San Bernardino, CA

Replay: Midterm coverage by ICT, FNX

By ICT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kS18x_0j2rtH0Q00

The special newscast was live Tuesday from San Bernardino, California #NativeVote22

ICT

ICT and FNX - First Nations Experience partnered to bring you a three-hour live newscast from an Indigenous perspective of the 2022 midterm elections.

The newscast features interviews with Indigenous candidates running for public office, updates from ICT correspondents, lively conversation with political pundits and watch parties.

This special newscast was co-anchored by Aliyah Chavez, anchor and managing editor of the ICT Newscast, and Mark Trahant, ICT editor-at-large. It is executive produced by Jennifer Canfield

Watch:

(Image: courtesy ICT)

Phoenix, AZ
