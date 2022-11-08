Read full article on original website
Related
fourfourtwo.com
How to clean football boots
There's nothing more annoying than finishing a game of football, looking down at your feet and seeing them caked in mud - or worse, waiting until the night before a game only to realise your football boots are sporting a new shade of brown, thanks to the dried dirt covering them.
fourfourtwo.com
Ranked! The 10 best women's left-backs in the world
The role of left-back in women's football seems increasingly to have become a hybrid position with a number of players on this list equally comfortable playing at left-back or left-wing. Here are the ten best women's left backs in the world right now. Thank you for reading 5 articles this...
fourfourtwo.com
FIFA 23 World Cup Mode launched ahead of Qatar 2022
FIFA 23's long-awaited World Cup mode goes live today, with gamers able to choose a nation and take them through their Qatar 2022 journey. To celebrate its launch, new FIFA Ultimate Team card packs will be released on Friday at at 6pm GMT. We check over 250 million products every...
fourfourtwo.com
England World Cup squad: Five surprise inclusions for Qatar 2022
England's World Cup squad for Qatar 2022 has been released, with fans left stunned by a few of manager Gareth Southgate's choices. Some of that shock was reserved for players who have been overlooked, including James Ward-Prowse, Ivan Toney, Tammy Abraham and Tyrone Mings. But the Three Lions squad is also scattered with players few England fans thought stood a chance of making it to Qatar.
fourfourtwo.com
Sergio Ramos and Thiago Alcantara both left out of Spain's World Cup 2022 squad
Sergio Ramos and Thiago Alcantara have both been left out of Spain's World Cup 2022 squad, Luis Enrique opting for other players in his 26-man team for the finals in Qatar. Ramos was somewhat controversially snubbed a chance of playing at Euro 2020, ending a run of featuring in ten consecutive tournaments - his first major tournament coming at Euro 2004. The PSG defender was widely expected to lead Spain 18 months ago, shocking fans when he was left out of the team.
fourfourtwo.com
Liverpool vs Southampton live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Premier League clash
Liverpool vs Southampton live stream and match preview. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Greg Lea is a freelance football journalist who's filled in wherever FourFourTwo needs him since 2014. He became a Crystal Palace fan after watching a 1-0 loss to Port Vale in 1998, and once got on the scoresheet in a primary school game against Wilfried Zaha's Whitehorse Manor (an own goal in an 8-0 defeat).
fourfourtwo.com
Niall Quinn reveals why he didn’t take a penalty in Ireland’s 2002 shootout defeat to Spain
When the Republic of Ireland's last-16 clash against Spain at the 2002 World Cup went to a penalty shootout, Ireland might have been confident in their then all-time top goalscorer stepping up and confidently dispatching a spot-kick past Iker Casillas in the Spain goal. However, that didn't materialise. Instead, Niall...
fourfourtwo.com
Playing against peak Diego Maradona proved to Lothar Matthaus that he had the credentials for the highest level
For most players, coming up against Diego Maradona in his prime would have signalled the end of any aspirations they may have of one day becoming the greatest player in the world. After all, the diminutive Argentine would regularly humiliate his opponents with skill and guile. However, for Lothar Matthaus,...
fourfourtwo.com
Canada coach John Herdman recounts unconventional pathway to management ahead of World Cup 2022
Canada's manager for World Cup 2022, John Herdman – from Country Durham – wasn’t formerly a professional footballer and got into coaching while studying at Northumbria University, helping out in Sunderland's youth system. In March 2022, after confirming Canada's men's team would finish first in CONCACAF qualifying...
fourfourtwo.com
David De Gea sets new record of playing most minutes Premier League history
The Spanish goalkeeper overtook Ben Foster at the top of the standings after playing against Aston Villa on Sunday. In the 19th minute of Manchester United's 3-1 loss to Aston Villa on Sunday, David De Gea set a new Premier League record - and this time, it wasn't to do with the amount of saves he had made in a match, or how many one-on-ones in a game he managed to stop the attacker from scoring in.
fourfourtwo.com
"You want different options for different stages of the tournament" - Gareth Southgate explains reasoning behind England World Cup squad
The England manager announced his picks for the 26 players heading to Qatar for the tournament, providing thought behind his selections. Gareth Southgate has explained the reasoning behind his decisions for the announcement of the England World Cup 2022 squad, suggesting he has selected players with a view to different, key moments during the tournament.
fourfourtwo.com
James Maddison selected for England's World Cup 2022 squad, three years after last call-up
James Maddison has been selected for England's World Cup 2022 squad, with Gareth Southgate picking him for his final 26-man team for the tournament in Qatar. In recent months there has been a clamour for Gareth Southgate to include Maddison in England's World Cup 2022 squad, with the attacking midfielder's impressive form for Leicester City suggesting he should be on the plane to Qatar.
fourfourtwo.com
Gareth Bale banned from playing golf in Qatar during World Cup 2022
Rob Page wants his players focussed on the games in Group B, especially because there is such a short turnaround between fixtures. For the large majority of footballers, golf is their favourite pastime, opting to spend hours playing a round of 18 over anything else. However, Wales players have been...
Comments / 0