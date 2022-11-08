ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, TN

visitfranklin.com

The Best Places to Shop Local in Franklin for the Holidays

Holiday gift shopping can be stressful…unless you’re doing it in downtown Franklin! Come December, historic Main Street can easily be the scene of a Christmas Hallmark movie, with holiday music filling the air, red-cheeked shoppers merrily darting in and out of shops and eateries, and storefront windows showcasing decadent displays of Christmas cheer. Here in Franklin, holiday shopping isn’t a chore—it’s a delight!
FRANKLIN, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $2.79M Stylish Home Features Tons of Updated Appeals Throughout in Brentwood, TN

The Estate in Brentwood is a luxurious home situated on a picturesque cul-de-sac and recently added decorative features with chic now available for sale. This home located at 6205 Mapleton Ct, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,442 square feet of living spaces. Call J. Daniel Long (615 727-2311) – Keller Williams Realty (615 425-3600) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brentwood.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Maury County Source

These Two Local Venues Will Help You Get in the Christmas Spirit with Holiday Concerts

Music is popular during the holiday because it can bring the family together and generate happy memories, as well as being a part of the religious celebration of the season. Bonds can be created through the shared experience of music. This holiday season two local venues are offering great music to Maury County residents, Homestead Hall at Hardison Mill and The Barn at Phelps Farm.
COLUMBIA, TN
Nashville Parent

Upcoming Events at The Factory at Franklin

The Factory at Franklin makes a lovely holiday outing with the fam — and the facility has released its upcoming events schedule. The 10-building campus will be hosting numerous events open to the public throughout early November and the early Holiday season. Upcoming Events. Southern Men’s Showcase | November...
FRANKLIN, TN
radio7media.com

City of Columbia Christmas Parade

THE CITY OF COLUMBIA, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE COLUMBIA MAIN STREET CORPORATION, HAS ANNOUNCED THE 36TH ANNUAL COLUMBIA MAIN STREET PARADE AND TREE LIGHTING ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2022 AT 6:00 PM. THIS NIGHT TIME PARADE KICKS OFF AT 6:00 PM BEGINNING AT THE TROTWOOD/W. 7TH STREET SPLIT AND MARCHES EASTWARD DOWN THE TRADITIONAL PARADE ROUTE INTO DOWNTOWN COLUMBIA, LASTING APPROXIMATELY 1 TO 1 1/2 HOURS.
COLUMBIA, TN
travellemming.com

19 Best Things to Do in Franklin TN (in 2022)

Just a short drive from Nashville, there are some great things to do in Franklin Tennessee. Whether you’re just in Franklin for a day or staying here for longer, your schedule will be as packed as you want it to be. Franklin is home to many historic buildings, a...
FRANKLIN, TN
yourwilliamson.com

In YOUR Backyard: An Intentional Oasis, Southall Farm & Inn

“The luxury of time allowed Southall an opportunity to be mindful of how they will showcase local artisans, current and past, and have them work their magic into the Southall experience. All of it was created and curated with a purpose—to do the job well, but also one small way we can acknowledge and honor a job well done.”
FRANKLIN, TN
murfreesboro.com

PAWS of Rutherford County Pets for Adoption Nov 9, 2022

Quite a range of pets available for adoption during our PAWS visit today. Cats, kittens, a very friendly bunny, guinea pig and tons of dogs all in need of good homes!. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS videos!. PAWS of Rutherford County is located...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Maury County Source

Mark Your Calendar for the Columbia Main Street Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting

In partnership with the Columbia Main Street Corporation, the City of Columbia will host this year’s annual tradition of the Columbia Main Street Parade and Tree Lighting. This event will take place on Saturday, December 3, 2022 beginning at 6:00 p.m. with the highly anticipated Christmas parade. The parade starts at the Trotwood and West 7th split, promenading eastward toward Downtown Columbia. The parade traditionally takes 1-1-½ hours to complete. The 36th annual tree lighting will occur once the parade is complete, generally around 7:15 p.m.
COLUMBIA, TN
Outsider.com

Jelly Roll Announces Massive Donation for Incarcerated Nashville Youth

Country music artist Jelly Roll loves his hometown of Nashville so much that he’s giving back to the community in a big way. One way that he’s doing it right now is to help incarcerated youth find a better way. The Tennesseean reports that Jelly Roll has plans to donate $250,000 in a partnership with the non-profit Impact Youth Outreach. The donation will go toward constructing a recording studio inside the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center. It’s a place Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, spent some time in his own youth.
NASHVILLE, TN
AL.com

Cajun Steamer planning to open another Tennessee location

Birmingham’s Cajun Steamer Bar & Grill is getting ready to open its third Tennessee location early next year. The restaurant will be located in Hendersonville at 185 Indian Lake Blvd. and is slated to open in mid-January. It will be open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
nashvilleguru.com

Drive-Thru Dancing Lights of Christmas

The annual Dancing Lights of Christmas will take place at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. The light show will run from November 11, 2022, to January 1, 2023. This has quickly become a Nashville tradition where attendees pile in a car and drive through an incredible dancing light show, which synchronizes with a special FM radio channel. Tickets are $30 per family vehicle with prices increasing for limousines and party buses. The show opens nightly at 5:00pm, even on holidays.
NASHVILLE, TN

