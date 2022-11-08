Read full article on original website
Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's BluffM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Politician Running for Re-Election Dies on Election DayNews Breaking LIVEMelville, LA
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
theadvocate.com
Famous New Orleans names, rising stars win Louisiana restaurant industry awards; see full list
Recognition for hospitality sector pros usually comes from outside, be it from the media, some Internet accolade or a people’s choice award. This week, the Louisiana Restaurant Association brought back its own awards, and these are different because they come from peers in the business honoring their own. Many...
There Is One Lucky Million Dollar Lottery Winner in Louisiana
Many People Woke Up in Disbelief, the Powerball Lottery Drawing Was Delayed. When there is $1.9 Billion up for grabs we are all eager to wake up to the grand news that we won big on a Tuesday morning. Unfortunately, that didn't happen for us. Why Was There a Delay...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's district attorneys are sparing in use of newfound power to shorten sentences
ANGIE -- It had been a long day of mowing brush in the heat, so Jeffrey Fornea and his 69-year-old father rested on their back porch in this small town in Washington Parish. They were sipping Cokes, feet propped up, when they heard a gunshot. A group of young men...
Louisiana Powerball Winners Confirmed in Record Drawing
Louisiana gets a $1,000,000 winner and two $50,000 winners in delayed Powerball drawing.
NOLA.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in southeast Louisiana; see where, winning numbers
A Powerball ticket worth $1 million in Monday's delayed drawing was sold in southeast Louisiana, Louisiana Lottery officials said Tuesday. Two $50,000 were also sold in the region. The $1 million ticket was sold at P.T. Truck Stop at 43106 Airport Road South in Hammond. It matched five of the...
brproud.com
School readiness tax credit benefits children, businesses
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Businesses can receive a dollar-for-dollar 100% refundable tax credit of up to $5,000 for donations to Child Care Resource and Referral Agencies. Volunteers of America’s Partnerships in Child Care program is the resource and referral agency for the Greater Baton Rouge, Acadiana, and southwest...
houmatimes.com
Louisiana Providing Thousands of Families with $1,000 Tutoring Vouchers to Help Children Learn to Read
The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) is launching a new program that will provide thousands of families with $1,000 tutoring vouchers to help children learn to read. The Steve Carter Literacy Tutoring Program connects families of eligible K-5 public school students with high-quality literacy tutors. Starting today, Louisiana families can visit the online portal to learn more about the program and share their email addresses to be notified when student registration opens this year.
wbrz.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana
HAMMOND - While the $2 billion jackpot evaded Louisianans, one Powerball player in Tangipahoa Parish is taking home a million dollars after Tuesday morning's delayed drawing. The Louisiana Lottery announced that several tickets in the southern part of the state won sizeable prizes, including a $1 million winner sold in Hammond. That ticket was sold at a truck stop on Airport Road South.
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ahead of the drawing for the biggest Powerball jackpot in history, the Louisiana Lottery Corporation revealed where recent winning tickets have been sold. The jackpot has reached an estimated $1.9 billion. The big drawing will take place on the evening of Monday, Nov. 7. Officials...
brproud.com
WATCH: Officials on tutoring vouchers to help Louisiana children learn how to read
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Officials presented a new program Wednesday aimed at helping Louisiana children learn how to read amid the state’s literacy crisis. Families will be given $1,000 tutoring vouchers in the Steve Carter Literacy Tutoring Program, according to the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE). Students in kindergarten through fifth grade will be eligible for the program.
1037thegame.com
Louisiana Providing Vouchers To Help Students Read
Some families will be eligible to receive tutoring vouchers to help school-aged students get better at reading. It is part of an effort by the Louisiana Department of Education to improve literacy. The Department of Education has invested $40 million in the Steve Carter Literacy Tutoring Program. Public school students...
Louisiana state symbols you may have not known about
Every state has a list of symbols representing its unique way of life. Louisiana's distinctive culture, natural environments, and way of life are unique to this state. You can search the world and never find a place similar to our beautiful state.
Louisianan TikToker Has Us Laughing Over Accurate Carney Video
The State Fair of Louisiana is back and has taken over the Shreveport Fairgrounds. Although many of us consider Christmas to be the most wonderful time of the year many would argue that the State Fair of Louisiana holds the title. Just think about all the fried goodness that we...
Election Day: Recap of results in Louisiana, races in key states
All but a few precincts were left to count in East Baton Rouge and Orleans parishes as Election Day in Louisiana turned into Wednesday. Voters had their say on a U.S. Senate race, five U.S. House seats, two Public Service Commission districts and eight amendments to the state constitution. A host of local races and […] The post Election Day: Recap of results in Louisiana, races in key states appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
theadvocate.com
Hammond bank gets clearance to open branches in Kentucky, West Virginia
First Guaranty Bank, headquartered in Hammond, has received regulatory approval to open full-service branches in Kentucky and West Virginia, the company said in a federal filing. The bank already opens loan and deposit production offices in Vanceburg, Kentucky and Bridgeport, West Virginia. First Guaranty’s filing with the Securities and Exchange...
WDSU
Louisiana DCFS Secretary resigns
BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Secretary has resigned. Gov. John Bel Edwards said he accepted Marketa Walters' resignation in a news release issued on Thursday. Edwards said Walters had led the agency since 2016. Her resignation comes just weeks after criticism of...
School, building closures on election day
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several school districts have announced closures on Tuesday, Nov. 8 due to elections in Louisiana. The following school districts will not have classes:. East Baton Rouge Parish. West Baton Rouge Parish. Ascension Parish. Livingston Parish Public Schools. Classes are set to resume as scheduled on...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: a beautiful Thursday. Rain to accompany a strong cold front Friday night with a much chillier weekend
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Another reminder that we have some big changes ahead in our forecast by Saturday. A strong cold front moves through Friday night, with some rain likely during the evening hours, followed by a plunge in temperatures with Saturday morning starting off in the upper 40s.
brproud.com
Louisiana Election Day 2022: What you need to know
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Election Day is here. Here’s what you need to know for Nov. 8 Louisiana midterms. Look at the midterm election results in real-time. Hear from BRProud’s team live in the 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 6 p.m. Get results from the BRProud...
KSLA
Nov. 8 ELECTION: Louisiana votes to pass three amendments
YES: 934,656 (73%) NO: 345,587 (27%) Property Tax Exemptions for Veterans with Disabilities. How the ballot read: “Do you support an amendment to expand certain property tax exemptions for property on which the homestead exemption is claimed for certain veterans with disabilities?”. What the amendment passing means: Property tax...
