tightened their grip on the West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates, adding historic gains to their supermajorities in the general election. Eight years since taking control of both chambers for the first time in eight decades, the GOP now has its most lopsided...
wvpublic.org
State Officials React To Failure Of Amendment 4
West Virginia voters soundly defeated all four amendments on the ballot in the midterm elections Tuesday, including Amendment 4 - the Education Accountability Amendment. The amendment would have required the State Board of Education to submit its rules and policies to the legislature to approve, amend, or reject. The measure...
WVNT-TV
West Virginia Amendment 2 fails at the polls
UPDATE: ( 11:12 P.M. Nov. 8, 2022) – As of 11:12 p.m. Nov. 8, 2022, the Associated Press is calling the race against Amendment 2, saying voters have struck it down at the polls. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s Amendment 2 is currently failing on the Nov. 8,...
WTAP
Gov. Jim Justice continues opposition to Amendment Two, responds to Biden’s comments
Competitive State House and State Senate races on West Virginia ballot
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One of the big picture issues people will be watching Tuesday night, is the West Virginia State Senate, where there are a half-dozen big races that are very competitive. Republican State Senate President Craig Blair said the other day, he believes the GOP could sweep all of these seats. The top […]
West Virginia 2022 voter guide: Amendments explained and candidates by county
West Virginians will go to the polls to elect two members of the U.S. House of Representatives, state delegates, state senators, and in many places, new county and city officials. Plus, there are four proposed changes to the West Virginia Constitution. If voters approve them, the amendments will let churches incorporate and give more power to the state Legislature to modify property taxes, set education policy, and conduct impeachment trials without state court interference.
Both sides make final pitches on West Virginia’s Amendment 2
WTRF
Alex Mooney wins and will represent West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Rep. Alex Mooney (R) has defeated his opponent Democrat Barry Wendell in the race for a seat representing the West Virginia’s 2nd U.S. Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. Mooney was elected to serve West Virginia’s 2nd U.S. Congressional District in November 2014;...
WTAP
Tax reform after Amendment 2′s defeat
WDTV
West Virginia early voting trends downwards for 2022 General Election
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Early voting has come to a close nationwide, and reports from the U.S. Elections Project show the number of early votes across the country has increased from the last midterm election in 2018, but West Virginia has seen the opposite. National statistics show the total of early voters rose from 39.1 […]
What’s bringing West Virginians to the polls today?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s Election Day and people all across the Tri-State are at the polls or making their way there to cast their ballots. We asked voters at different precincts in Charleston what was at the top of their minds heading to the polls today. Many responses varied from inflation to gas prices, […]
q101online.com
q101online.com
West Virginia General Election Results 2022
Editor’s Note: Any results that appear prior to 7:30 p.m., Nov. 8, 2022, are a test of the results feed and are NOT results of the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The results of the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election in West Virginia for Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, […]
