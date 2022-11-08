ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does Coca Cola Actually Taste Better In A Glass Bottle?

People have strong opinions about their Coca-Cola, from avowed Diet Coke drinkers, to those who won't touch any Coke product unless it's poured from a fountain. In the South, Southerners swear by the superior taste of Coca-Cola in the old-school glass bottles. It's a little harder to find than a can or plastic bottle, but you can still buy glass-bottled Coke at most major grocery stores, although it costs much more than its original five-cent price tag. Chalk it up to nostalgia, or follow the science that says there may be some truth to its supposed purer taste, we wanted to test the theory. We conducted a blind taste test with a few of our editors where we sampled coke from the can, glass bottle, and plastic bottle, none the wiser as to which was which. While it was a close competition, one product came out on top, and it surprised us all.
Giada De Laurentiis Shows Love For The Vintage Negroni

After 100 years, the Italian cocktail Negroni is having a moment. Created in 1919 by Count Camillo Negroni in Florence, Italy (via Difford's Guide), the bitter elixir has surged in popularity in recent years, punctuated by Negroni Week in September, where thousands of bars and restaurants mix the OG and its variations to raise money for worthy causes.
You Deserve to Drink an Apple Pie Old Fashioned

An Apple Pie Old Fashioned may not be a canonical drink, but it’s not cocktail heresy, either. The traditional Old Fashioned recipe is beautifully suited to all sorts of variations. “The Old Fashioned is basically a glass of booze that’s been sweetened with sugar and seasoned with bitters,” write...
The 10 Best Napa Cabernet Sauvignon Bottles to Buy This Fall

Napa Valley is the source of some of the world’s best tasting and most sought-after Cabernet Sauvignon. With its diverse soil types and combination of valley floor and mountain vineyard sites, Napa turns out wine with a good balance of ripe fruit flavors and fresh acidity. Throw in a combination of American and French oak, depending on winemaker preference, and the sum is a wide variety of wines with luxurious tannins and notes of spice and vanilla. This famous appellation boasts almost 500 wineries that produce thousands of different wines, but the best will show fine-tuned equilibrium between fruit, spice,...
SodaStream Makes Sparkling Water That Will Melt Your Face (in a Good Way)

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone. My wife, god bless her soul, hasn't been the best at buying gifts. Specifically she hasn't been the best at buying me gifts. For the past 20 years, I've been getting clothes that don't fit, shoes that are two sizes too small and -- on two separate occasions -- a nose hair trimmer. You think she's trying to tell me something? Nah, me neither.
Why A Happy Hour Cocktail Is A Thanksgiving Must

Thanksgiving always brings to mind that famous Norman Rockwell Saturday Evening Post cover. It’s practically a cliche: The family and friends all smiling and eager; the table and turkey, both looking picture perfect. And while Thanksgiving is personally my favorite holiday of the year, even I have to admit,...
Food: Aperol Spritz

Various tried and true drinks have withstood the test of time. Hosts may want to offer these traditional favorites at special occasions where alcohol will be served, especially if the […]
Tito’s Classic Martini Drink Recipe

For reasons unbeknownst to most of us, martinis really do complement Asian-style dishes, and Tito’s sure knows how to craft the perfect one—shaken, not stirred, of course. This cocktail pairs perfectly with Pan-Asian Teriyaki Axis Deer Loin. Ingredients. 3 oz. Tito’s Handmade Vodka. 1 oz. (or less)...
Gingerbread Espresso Martini

Spice up the espresso martini trend with this gingerbread version that takes the cocktail to new heights. An aromatic simple syrup made with molasses, ginger, and warming spices is the perfect foil for Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur’s robust coffee flavor. It’s a festive cocktail guaranteed to give you a pleasant buzz and get you in the holiday spirit.
Keep Thanksgiving simple with tea-brined turkey and unfussy apple pie

Chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Erin French is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a couple of her go-to, no-fuss Thanksgiving recipes. She shows us how to make a tea-brined turkey and the easiest apple pie. Lapsang souchong is a special Chinese black tea that has been smoked dried...
The Secret to Chef Narita Santos’ Perfect Cheeseburger Is Confit Tomato Aioli

A single lunch can change your life — just ask Narita Santos. Though Santos had been spending more time in salons than kitchens, she took a leap of faith in 2014, enrolling as a part-time culinary student to pursue her aspirations of becoming a chef. Working simultaneously as a full-time stylist and a part-time cook, she worked her way up the ladder as a line cook in kitchens like Bestia and NoMad and then, eventually, became a chef in her own right. Even so, it was a midday meal at The Exchange, the flagship restaurant at The Freehand hotel in downtown LA that cemented her new career path.
Game Meat Should Have a Place on the Thanksgiving Table

Turkey may be synonymous with Thanksgiving celebrations, but this year, we might have to go off-script. According to The New York Times, producers have been cutting back on raising turkeys since 2019 after prices for the birds bottomed out. Additionally, the triple threat of the pandemic, inflation and persistent avian flu killing upwards of 3% of the American turkey population means it’s going to be harder (and likely far more expensive) to find the classic centerpiece than usual. But some American chefs aren’t sorry to see the birds go. Not only do historians remain unconvinced that Thanksgiving turkey is historically accurate, but many admit they don’t even like the poultry they spend most of their time (and anxiety) perfecting each year.
A Simple Scotch and Soda Is a Refreshing Classic

Learning how to make the best Scotch and soda might sound unnecessary. After all, it’s just a combination of Scottish whisky, sparkling water and ice. In a glass. Mixing up a Scotch and soda should be as easy as falling off the proverbial log. However, it turns out there...
Review: Blue Bottle’s New Espresso Has Redefined What Instant Coffee Can Be

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Blue Bottle has built its brand on the idea that good coffee is worth waiting for. If you’ve ever set foot in one of their cafes, you’ll likely have to wait as they meticulously prepare a cup of pour-over coffee or espresso. That’s why it might come as a bit of a surprise that the brand’s latest venture isn’t an espresso blend or a single-origin, but a jar of instant coffee. Three years in the making, Blue Bottle’s new Craft Instant Coffee...
