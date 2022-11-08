Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Partners with Metro Schools to Offer Tech to FamiliesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
visitfranklin.com
The Best Places to Shop Local in Franklin for the Holidays
Holiday gift shopping can be stressful…unless you’re doing it in downtown Franklin! Come December, historic Main Street can easily be the scene of a Christmas Hallmark movie, with holiday music filling the air, red-cheeked shoppers merrily darting in and out of shops and eateries, and storefront windows showcasing decadent displays of Christmas cheer. Here in Franklin, holiday shopping isn’t a chore—it’s a delight!
luxury-houses.net
This $2.79M Stylish Home Features Tons of Updated Appeals Throughout in Brentwood, TN
The Estate in Brentwood is a luxurious home situated on a picturesque cul-de-sac and recently added decorative features with chic now available for sale. This home located at 6205 Mapleton Ct, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,442 square feet of living spaces. Call J. Daniel Long (615 727-2311) – Keller Williams Realty (615 425-3600) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brentwood.
These Two Local Venues Will Help You Get in the Christmas Spirit with Holiday Concerts
Music is popular during the holiday because it can bring the family together and generate happy memories, as well as being a part of the religious celebration of the season. Bonds can be created through the shared experience of music. This holiday season two local venues are offering great music to Maury County residents, Homestead Hall at Hardison Mill and The Barn at Phelps Farm.
Nashville Parent
Upcoming Events at The Factory at Franklin
The Factory at Franklin makes a lovely holiday outing with the fam — and the facility has released its upcoming events schedule. The 10-building campus will be hosting numerous events open to the public throughout early November and the early Holiday season. Upcoming Events. Southern Men’s Showcase | November...
radio7media.com
City of Columbia Christmas Parade
THE CITY OF COLUMBIA, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE COLUMBIA MAIN STREET CORPORATION, HAS ANNOUNCED THE 36TH ANNUAL COLUMBIA MAIN STREET PARADE AND TREE LIGHTING ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2022 AT 6:00 PM. THIS NIGHT TIME PARADE KICKS OFF AT 6:00 PM BEGINNING AT THE TROTWOOD/W. 7TH STREET SPLIT AND MARCHES EASTWARD DOWN THE TRADITIONAL PARADE ROUTE INTO DOWNTOWN COLUMBIA, LASTING APPROXIMATELY 1 TO 1 1/2 HOURS.
Raising Cane’s planning new restaurant in Hendersonville
The fast food chain will build a 2,843-square-foot restaurant.
Cajun Steamer Bar & Grill Coming to Hendersonville in Early 2023
Finding authentic Cajun and Creole cuisine around Middle Tennessee is getting even easier – Cajun Steamer Bar & Grill is opening its third Middle Tennessee location, bringing Louisiana hospitality to Hendersonville early next year. The restaurant will let the good times roll in the new year with a projected opening in early 2023.
'Losing our identity:' Rotier's Restaurant building demolished in Nashville
Nashville staple Rotier’s Restaurant building has been torn down to pave the way for development.
Renderings of Lebanon Outlet Mall redevelopment released
The Lebanon Outlet Mall is going to see some major transformation. From town homes, retail, and restaurants, the Mayor of Lebanon told News 2 the site plan has been officially approved by the planning commission.
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Best In The U.S. For A Weekend Trip
Thrillist found the best towns around the country for a perfect weekend getaway.
Longtime Nashville Restaurant Demolished After Decades Of Service
"What makes this even sadder is we'll never have this type of thing again."
These Stores Will be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Several big-box retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.
travellemming.com
19 Best Things to Do in Franklin TN (in 2022)
Just a short drive from Nashville, there are some great things to do in Franklin Tennessee. Whether you’re just in Franklin for a day or staying here for longer, your schedule will be as packed as you want it to be. Franklin is home to many historic buildings, a...
yourwilliamson.com
In YOUR Backyard: An Intentional Oasis, Southall Farm & Inn
“The luxury of time allowed Southall an opportunity to be mindful of how they will showcase local artisans, current and past, and have them work their magic into the Southall experience. All of it was created and curated with a purpose—to do the job well, but also one small way we can acknowledge and honor a job well done.”
murfreesboro.com
PAWS of Rutherford County Pets for Adoption Nov 9, 2022
Quite a range of pets available for adoption during our PAWS visit today. Cats, kittens, a very friendly bunny, guinea pig and tons of dogs all in need of good homes!. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS videos!. PAWS of Rutherford County is located...
$800K lottery ticket sold in Murfreesboro
A Tennessee Cash player in Murfreesboro won a $800,000 jackpot from Wednesday night’s drawing, according to Tennessee Lottery officials.
Mark Your Calendar for the Columbia Main Street Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting
In partnership with the Columbia Main Street Corporation, the City of Columbia will host this year’s annual tradition of the Columbia Main Street Parade and Tree Lighting. This event will take place on Saturday, December 3, 2022 beginning at 6:00 p.m. with the highly anticipated Christmas parade. The parade starts at the Trotwood and West 7th split, promenading eastward toward Downtown Columbia. The parade traditionally takes 1-1-½ hours to complete. The 36th annual tree lighting will occur once the parade is complete, generally around 7:15 p.m.
Jelly Roll Announces Massive Donation for Incarcerated Nashville Youth
Country music artist Jelly Roll loves his hometown of Nashville so much that he’s giving back to the community in a big way. One way that he’s doing it right now is to help incarcerated youth find a better way. The Tennesseean reports that Jelly Roll has plans to donate $250,000 in a partnership with the non-profit Impact Youth Outreach. The donation will go toward constructing a recording studio inside the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center. It’s a place Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, spent some time in his own youth.
Cajun Steamer planning to open another Tennessee location
Birmingham’s Cajun Steamer Bar & Grill is getting ready to open its third Tennessee location early next year. The restaurant will be located in Hendersonville at 185 Indian Lake Blvd. and is slated to open in mid-January. It will be open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
nashvilleguru.com
Drive-Thru Dancing Lights of Christmas
The annual Dancing Lights of Christmas will take place at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. The light show will run from November 11, 2022, to January 1, 2023. This has quickly become a Nashville tradition where attendees pile in a car and drive through an incredible dancing light show, which synchronizes with a special FM radio channel. Tickets are $30 per family vehicle with prices increasing for limousines and party buses. The show opens nightly at 5:00pm, even on holidays.
Comments / 0