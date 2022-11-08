Read full article on original website
Family remembers son after remains found in Gaston County
Family members said the body found along Aderholt Road in Gaston County is likely that of a man who has been missing for months.
The Tomahawk
Jimmy Morefield gets three-year probation for the killing of Teddy Allen Street in 2020
Jimmy Morefield was sentenced last Friday, November 4, 2022, in Johnson County to three years supervised probation with the Tennessee Department of Correction. Earlier The Tomahawk reported that following his trial (October 4-6, 2022), a jury found Morefield of Mountain City guilty of Voluntary Manslaughter. Morefield, 57, of 791 J...
Two men arrested after ‘lengthy’ Lincolnton narcotics investigations
Jonathan Boggs is charged with two felony counts: possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture. Matthew Starnes, 37, is charged with three felony counts of trafficking meth.
FOX Carolina
Man convicted of drug trafficking following 2020 traffic stop
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina said a Florida man was convicted of drug trafficking and gun offenses after a traffic stop in 2020 in Asheville. Officials said according to court documents and other evidence, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop...
WBTV
Iredell County girl's illness used in scam
The sheriff's office has no evidence that carbon monoxide or any other emission from the bus itself caused the symptoms. Deputies have not identified the remains at this time. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.
iredellfreenews.com
Judge declares mistrial after jury fails to reach unanimous verdict in murder trial
For the second time in six months an Iredell County jury has failed to reach a unanimous verdict after weighing the prosecution’s evidence against one of several suspects in the January 2018 shooting death of a Statesville man. Superior Court Judge Joseph Crosswhite declared a mistrial in the murder...
Woman killed in SUV crash while walking on Morganton street
MORGANTON, N.C. — A 29-year-old woman was killed Thursday morning in Morganton after she was hit by an SUV while walking on a street, authorities confirmed to Channel 9. The crash happened at about 8 a.m. on a section of N. Green Street near Independence Boulevard. According to Morganton Public Safety, Shamika Louise Lyles was walking north on Green Street when she was hit by the passenger side of an SUV.
WLOS.com
Working on a tip, police arrest two & find drugs, weapons & more
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man wanted on numerous charges including assault on a female and a vehicle theft from New York, has been arrested with drugs and weapons, police say. Working off a tip, Asheville Police detectives and officers responded to an area of Deaverview Road. The...
FOX Carolina
Armed suspect caught shortly after bank robbery in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon shortly after he reportedly robbed a bank at gunpoint. Officers said the suspect, Paul Day, went into a PNC Bank on O Henry Avenue at around 4:25 p.m. and demanded money...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report 11/01/2022 To 11/10/2022
(Press Release from Yancey Sheriff’s Department) David Alan Bruce Of Cliffs Of Ivy Burnsville, NC Was Arrested For Failure To Appear On Felony Bond: $20,000.00 Secured. Christy Leanne Anderson Of Honeybee Lane Bakersville, Nc Was Arrested For Felony Larceny, Possession Of Stolen Goods And Felony Conspiracy. Bond: $30,000.00 Secured.
fox17.com
Armed suspect arrested within an hour of downtown Asheville bank robbery, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A bank robbery suspect was arrested Wednesday, less than an hour after Asheville police said he stole thousands of dollars from PNC Bank off Battery Park Avenue. According to APD Capt. Joe Silberman, 35-year-old Paul Gorden Day, of Tennessee, was armed with a gun when...
Human remains found in Gaston County, police investigating
They found the remains around 11:30 a.m. on Aderholdt Road and Gaston Webb Chapel Road near Cherryville.
Asheville Police investigates gun discharges near downtown
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA)- The Asheville Police Department is investigating gun discharges that that took place on Saturday night. There were no injuries or property damage reported to investigators. APD Patrol Officers were dispatched to reports of gun discharge at the 240 block of Livingston Street close to 12:59 a.m. on November 5. When officers arrived […]
wjhl.com
2 arrests made in weekend death of 17-year-old
Police have charged a 23-year-old Blountville man with first-degree murder in the death of a teenager whose family members found him dead inside his Blountville home Friday night. 2 arrests made in weekend death of 17-year-old Police have charged a 23-year-old Blountville man with first-degree murder in the death of...
wcyb.com
Woman charged with murder in Sullivan County makes first court appearance
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The woman accused of second-degree murder, after a body was found in South Holston Lake two weeks ago, was in court Monday morning. Wanda Ward is facing charges of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and drug charges. She was appointed an...
North Carolina man charged with felony after posting woman’s private image: Sheriff
The woman, in this case, said that she had only shared this image with Richard Eric Speagle, 52, of Taylorsville, and no one else would have had access to the image.
Detectives in Lincoln County search for 2 armed bank robbery suspects
DENVER, N.C. — Two men armed with handguns are accused of robbing a Denver bank Monday and Lincoln County sheriff’s detectives are searching for them. Deputies were called to the State Employees Credit Union close to 11:10 a.m. on North Carolina Highway 73 after receiving a report from the bank’s alarm company.
Inmate arranged drug deals from the inside in multiple North Carolina counties: DOJ
An inmate arranging drug deals from the inside in Catawba and Lincoln counties was sentenced Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.
Human remains found near Cherryville IDed as missing Lincolnton man
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Family members have identified the man whose human remains were discovered by a hunter Wednesday near Cherryville, Gaston County police said. Police officers were called to the area of Aderholdt and Gaston Webbs Chapel roads at about 11:30 a.m. Crime scene detectives and the medical examiner’s office processed the scene.
counton2.com
37 arrested for drug trafficking in 4-day operation in North Carolina
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37 people in a four-day operation that resulted in seizures of methamphetamine, fentanyl, opioids and cocaine. Deputies said on October 19th, multiple agencies participated in a large-scale operation to target drug traffickers in the community. Law enforcement...
