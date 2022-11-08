ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

WTRF

West Virginia rejects Amendment 4

Voters in West Virginia rejected four proposed amendments to the state constitution Tuesday, including two that would have given the Republican-dominated legislature more power to regulate public education policy and certain taxes. Other failed amendments would have prohibited the state Supreme Court intervention in the Legislature’s impeachment trials and allowed...
WTAP

W.Va. voters reject GOP proposals on school, tax control

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Voters in West Virginia rejected four proposed amendments to the state constitution on election day. That includes two proposals that would have given the Republican-dominated legislature more power to regulate public education policy and certain taxes. Other amendments would have prohibited the state Supreme Court intervention...
wfxrtv.com

Assessing the aftermath of the West Virginia midterm elections

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The 2022 election in West Virginia is now settled, but there are concerns about the potential fallout after Republicans gained even bigger majorities in the Legislature. Going into Election Day, Republicans already had supermajorities in the House of Delegates and State Senate. But on election...
WSAZ

Amendment 3 defeat leaves churches in limbo

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Maranatha Baptist Church Pastor Kevan Bartlett is exploring his options, two days after the defeat of an amendment that was supposed to clarify the ability of churches to incorporate in West Virginia. Bartlett and others hold incorporation as an important safeguard to help protect the personal...
wvpublic.org

State Officials React To Failure Of Amendment 4

West Virginia voters soundly defeated all four amendments on the ballot in the midterm elections Tuesday, including Amendment 4 - the Education Accountability Amendment. The amendment would have required the State Board of Education to submit its rules and policies to the legislature to approve, amend, or reject. The measure...
WVNT-TV

West Virginia Amendment 2 fails at the polls

UPDATE: ( 11:12 P.M. Nov. 8, 2022) – As of 11:12 p.m. Nov. 8, 2022, the Associated Press is calling the race against Amendment 2, saying voters have struck it down at the polls. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s Amendment 2 is currently failing on the Nov. 8,...
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia 2022 voter guide: Amendments explained and candidates by county

West Virginians will go to the polls to elect two members of the U.S. House of Representatives, state delegates, state senators, and in many places, new county and city officials. Plus, there are four proposed changes to the West Virginia Constitution. If voters approve them, the amendments will let churches incorporate and give more power to the state Legislature to modify property taxes, set education policy, and conduct impeachment trials without state court interference.
WTRF

Alex Mooney wins and will represent West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Rep. Alex Mooney (R) has defeated his opponent Democrat Barry Wendell in the race for a seat representing the West Virginia’s 2nd U.S. Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. Mooney was elected to serve West Virginia’s 2nd U.S. Congressional District in November 2014;...
WTAP

Tax reform after Amendment 2′s defeat

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice contends a car tax rebate will be his top priority when the Legislature returns in January, yet it remains far from a guarantee. Justice reaffirmed his stance Tuesday night after voters resoundingly rejected Amendment Two. Every county except one, Berkeley, voted...
WOWK 13 News

What’s bringing West Virginians to the polls today?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s Election Day and people all across the Tri-State are at the polls or making their way there to cast their ballots. We asked voters at different precincts in Charleston what was at the top of their minds heading to the polls today. Many responses varied from inflation to gas prices, […]
q101online.com

Report: Thousands of Virginia teachers quit from stress

Alarming numbers regarding teacher employment show that an exodus is occurring in Virginia – and the educators who remain are under more stress than ever. A report from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Council found that almost 11-thousand Virginia teachers quit since the beginning of the pandemic, while only 72-hundred first-time teachers have been hired.
WVNS

Did you know West Virginia is the third most forested state?

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Did you know that West Virginia is the third most forested state in the nation? West Virginia ranks as the third most forested state in the nation, just behind New Hampshire as second and Maine as first. West Virginia is also second in standing hardwood volume, according to Stateforesters.org. From the […]
q101online.com

Corrections department offers Vets jobs

The Virginia Department of Corrections is extending a job offer for those who have served. VADOC is conducting reconnaissance to fill several correctional officer openings with former warfighters. Spokesperson George Sisson says that while veterans are not limited to a correctional officer’s role, they’re generally a great fit for the gig.
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia General Election Results 2022

Editor’s Note: Any results that appear prior to 7:30 p.m., Nov. 8, 2022, are a test of the results feed and are NOT results of the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The results of the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election in West Virginia for Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, […]
