Westchester County, NY

Shop Local: Westchester Holiday Markets and Craft Fairs

We love this time! In between the fun holiday activities and events, you’re probably looking for gifts for the special people in your life. In Westchester, there are many holiday markets and craft fairs where you can find local and handmade items. From vintage finds to handmade crafts to artisanal food to items from Africa, this list has you covered where to shop locally this holiday season.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
What’s Happening With This Dutchess County Eyesore?

Plans to replace an ugly Poughkeepsie eyesore with a new business are in the works, but just when will it happen?. If you've driven around the Hudson Valley recently you've probably noticed an unsettling number of rundown buildings. The abandoned businesses are scattered throughout the region, some of them sitting there for decades with no occupant.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Holiday Train Shows in Westchester

The magic of the holidays is right around the corner. One of our favorite ways to kick-off the season is by enjoying one of the many holiday train shows in Westchester. Tickets are on sale now for these experiences, which includes a chance to see the magic of these illuminated trains, along with dazzling lights and music.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Best Indoor Climbing Spaces in Westchester

As the temps start to drop, we are all about finding refugee indoors. In Westchester there are many places where your kids can burn off energy as they develop new skills at one of the areas many indoor climbing spaces. Many of these spaces offer memberships, lessons, and day passes where your kids will enjoy obstacles, innovative climbing walls, cool vertical challenges, and much more!
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Westchester Named 4th Safest County in America

Congressman Mondaire Jones tweeted the following on Election Day, “You’d never know it from the campaigns Republicans are running in the Hudson Valley, but Rockland and Westchester are the third and fourth safest counties in America. And Putnam isn’t far behind.”. The report that Jones referenced was...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Trendy Hudson Valley Restaurant For Sale One Year After Opening

After opening up just one year ago, a popular Hudson Valley bar and restaurant is on the market. Many Hudson Valley restaurants have had a tough time navigating their business during the pandemic. Businesses that have been successful for decades had a tough time adjusting to the "new normal" and keeping afloat. Newer businesses, however, that opened during the pandemic are flourishing. Restaurants built for takeout, social distancing and operated with customers' new expectations in mind have been doing great.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
96%+ of NYC’s Nursing Homes & Adult Care Facilities - and Over Half NY State’s - Got Zero Visits from Oversight Agency: Data

1st Quarter 2022 Data Show Need for $15M in New State Budget to Ensure Federally-Required Ombudsman Program Can Protect Some of NY’s Most Vulnerable. EN ESPAÑOL | ALBANY, N.Y. – Over 96% of New York City’s nursing homes and other adult care facilities failed to receive a single visit from New York’s federally-required adult care oversight program in the first three months of this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
P&Z Denies Greenwich Hospital’s Smilow Cancer Center a Second Time

It felt a little like déja vu, but on Thursday afternoon the Greenwich P&Z commission voted to deny Greenwich Hospital’s proposed Smilow Cancer Center. In the first round of meetings, neighbors railed against the proposal, citing concerns about noise, delivery trucks, generator testing and even homeless people sleeping in a hospital courtyard.
GREENWICH, CT
Benefit Set to Help Dutchess County Correctional Officer and Family In Poughkeepsie

A benefit for Baby Hazel, who was born with a condition that requires many surgeries, is set to take place this weekend. One organization helping get the word out for this event is the DC 10-13 Foundation of the Hudson Valley, a not-for-profit organization formed by a group of current and former police officers, public officials and private citizens back in 2015, established to help aid all Law Enforcement of the Hudson Valley (police, courts, jail, probation and members of their immediate family) who have suffered hardship due to injury, illness or any other unfortunate circumstances which may have occurred on or off duty.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park

Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Orange County Businesses Offering Free Menu Items in Exchange for Coats

A group of Newburgh businesses and organizations are once again teaming up for a great cause as we head into the colder months and holiday season. Back for 2022, the Newburgh Armory has announced their plans for the annual holiday coat drive, with a little help from neighboring businesses and friends Newburgh Brewing Company and Billy Joe's Ribworks. Last year more than 700 donations poured in during the event, and it's once again time for the Hudson Valley to step up to help keep others warm this winter.
NEWBURGH, NY

