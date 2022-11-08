ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdowell County, NC

Comments

FOX Carolina

Man convicted of drug trafficking following 2020 traffic stop

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina said a Florida man was convicted of drug trafficking and gun offenses after a traffic stop in 2020 in Asheville. Officials said according to court documents and other evidence, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WBTV

Iredell County girl's illness used in scam

The sheriff's office has no evidence that carbon monoxide or any other emission from the bus itself caused the symptoms. Deputies have not identified the remains at this time. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.
WSOC Charlotte

Woman killed in SUV crash while walking on Morganton street

MORGANTON, N.C. — A 29-year-old woman was killed Thursday morning in Morganton after she was hit by an SUV while walking on a street, authorities confirmed to Channel 9. The crash happened at about 8 a.m. on a section of N. Green Street near Independence Boulevard. According to Morganton Public Safety, Shamika Louise Lyles was walking north on Green Street when she was hit by the passenger side of an SUV.
MORGANTON, NC
WLOS.com

Working on a tip, police arrest two & find drugs, weapons & more

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man wanted on numerous charges including assault on a female and a vehicle theft from New York, has been arrested with drugs and weapons, police say. Working off a tip, Asheville Police detectives and officers responded to an area of Deaverview Road. The...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Armed suspect caught shortly after bank robbery in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon shortly after he reportedly robbed a bank at gunpoint. Officers said the suspect, Paul Day, went into a PNC Bank on O Henry Avenue at around 4:25 p.m. and demanded money...
ASHEVILLE, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Yancey County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report 11/01/2022 To 11/10/2022

(Press Release from Yancey Sheriff’s Department) David Alan Bruce Of Cliffs Of Ivy Burnsville, NC Was Arrested For Failure To Appear On Felony Bond: $20,000.00 Secured. Christy Leanne Anderson Of Honeybee Lane Bakersville, Nc Was Arrested For Felony Larceny, Possession Of Stolen Goods And Felony Conspiracy. Bond: $30,000.00 Secured.
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Asheville Police investigates gun discharges near downtown

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA)- The Asheville Police Department is investigating gun discharges that that took place on Saturday night. There were no injuries or property damage reported to investigators. APD Patrol Officers were dispatched to reports of gun discharge at the 240 block of Livingston Street close to 12:59 a.m. on November 5. When officers arrived […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
wjhl.com

2 arrests made in weekend death of 17-year-old

Police have charged a 23-year-old Blountville man with first-degree murder in the death of a teenager whose family members found him dead inside his Blountville home Friday night. 2 arrests made in weekend death of 17-year-old Police have charged a 23-year-old Blountville man with first-degree murder in the death of...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
counton2.com

37 arrested for drug trafficking in 4-day operation in North Carolina

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37 people in a four-day operation that resulted in seizures of methamphetamine, fentanyl, opioids and cocaine. Deputies said on October 19th, multiple agencies participated in a large-scale operation to target drug traffickers in the community. Law enforcement...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC

Comments

