Alex Drake
3d ago

As Biden stated, " I graduated at the top of my class at an all black college. MLK personally gave me my diploma in 1988. Of course, it was harder for me since I took time off from college to lead the landing on D - Day in Canada. I will never forget the Swiss Guard troops shooting at us as we stormed the beach. I was awarded the Bronze Star as I was not only wounded 5 times in the battle, I was killed."

Fuh Q cancelculture
3d ago

anybody who hasn't figured out that Joe Biden is one of the biggest racists in America is simply not paying attention

George Green
2d ago

As typical, Biden's trying to take credit for someone else's work, going back to an Executive Order in 2017 (keeping promises for the black communities), by adding HBCU's to the federal budget rather than depending on handouts, and later signing into law a Congressional Bill on Dec 22, 2019, making it permanent. And many in the black community couldn't even give Trump credit for that! Apparently neither can Biden, claiming oh look what I did for you, ain't I great! It was the law, signed by President Trump, the amount adjusted for inflation! When are you people going to wake up?

