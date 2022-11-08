Read full article on original website
Shop Local: Westchester Holiday Markets and Craft Fairs
We love this time! In between the fun holiday activities and events, you’re probably looking for gifts for the special people in your life. In Westchester, there are many holiday markets and craft fairs where you can find local and handmade items. From vintage finds to handmade crafts to artisanal food to items from Africa, this list has you covered where to shop locally this holiday season.
You Must Try These 10 Bagel Shops Near Westchester, NY
Three years ago, I took my first trip to California. A memory on Facebook popped up recently where I documented a few points from my journey with stopping in at various airports and then finally making it out west:. Things I've learned from my travels yesterday:. - Restaurants like to...
What’s Happening With This Dutchess County Eyesore?
Plans to replace an ugly Poughkeepsie eyesore with a new business are in the works, but just when will it happen?. If you've driven around the Hudson Valley recently you've probably noticed an unsettling number of rundown buildings. The abandoned businesses are scattered throughout the region, some of them sitting there for decades with no occupant.
Holiday Train Shows in Westchester
The magic of the holidays is right around the corner. One of our favorite ways to kick-off the season is by enjoying one of the many holiday train shows in Westchester. Tickets are on sale now for these experiences, which includes a chance to see the magic of these illuminated trains, along with dazzling lights and music.
Best Indoor Climbing Spaces in Westchester
As the temps start to drop, we are all about finding refugee indoors. In Westchester there are many places where your kids can burn off energy as they develop new skills at one of the areas many indoor climbing spaces. Many of these spaces offer memberships, lessons, and day passes where your kids will enjoy obstacles, innovative climbing walls, cool vertical challenges, and much more!
Westchester Named 4th Safest County in America
Congressman Mondaire Jones tweeted the following on Election Day, “You’d never know it from the campaigns Republicans are running in the Hudson Valley, but Rockland and Westchester are the third and fourth safest counties in America. And Putnam isn’t far behind.”. The report that Jones referenced was...
White Plains Ranks As Fourth-Most Expensive City In New York Metro Area, Report Says
Two cities in Westchester County are among the most expensive cities in the region to rent in, a new report says. Both White Plains and Yonkers appear on the list of most expensive cities in the New York Metropolitan Area, according to a report from Monday, Nov. 7 by Zumper.
Close to Home: Best eateries in Morris Park
Tucked between Pelham Parkway and East Tremont Avenue in the Bronx lies Morris Park. It's tight-knit neighborhood with rich immigrant roots, friendly businesses and even better eats.
Trendy Hudson Valley Restaurant For Sale One Year After Opening
After opening up just one year ago, a popular Hudson Valley bar and restaurant is on the market. Many Hudson Valley restaurants have had a tough time navigating their business during the pandemic. Businesses that have been successful for decades had a tough time adjusting to the "new normal" and keeping afloat. Newer businesses, however, that opened during the pandemic are flourishing. Restaurants built for takeout, social distancing and operated with customers' new expectations in mind have been doing great.
New York Man Nearly Kills Stranger After Using Bathroom In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man nearly killed a stranger after the stranger allowed him to use his bathroom. Sullivan County District Attorney Meagan Galligan recently announced that 22-year-old Brian Scott of Wurtsboro, New York was sentenced before the Sullivan County Court to 15 years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision.
96%+ of NYC’s Nursing Homes & Adult Care Facilities - and Over Half NY State’s - Got Zero Visits from Oversight Agency: Data
1st Quarter 2022 Data Show Need for $15M in New State Budget to Ensure Federally-Required Ombudsman Program Can Protect Some of NY’s Most Vulnerable. EN ESPAÑOL | ALBANY, N.Y. – Over 96% of New York City’s nursing homes and other adult care facilities failed to receive a single visit from New York’s federally-required adult care oversight program in the first three months of this year.
P&Z Denies Greenwich Hospital’s Smilow Cancer Center a Second Time
It felt a little like déja vu, but on Thursday afternoon the Greenwich P&Z commission voted to deny Greenwich Hospital’s proposed Smilow Cancer Center. In the first round of meetings, neighbors railed against the proposal, citing concerns about noise, delivery trucks, generator testing and even homeless people sleeping in a hospital courtyard.
West Farms: HPD Launches Housing Lottery for Senior Apartments at 915 Elsmere Place
NYC Department of Housing, Preservation & Development (HPD) has launched an affordable housing lottery for senior apartments at 915 Elsmere Place, a nine-story building in the West Farms section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residential...
Vehicle Crashes Through Crowded Hudson Valley Restaurant [PICS]
The last thing you imagine while dining at one of your favorite restaurants is for a vehicle to come sailing through the front of the building right next to you. Firefighters were called Thursday afternoon when they say a vehicle jumped a curb, went down an embankment and went through the wall of a crowded restaurant in the Hudson Valley.
Veterans Day 2022: What’s open, closed on Friday in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Veterans Day, which falls on Friday, honors the end of World War I and pays tribute to military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. Across the nation, there will be parades to honor all U.S. veterans. The NYC Veterans Day Parade will see over 20,000 marchers on Fifth Avenue.
Benefit Set to Help Dutchess County Correctional Officer and Family In Poughkeepsie
A benefit for Baby Hazel, who was born with a condition that requires many surgeries, is set to take place this weekend. One organization helping get the word out for this event is the DC 10-13 Foundation of the Hudson Valley, a not-for-profit organization formed by a group of current and former police officers, public officials and private citizens back in 2015, established to help aid all Law Enforcement of the Hudson Valley (police, courts, jail, probation and members of their immediate family) who have suffered hardship due to injury, illness or any other unfortunate circumstances which may have occurred on or off duty.
Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park
Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
Developer Closes Deal On 203-Unit Mixed-Income Housing Parcel In Port Chester
A major real estate developer has closed on the purchase of a fully-entitled parcel in Westchester County that is planned to be a mix of rental housing, retail space, and community facilities. The Hudson Companies (Hudson) acquired a parcel in Port Chester located at 27-45 North Main St. (Route 1)...
At least 2 dead, 5 seriously injured in Highland Mills crash
State police say two drivers in a head-on collision Thursday in Orange County have died.
Orange County Businesses Offering Free Menu Items in Exchange for Coats
A group of Newburgh businesses and organizations are once again teaming up for a great cause as we head into the colder months and holiday season. Back for 2022, the Newburgh Armory has announced their plans for the annual holiday coat drive, with a little help from neighboring businesses and friends Newburgh Brewing Company and Billy Joe's Ribworks. Last year more than 700 donations poured in during the event, and it's once again time for the Hudson Valley to step up to help keep others warm this winter.
