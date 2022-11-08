ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Francisville, LA

brproud.com

School readiness tax credit benefits children, businesses

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Businesses can receive a dollar-for-dollar 100% refundable tax credit of up to $5,000 for donations to Child Care Resource and Referral Agencies. Volunteers of America’s Partnerships in Child Care program is the resource and referral agency for the Greater Baton Rouge, Acadiana, and southwest...
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Louisiana Providing Thousands of Families with $1,000 Tutoring Vouchers to Help Children Learn to Read

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) is launching a new program that will provide thousands of families with $1,000 tutoring vouchers to help children learn to read. The Steve Carter Literacy Tutoring Program connects families of eligible K-5 public school students with high-quality literacy tutors. Starting today, Louisiana families can visit the online portal to learn more about the program and share their email addresses to be notified when student registration opens this year.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana

HAMMOND - While the $2 billion jackpot evaded Louisianans, one Powerball player in Tangipahoa Parish is taking home a million dollars after Tuesday morning's delayed drawing. The Louisiana Lottery announced that several tickets in the southern part of the state won sizeable prizes, including a $1 million winner sold in Hammond. That ticket was sold at a truck stop on Airport Road South.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

WATCH: Officials on tutoring vouchers to help Louisiana children learn how to read

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Officials presented a new program Wednesday aimed at helping Louisiana children learn how to read amid the state’s literacy crisis. Families will be given $1,000 tutoring vouchers in the Steve Carter Literacy Tutoring Program, according to the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE). Students in kindergarten through fifth grade will be eligible for the program.
LOUISIANA STATE
1037thegame.com

Louisiana Providing Vouchers To Help Students Read

Some families will be eligible to receive tutoring vouchers to help school-aged students get better at reading. It is part of an effort by the Louisiana Department of Education to improve literacy. The Department of Education has invested $40 million in the Steve Carter Literacy Tutoring Program. Public school students...
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Election Day: Recap of results in Louisiana, races in key states

All but a few precincts were left to count in East Baton Rouge and Orleans parishes as Election Day in Louisiana turned into Wednesday. Voters had their say on a U.S. Senate race, five U.S. House seats, two Public Service Commission districts and eight amendments to the state constitution. A host of local races and […] The post Election Day: Recap of results in Louisiana, races in key states appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Hammond bank gets clearance to open branches in Kentucky, West Virginia

First Guaranty Bank, headquartered in Hammond, has received regulatory approval to open full-service branches in Kentucky and West Virginia, the company said in a federal filing. The bank already opens loan and deposit production offices in Vanceburg, Kentucky and Bridgeport, West Virginia. First Guaranty’s filing with the Securities and Exchange...
KENTUCKY STATE
WDSU

Louisiana DCFS Secretary resigns

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Secretary has resigned. Gov. John Bel Edwards said he accepted Marketa Walters' resignation in a news release issued on Thursday. Edwards said Walters had led the agency since 2016. Her resignation comes just weeks after criticism of...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

School, building closures on election day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several school districts have announced closures on Tuesday, Nov. 8 due to elections in Louisiana. The following school districts will not have classes:. East Baton Rouge Parish. West Baton Rouge Parish. Ascension Parish. Livingston Parish Public Schools. Classes are set to resume as scheduled on...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana Election Day 2022: What you need to know

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Election Day is here. Here’s what you need to know for Nov. 8 Louisiana midterms. Look at the midterm election results in real-time. Hear from BRProud’s team live in the 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 6 p.m. Get results from the BRProud...
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Nov. 8 ELECTION: Louisiana votes to pass three amendments

YES: 934,656 (73%) NO: 345,587 (27%) Property Tax Exemptions for Veterans with Disabilities. How the ballot read: “Do you support an amendment to expand certain property tax exemptions for property on which the homestead exemption is claimed for certain veterans with disabilities?”. What the amendment passing means: Property tax...
LOUISIANA STATE

