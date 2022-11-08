ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

The Atlanta Falcons made the perfect decisions at quarterback

Let’s be clear off from the start the Atlanta Falcons appear to have made the perfect decisions in parting ways with Matt Ryan, signing Mariota, and deciding to pick Desmond Ridder late in the draft. The decisions the team did ultimately make at the position appear to have been the perfect ones, however, this in no way explains the terrible choice to chase Deshaun Watson this past off-season.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Arthur Smith comments on playing Desmond Ridder

When are the Atlanta Falcons, or more specifically, Arthur Smith, going to make the smart move and put in the rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder?. Well, Arthur Smith has now commented on the possibility of putting Ridder in after his team’s disappointing divisional loss to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football.
ATLANTA, GA
NFL Analysis Network

1 Massive Number For Bengals’ Joe Burrow From Week 9

The Cincinnati Bengals got back into the win column in Week 9, defeating the Carolina Panthers 42-21. It was a nice bounce-back performance after the Bengals were thoroughly embarrassed by their AFC North rivals, the Cleveland Browns, on Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 8. That performance against the...
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

FanSided

295K+
Followers
565K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy