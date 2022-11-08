Read full article on original website
The meat industry is borrowing tactics from Big Oil to obfuscate the truth about climate change
This week, the New York Times published findings from Unearthed, the investigative arm of Greenpeace U.K., regarding the funding of The CLEAR Center, a major research center for environmentalism and sustainability. The center is located at the University of California, Davis and headed by Dr. Frank Mitloehner. According to the report, it receives the majority of its funding from organizations directly connected to the agriculture industry.
France’s Schneider Electric raises Aveva buyout offer to $11.6 billion
(Reuters) – French industrial group Schneider Electric has increased its offer for Aveva to 3,225 pence per share, valuing the British software company at about 9.86 billion pounds ($11.62 billion), Aveva said on Friday. ($1 = 0.8485 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
WeWork to exit 40 locations in U.S. to cut costs
(Reuters) -Flexible workspace provider WeWork Inc on Thursday said it will exit about 40 locations across the United States in a bid to cut costs. The closures, of about 41,000 workstations, are expected to pull down revenue but the simultaneous cost reductions will contribute roughly $140 million to annual adjusted core earnings.
Food import costs rise to record in 2022, threatening world’s poorest – FAO
LONDON (Reuters) – Food imports costs across the world are on course to hit a near $2 trillion record in 2022, piling pressure on the globe’s poorest countries who likely shipped in considerably less volumes of food, the U.N. Food Agency said on Friday. World food prices soared...
Exclusive-U.S. blocks more than 1,000 solar shipments over Chinese slave labor concerns
(Reuters) – More than 1,000 shipments of solar energy components worth hundreds of millions of dollars have piled up at U.S. ports since June under a new law banning imports from China’s Xinjiang region over concerns about slave labor, according to federal customs officials and industry sources. The...
Egypt launched a comprehensive national human rights strategy, Sisi tells Biden
SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday that Egypt has launched a national strategy for human rights and is keen to develop in that regard. Egypt has also launched an initiative for national dialogue and a presidential...
African Union Chairman Macky Sall to attend G20 summit – officials
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -African Union Chairman and Senegal President Macky Sall plans to attend an upcoming G20 summit in Bali, two government officials said on Friday. Sall would have “two hats” at the meeting, representing both the African Union and Senegal, one of the officials said. Senegal...
Exclusive-U.S. Treasury’s Yellen to meet with China central bank chief at G20 summit in Bali
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Reuters on Friday that she plans to meet with China’s central bank governor Yi Gang on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali to discuss global economic conditions and China’s property market situation. Yellen spoke about...
U.S., Centrus Energy in pact to make next-generation nuclear fuel
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. government and a unit of Centrus Energy Corp have a signed an agreement to start producing fuel expected to be used in next generation nuclear reactors after the process was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Energy said late on Thursday that...
Egyptian startup Blnk raises $32 million in funding round
CAIRO (Reuters) – Blnk, a fintech platform that enables instant consumer credit in Egypt, has closed one of the country’s biggest funding rounds for a startup this year, raising $32 million, its chief executive said. The company, launched in October 2021, raised $23.7 million in equity and debt...
Musk says his companies will remain well positioned in 2023
(Reuters) – Elon Musk, who heads five companies including Tesla Inc and Twitter Inc, said in a tweet on Friday that his companies will be well positioned in 2023 despite the possibility of a tough economy. Musk’s tweet comes a day after he raised the possibility of Twitter going...
British policies on migration, rights issues under fire at U.N. rights forum
GENEVA (Reuters) – The United Kingdom faced a barrage of questions and criticism of its migration and poverty policies in a United Nations review of its human rights record on Thursday amid allegations that it is backsliding on freedoms. While criticism is part of the normal U.N. process that...
Taiwan electric scooter firm Gogoro delaying China expansion
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc is delaying its expansion plans in China due to geopolitical and economic uncertainty there and putting more focus on India and Indonesia, its chief financial officer told Reuters on Friday. As well as making its own vehicles, Gogoro has electric...
South African pay TV group Multichoice posts loss in first half
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South African pay TV company Multichoice Group said on Thursday it made a loss in the first half due to an upfront investment in services and offerings it made before the soccer World Cup that starts later in November. The company has exclusive rights to broadcast...
Exclusive-Tesla mulls exporting China-made EVs to United States-sources
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tesla is considering exporting made-in-China electric cars to the United States, two people with knowledge of the planning told Reuters, a reversal that would reflect the automaker’s deepening cost advantage at its Shanghai plant and slower demand from Chinese consumers. Tesla has been studying whether...
LME will not ban Russian metal from its system
LONDON (Reuters) – The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Friday it will not ban Russian metal from being traded and stored in its system because for the most part a significant portion of the market is still planning to accept it in 2023. The exchange, the world’s oldest...
Cyprus regulator requested FTX EU suspend operations Nov. 9
NICOSIA (Reuters) -Cyprus’s Securities and Exchange Commission asked FTX EU to suspend its operations on Nov. 9, the regulator said on Friday. “The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, November 9th, called upon the Cypriot Investment Firm FTX EU Ltd to suspend its operations and to proceed immediately with a number of actions for the protection of the investors,” a statement from the Commission said.
Ghana’s finance minister set to present budget despite calls for dismissal
ACCRA (Reuters) – Ghana’s embattled finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta plans to present his 2023 budget statement this month, a ruling party official said on Friday, despite demands by ruling party and opposition figures that he resign. Ofori-Atta has come under fire as Ghana suffers its worst economic crisis...
ASEAN leaders seek measurable indicators, timeline for Myanmar peace plan
PHNOM PENH (Reuters) – Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) decided on Friday that the bloc should ensure there were measurable indicators and a specific timeline for implementing a peace plan agreed with Myanmar’s junta after “little progress”. The bloc’s foreign ministers had...
Countries request U.N. human rights debate on Iran – document
GENEVA (Reuters) – Germany and Iceland submitted a request on Friday to the top U.N. human rights body to hold a special session on the ongoing protests in Iran later this month, a document showed. The request called for the session “to address the deteriorating human rights situation in...
