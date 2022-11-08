Read full article on original website
104.1 WIKY
Turkey central bank firms grip on lira as election approaches
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey’s central bank has put the finishing touches to a reserve-management system that has stabilised the lira currency ahead of elections in 2023, thanks to nearly 100 new regulations this year, industry sources and officials said. The policy, adopted in the wake of a historic...
104.1 WIKY
Exclusive-U.S. Treasury’s Yellen to meet with China central bank chief at G20 summit in Bali
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Reuters on Friday that she plans to meet with China’s central bank governor Yi Gang on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali to discuss global economic conditions and China’s property market situation. Yellen spoke about...
CNBC
Ukraine attacks Russian units in Kherson, saying Moscow didn't request a 'green corridor' for withdrawal
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russia has suffered another self-inflicted blow to morale this week after it announced Wednesday that it will withdraw its troops from a significant part of the southern Kherson region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
104.1 WIKY
Exclusive-U.S. blocks more than 1,000 solar shipments over Chinese slave labor concerns
(Reuters) – More than 1,000 shipments of solar energy components worth hundreds of millions of dollars have piled up at U.S. ports since June under a new law banning imports from China’s Xinjiang region over concerns about slave labor, according to federal customs officials and industry sources. The...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. hotels reel from China COVID curbs amid travel boom
(Reuters) – U.S. hotel operators expect more pain from China’s strict COVID-19 lockdowns which have halted construction of some luxury properties and impeded travel to one the world’s key tourism markets. Growth in China has been stuttering at a time when companies are rushing to open hotels...
104.1 WIKY
ASML CEO: Would not change 2030 growth targets if China excluded
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to semiconductor manufacturers, would not change its 2030 forecasts much if Chinese chipmakers are unable to expand their capacity beyond current levels, CEO Peter Wennink told investors on Friday. ASML had about 16% of sales in China in 2021 but...
104.1 WIKY
India’s Zomato posts smaller quarterly net loss as online orders jump
BENGALURU (Reuters) – Indian food delivery firm Zomato Ltd reported a smaller second-quarter loss on Thursday, helped by a sustained rise in online ordering. Consolidated net loss for the three months ended Sept. 30 was 2.51 billion Indian rupees ($30.73 million), compared with 4.30 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
104.1 WIKY
Argentina inflation seen gaining pace again in October
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina’s inflation rate is expected to have picked up pace slightly in October, analysts polled by Reuters said, with spiraling prices that are set to climb 100% this year hammering spending power and stoking anger on the streets. A Reuters poll of 14 analysts...
104.1 WIKY
Exclusive-Tesla mulls exporting China-made EVs to United States-sources
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tesla is considering exporting made-in-China electric cars to the United States, two people with knowledge of the planning told Reuters, a reversal that would reflect the automaker’s deepening cost advantage at its Shanghai plant and slower demand from Chinese consumers. Tesla has been studying whether...
104.1 WIKY
WeWork to exit 40 locations in U.S. to cut costs
(Reuters) -Flexible workspace provider WeWork Inc on Thursday said it will exit about 40 locations across the United States in a bid to cut costs. The closures, of about 41,000 workstations, are expected to pull down revenue but the simultaneous cost reductions will contribute roughly $140 million to annual adjusted core earnings.
104.1 WIKY
Taiwan electric scooter firm Gogoro delaying China expansion
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc is delaying its expansion plans in China due to geopolitical and economic uncertainty there and putting more focus on India and Indonesia, its chief financial officer told Reuters on Friday. As well as making its own vehicles, Gogoro has electric...
104.1 WIKY
LME will not ban Russian metal from its system
LONDON (Reuters) – The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Friday it will not ban Russian metal from being traded and stored in its system because for the most part a significant portion of the market is still planning to accept it in 2023. The exchange, the world’s oldest...
104.1 WIKY
Countries request U.N. human rights debate on Iran – document
GENEVA (Reuters) – Germany and Iceland submitted a request on Friday to the top U.N. human rights body to hold a special session on the ongoing protests in Iran later this month, a document showed. The request called for the session “to address the deteriorating human rights situation in...
104.1 WIKY
Germany to Hungary: no grey area on ratifying Sweden, Finland NATO accession
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany has made it clear to Hungary that there is no grey area when it comes to the ratification of Sweden and Finland’s accession to NATO, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in Berlin on Thursday. “With regard to the question about Hungary: I would like...
104.1 WIKY
Persistent EU rifts seen delaying any approval of gas price cap
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Belgium, Greece, Italy and Poland on Friday threatened to block a new set of European Union steps to alleviate an acute energy crunch because they are angry that a gas price cap is not among detailed proposals, diplomats said. Persistent disagreements between the 27 EU countries...
104.1 WIKY
Airbus fed regulator talking points on Qatar jet row, court told
LONDON (Reuters) – Airbus sought to exert influence over the European Union Aviation Safety Agency in a dispute with Qatar Airways over damaged A350 jets, providing the agency with a “Line To Take” when communicating with others, a UK court heard on Friday. “Airbus sought to, and...
104.1 WIKY
Cyprus regulator requested FTX EU suspend operations Nov. 9
NICOSIA (Reuters) -Cyprus’s Securities and Exchange Commission asked FTX EU to suspend its operations on Nov. 9, the regulator said on Friday. “The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, November 9th, called upon the Cypriot Investment Firm FTX EU Ltd to suspend its operations and to proceed immediately with a number of actions for the protection of the investors,” a statement from the Commission said.
104.1 WIKY
Egypt launched a comprehensive national human rights strategy, Sisi tells Biden
SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday that Egypt has launched a national strategy for human rights and is keen to develop in that regard. Egypt has also launched an initiative for national dialogue and a presidential...
104.1 WIKY
Lawyer for activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah being prevented from visit – sister
CAIRO (Reuters) – The lawyer representing Egyptian-British hunger striker Alaa Abd El-Fattah is being prevented from visiting him in prison, despite saying earlier on Thursday that he had been given permission to do so, Abd El-Fattah’s sister Mona Seif said on Twitter. (Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by...
104.1 WIKY
Ukraine gives green light for Lazard to advise Naftogaz
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s government has given the green light for financial advisory firm Lazard to advise state energy company Naftogaz on its debt restructuring plan. A resolution published on the government portal late on Wednesday said the cabinet had decided to “approve the conclusion of an agreement between the joint-stock company … Naftogaz of Ukraine and the company Lazard Frères SAS”.
