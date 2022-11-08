Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Why drinking coffee on an empty stomach is bad for your gut
According to a nutritionist who recently went viral on TikTok, drinking coffee on an empty stomach first thing in the morning can cause major issues to your gut and hormones.Nov. 3, 2022.
The Daily South
Does Coca Cola Actually Taste Better In A Glass Bottle?
People have strong opinions about their Coca-Cola, from avowed Diet Coke drinkers, to those who won't touch any Coke product unless it's poured from a fountain. In the South, Southerners swear by the superior taste of Coca-Cola in the old-school glass bottles. It's a little harder to find than a can or plastic bottle, but you can still buy glass-bottled Coke at most major grocery stores, although it costs much more than its original five-cent price tag. Chalk it up to nostalgia, or follow the science that says there may be some truth to its supposed purer taste, we wanted to test the theory. We conducted a blind taste test with a few of our editors where we sampled coke from the can, glass bottle, and plastic bottle, none the wiser as to which was which. While it was a close competition, one product came out on top, and it surprised us all.
The only recipe for the best buttery-crust apple pie you'll ever need
Sweet and tart apples, cinnamon and lemon combine to make an ample, floral filling for a rustic apple pie baked in a double crust of buttery pastry.
Giada De Laurentiis Shows Love For The Vintage Negroni
After 100 years, the Italian cocktail Negroni is having a moment. Created in 1919 by Count Camillo Negroni in Florence, Italy (via Difford's Guide), the bitter elixir has surged in popularity in recent years, punctuated by Negroni Week in September, where thousands of bars and restaurants mix the OG and its variations to raise money for worthy causes.
Wild Turkey Master’s Keep Unforgotten: How One Big Mistake Led to One Beautiful Whiskey
We all make mistakes. But some are decidedly easier to swallow than others. Case in point: The latest release from Wild Turkey, Master’s Keep Unforgotten, is a blend of 13-year-old bourbon and 8-year old rye, which was never meant to be. It celebrates a snafu, which occurred at the Lawrenceburg, KY, distillery back in 2010 […]
Thrillist
You Deserve to Drink an Apple Pie Old Fashioned
An Apple Pie Old Fashioned may not be a canonical drink, but it’s not cocktail heresy, either. The traditional Old Fashioned recipe is beautifully suited to all sorts of variations. “The Old Fashioned is basically a glass of booze that’s been sweetened with sugar and seasoned with bitters,” write...
The 10 Best Napa Cabernet Sauvignon Bottles to Buy This Fall
Napa Valley is the source of some of the world’s best tasting and most sought-after Cabernet Sauvignon. With its diverse soil types and combination of valley floor and mountain vineyard sites, Napa turns out wine with a good balance of ripe fruit flavors and fresh acidity. Throw in a combination of American and French oak, depending on winemaker preference, and the sum is a wide variety of wines with luxurious tannins and notes of spice and vanilla. This famous appellation boasts almost 500 wineries that produce thousands of different wines, but the best will show fine-tuned equilibrium between fruit, spice,...
CNET
SodaStream Makes Sparkling Water That Will Melt Your Face (in a Good Way)
This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone. My wife, god bless her soul, hasn't been the best at buying gifts. Specifically she hasn't been the best at buying me gifts. For the past 20 years, I've been getting clothes that don't fit, shoes that are two sizes too small and -- on two separate occasions -- a nose hair trimmer. You think she's trying to tell me something? Nah, me neither.
This Geologist Is on a Mission to Make Mead That Doesn’t Taste Like Cardboard
The most quaffable Renaissance Faire fare is getting a makeover, thanks to a geologist-turned-mead maker based in Point Reyes. For Gordon Hull, founder of Heidrun Meadery, his odd career shift has roots in the “natural affinity towards fermented beverages” possessed, he says, by “any good geologist.”. “When...
The Daily South
Why A Happy Hour Cocktail Is A Thanksgiving Must
Thanksgiving always brings to mind that famous Norman Rockwell Saturday Evening Post cover. It’s practically a cliche: The family and friends all smiling and eager; the table and turkey, both looking picture perfect. And while Thanksgiving is personally my favorite holiday of the year, even I have to admit,...
Apartment Therapy
Our Favorite Oprah-Loved Superlatte Brand Just Dropped Its Most Requested Flavor (I Can’t Stop Drinking It!)
Tamara Kraus is the Managing Editor of Commerce at Apartment Therapy and Kitchn. When she's not scouting out the best deals and products, you'll find her on the dance floor at 305 Fitness. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn...
Food: Aperol Spritz
Various tried and true drinks have withstood the test of time. Hosts may want to offer these traditional favorites at special occasions where alcohol will be served, especially if the […]
marlinmag.com
Tito’s Classic Martini Drink Recipe
For reasons unbeknownst to most of us, martinis really do complement Asian-style dishes, and Tito’s sure knows how to craft the perfect one—shaken, not stirred, of course. This cocktail pairs perfectly with Pan-Asian Teriyaki Axis Deer Loin. Ingredients. 3 oz. Tito’s Handmade Vodka. 1 oz. (or less)...
If You Like Peanut Butter, You’ll Dig This Broth-Free Ramen Recipe
As New York Times restaurant critic Pete Wells once referred to it, mazemen is “ramen without the slurp” and has traditionally never been “more than a sideshow act, the one-armed ax-catcher of the ramen circus.”. Served without broth and dependent on other sources for its flavor, mazemen-style...
Delish
Gingerbread Espresso Martini
Spice up the espresso martini trend with this gingerbread version that takes the cocktail to new heights. An aromatic simple syrup made with molasses, ginger, and warming spices is the perfect foil for Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur’s robust coffee flavor. It’s a festive cocktail guaranteed to give you a pleasant buzz and get you in the holiday spirit.
TODAY.com
Keep Thanksgiving simple with tea-brined turkey and unfussy apple pie
Chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Erin French is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a couple of her go-to, no-fuss Thanksgiving recipes. She shows us how to make a tea-brined turkey and the easiest apple pie. Lapsang souchong is a special Chinese black tea that has been smoked dried...
The Secret to Chef Narita Santos’ Perfect Cheeseburger Is Confit Tomato Aioli
A single lunch can change your life — just ask Narita Santos. Though Santos had been spending more time in salons than kitchens, she took a leap of faith in 2014, enrolling as a part-time culinary student to pursue her aspirations of becoming a chef. Working simultaneously as a full-time stylist and a part-time cook, she worked her way up the ladder as a line cook in kitchens like Bestia and NoMad and then, eventually, became a chef in her own right. Even so, it was a midday meal at The Exchange, the flagship restaurant at The Freehand hotel in downtown LA that cemented her new career path.
Game Meat Should Have a Place on the Thanksgiving Table
Turkey may be synonymous with Thanksgiving celebrations, but this year, we might have to go off-script. According to The New York Times, producers have been cutting back on raising turkeys since 2019 after prices for the birds bottomed out. Additionally, the triple threat of the pandemic, inflation and persistent avian flu killing upwards of 3% of the American turkey population means it’s going to be harder (and likely far more expensive) to find the classic centerpiece than usual. But some American chefs aren’t sorry to see the birds go. Not only do historians remain unconvinced that Thanksgiving turkey is historically accurate, but many admit they don’t even like the poultry they spend most of their time (and anxiety) perfecting each year.
winemag.com
A Simple Scotch and Soda Is a Refreshing Classic
Learning how to make the best Scotch and soda might sound unnecessary. After all, it’s just a combination of Scottish whisky, sparkling water and ice. In a glass. Mixing up a Scotch and soda should be as easy as falling off the proverbial log. However, it turns out there...
Review: Blue Bottle’s New Espresso Has Redefined What Instant Coffee Can Be
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Blue Bottle has built its brand on the idea that good coffee is worth waiting for. If you’ve ever set foot in one of their cafes, you’ll likely have to wait as they meticulously prepare a cup of pour-over coffee or espresso. That’s why it might come as a bit of a surprise that the brand’s latest venture isn’t an espresso blend or a single-origin, but a jar of instant coffee. Three years in the making, Blue Bottle’s new Craft Instant Coffee...
InsideHook
New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.https://www.insidehook.com/
Comments / 1