FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
buffalorising.com
2022 Roycroft Artisan Winter Festival
Fans of the Arts and Crafts movement in the US, will be happy to hear that the Roycroft Artisan Winter Festival is taking place on December 3 and 4 at The Hampton Inn, 49 Olean St, in East Aurora, NY (10am-5pm). This is an incredible opportunity to see, firsthand, the...
Winner of prize gets 3 minutes to shop until he drops
Matthew and Patrick Saur were the silent auction winners of the Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight Golf Tournament
travelawaits.com
Niagara Falls Beautiful Winter Festival Kicks Off This Weekend — Promises 101 Nights Of Twinkling Lights
Experience the winter festival in Niagara Falls like never before. For the 40th anniversary of Niagara Falls’ Winter Festival of Lights, Niagara City Cruises is offering an all-new experience to enjoy the sparkling lights and illuminated falls — from the mist! A special holiday cruise will run between the opening of the festival on November 12 and the end of the Niagara City Cruises season on November 27.
Incredible Night Snow Tubing Just Outside Buffalo, New York
As we get ready to see some lake effect snow this weekend across Western New York, now is the time to start planning a fun family trip to do some incredible night snow tubing in Western New York. Peek'n Peak Resort is home to a massive snow tube hill that...
Ready 4 the Weekend: November 11
Are you ready “4” the weekend? Here are some of the things you can take part in! Veterans Day at the Buffalo Naval Park Friday, 10 a.m. in the Hangar Building Buffalo Wine & Chocolates Festival Saturday, 1-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. at The Powerhouse at the Buffalo Color Park “Our Famous Flea Market” Saturday, […]
buffalorising.com
How to Take a Walk—in Buffalo, and Beyond: Church Board Advice
We continue the series on walking Buffalo, from the intrepid couple who walked every day—no matter the weather—in the first 30 months of Covid. They think (without being systematic) they walked every street in Buffalo, and many in other cities and towns, taking some 20,000 photos, some of which are shared in this series. While not itineraries, we hope to encourage others to “walk the walk,” to see, observe and appreciate Buffalo—and beyond. William Graebner and Dianne Bennett are also 5 Cent Cine’s film critics, here.
Free Veterans Day 2022 deals across Western New York
On Veterans Day, local businesses across Western New York give free gifts and discounts to Veterans to show their appreciation.
thevillagerny.com
Opening Ellicottville Location Before Thanksgiving
Ellicottville is always seeing new businesses coming in as the village and town grows into more of a vacation destination. The newest business confirmed for a Washington Street storefront is 12 Gates of EVL. 12 Gates is a successful brewery from the north of Ellicottville and they are setting up shop at 14 Washington where Ratchet Hatchet was. Ratchet Hatchet out grew the space and are moving to a larger spot in the Kwik Fill Plaza. As The Villager likes to do, we contacted 12 Gates and was put in contact with Tom Kirchmeyer who answered some questions about the new endeavor being set up on the main drag here in Ellicottville.
Section VI girls volleyball champs: Lancaster, Sweet Home, Springville, Iroquois, Eden, Portville, Chautauqua Lake
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lancaster in Class AA, Sweet Home in Class A, Iroquois in Class B-1, Springville-Griffith in Class B-2, Eden in Class C-1, Portville in Class C-2, and Chautaqua Lake in Class D have claimed Section VI titles in girls volleyball. In the AA final, Lancaster (18-0) swept Frontier (10-8) by scores of […]
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this Veterans Day
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — November 11 is Veterans Day and there are many celebrations and ceremonies happening across Western New York to honor those who have served and continue to serve our country. Buffalo Naval Park Veterans Day Ceremonies. The Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park is...
Popular Ice Cream Company Expanding In Western New York
People in the Buffalo area love its food and snacks, and ice cream routinely ranks near the top on everyone's list. The recent news from a major ice cream manufacturer whose expanding its operations is welcome news to tummies around the area. If you are an ice cream fan, then...
What will winter be like in Buffalo? Watch our Winter Weather Outlook
Our Winter Weather Outlook special airs on News 4 at 6.
buffalorising.com
Inaugural Dessert Fest! Coffee, Sweets, & Sips, with FREE Holiday Market at Buffalo RiverWorks
On Saturday, November 26, Buffalo RiverWorks will be the place to be, as it rolls out a celebration of delectable food and drinks unlike any other pop-up that we have witnessed to date. The festive occasion will spotlight Buffalo’s best bakeries, pastry artisans, chocolatiers, coffee purveyors, wineries, and distilled spirit producers. It is being considered “a celebration of desserts, coffees, wines, and creamy distilled spirits!”
WIVB
Vandals destroy newly planted trees at Buffalo’s Sperry Park
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A community group dedicated to planting trees around Western New York is angry after vandals destroyed newly planted trees in Buffalo’s Sperry Park. Re-Tree WNY formed after more than 50,000 trees around Western New York were damaged in the 2006 October Surprise Storm. They’ve planted tens of thousands of trees since then with the help of community volunteers.
Village of Kenmore delays parking ban
KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Village of Kenmore announced Thursday that it has delayed the enforcement of the village’s winter parking ban. The ban will take effect on Dec. 1, 2022. According to Village Mayor Patrick Mang, weather forecasts don’t show any sign of significant snowfall. The Mayor noted that, in the event of snow […]
Top Five Places for New York Style Pizza in Buffalo
Outside of chicken wings and beef on weck, the food that is most associated with Buffalo and Western New York is pizza. More specifically, Buffalo-style pizza. Buffalo pizza is not New York or Chicago pizza. Instead, it's a cross between them both. It's got a slightly thicker crust than New...
Write a Letter to Santa and Win
Families can win a $300 gift card from Clayton's Toys. Christmas is coming, and we all know the big guy is getting ready to bring presents to all the kids in Western New York. The thing is, Santa Claus needs to know what kids want for Christmas, and there's no better way to tell him than by stopping by Clayton's Toys.
Western New York welcomes back Pizza Hut
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A blast from the past is coming back to Western new york. The iconic Pizza Hut is making a comeback to the Queen City. Picone Construction Corporation recently began construction on four new Pizza Hut locations. Those include, Kenmore, Depew, Amherst and Cheektowaga. The franchise is...
chautauquatoday.com
HS Football: Fredonia Falls to Lackawanna in Class C Title Game
A second consecutive trip to the biggest stage in Section VI high school football ended with the same outcome for Fredonia as it did last year. On Thursday night at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, the Hillbillies rallied to erase a 16-point deficit in the second half, but their comeback effort fell two points short, as Fredonia lost to Lackawanna 22-20 in a thrilling finish in the Class C championship game.
Construction Begins on These Four Pizza Hut Locations in WNY
If you're like me and grew up in the '90s and the early-to-mid 2000s in Western New York, then you probably went to places like Blockbuster, Hollywood Video, Ponderosa and Kahunaville. Another popular place to visit was Pizza Hut. Yes, this is Buffalo and as we all know, the local...
