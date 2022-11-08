Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail store chain opens another location in KentuckyKristen WaltersBardstown, KY
Eighteen Years Ago, A Hoax Caller Tricked a McDonald's Manager into Doing Unspeakable ActsSavannah AylinMount Washington, KY
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
BREAKING NEWS: Brooks Houck Arrested On Warrant Issued For His ArrestNelson County News-SentinelNelson County, KY
Heavy Voter Turnout At Bardstown Central Polling Early VotingNelson County News-SentinelBardstown, KY
wdrb.com
Many Kentucky districts closed or on remote learning after spike in flu, RSV cases
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Schools around the state are feeling the effects of flu season early, with some districts returning to remote learning or closing entirely. In the past few weeks, area doctors said they've started to see a spike in flu cases. Some cases have been severe enough to land kids in the emergency department at Norton Children's Hospital.
Louisville doctor says rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations may be warning sign of coming spike
COVID-19 hospitalizations doubled over the past week at U of L Health. Hospital leadership worries it could mean a coming spike.
wdrb.com
Kentucky regulators shut down east Louisville day care in abuse investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State regulators have closed Vanguard Academy, a child care center in eastern Jefferson County where an employee was arrested on criminal abuse charges, parents were told on Thursday. A voicemail sent from Vanguard and obtained by WDRB News said that Kentucky's "licensing department has come in...
wdrb.com
New veteran-owned business coming to Hardin County highlights impact of Fort Knox on community
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new local business opening in Radcliff shows a glimpse into the veteran-owned businesses surrounding Fort Knox. Sakinah Bunch, a military veteran, is getting ready to open her first brick-and-mortar business in Hardin County called Clean Good Eats. "We are going to be a cooking studio...
k105.com
Trooper residing in Grayson Co. who formerly was named Trooper of the Year promoted to sergeant
A Kentucky State Police Post 4 trooper residing in Grayson County has been promoted by the agency. Trooper Blake Owens was promoted to sergeant. Owens, along with 30 other troopers promoted since November 1, 2021, was recognized by Kentucky State Police leadership and Gov. Andy Beshear at a ceremony earlier this week.
wnky.com
‘Tripledemic’ looming, health officials urge public to get flu shot
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-If you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet, you might want to think about doing so. “This is coming now, this is real, it’s bad. So it’s something we need to act on sooner rather than later,” said Norton Children’s Hospital Pediatric Infectious Diseases Physician Dr. Daniel Blatt.
WLKY.com
Families advised to evacuate and firefighters injured as LaRue County wildfire burns
LARUE COUNTY, Ky. — Families were advised to evacuate Thursday as a wildfire burned in a large wooded area near homes in LaRue County. The sheriff said Thursday that at least 20 families living near Edlin Hill Road were advised as firefighters from several agencies in and around LaRue County worked to control several fires burning within a 200-acre wooded area between New Haven and Hodgenville.
leoweekly.com
Fighting Human Trafficking In Kentucky
Despite human trafficking being an often-discussed crime, it still remains a global epidemic, generating an estimated $150 billion worldwide per year, according to a 2021 U.S. State Department report. The Commonwealth has its share of cases, with one of the latest arrests happening in Bowling Green on Aug. 11, after authorities said a man and a woman forced another woman into engaging in sexual activities with several men.
k105.com
Wildfires burning nearly 2,000 acres in eastern Ky. Leitchfield FD responds to nearly 10 grass/woods fires.
Firefighters in eastern Kentucky continue to battle a growing number of forest fires, including a massive fire in Breathitt County, as dry weather and windy conditions turn Kentucky into a tinder box. A fire has burned more than 1,000 acres in Breathitt County, according to the Watts Caney Fire Department....
Penn’s Store in Marion County has been owned by the same family since 1850
It's not where you'd expect to find a store — in a field, way off the main road, all by itself in a place some might call the middle of nowhere. But people do find it.
Western Kentucky Distilling Co. going to Ohio County
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say the Western Kentucky Distilling Co. will invest nearly $22 million, with potential to grow to $30 million, and create 35 full-time jobs with a new distillery and 15 warehouses in Beaver Dam. A press release says Western Kentucky Distilling Co. is a bourbon and rye whiskey distillery located […]
Election 2022: Results from Kentucky
Follow along our with election night coverage for the latest updates on both Kentucky and Louisville races.
Officials: Computer error causes election reporting issues in Clark County
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Officials say during the routine ballot canvassing process, they were notified that approximately 1,700 absentee ballots from Clark County were not included in the unofficial vote totals released to the public Tuesday night. The race most likely to be affected is the Indiana House District 71...
Wave 3
3 arrested by FBI in defense fraud scheme
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A prominent Louisville businessman, known for a $95 million facility in Louisville ,has been arrested by the FBI, WAVE Troubleshooters have learned. According to records, Phil Pascoe, 60, of Floyds Knobs, Ind., was arrested November 9 and taken to the Oldham County Jail. Also facing charges are Monica Pascoe, 45, of Floyds Knobs; Scott Tubbs, 59, of Georgetown, Ky.; and Quadrant Magnetics LLC. Each are charged with “wire fraud, violations of the Arms Export Control Act, and smuggling of goods for their roles in an illegal scheme to send export-controlled defense-related technical data to China and to unlawfully supply U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) with Chinese-origin rare earth magnets for aviation systems and military items.”
WLKY.com
More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
wdrb.com
Air Quality Alert Issued Thursday for Smoke
The Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District and Indiana Department of Environmental Management have declared the air quality today to be unhealthy for sensitive groups in the areas highlighted below because there are higher concentrations of smoke particles in the air. It seems reasonable to expect northern Larue, northern Nelson, and parts of Spencer county may also be experiencing reduced air quality given the position of fires in those areas yesterday and this morning.
Here’s a map showing how Louisvillians voted for mayor
While Democrat Craig Greenberg clinched urban areas in his Louisville mayoral win, Republican Bill Dieruf was favored on the county's edges.
fox56news.com
Mercer County election results: Nov. 8, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Find up-to-the-minute election results for the races in Mercer County. You can also see the full results from the Nov. 8 election from counties across Kentucky.
OCSO needs help locating this truck
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says they need the public's help.
WLKY.com
Father accidentally shoots self inside Grayson County school, deputies say
GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. — A man is expected to be charged after police said he dropped his gun in a school hallway and accidentally shot himself near children. Grayson County Sheriff’s Deputies said they were called Wednesday evening to Caneyville Elementary School after the shooting. They said a...
