Buffalo, NY

buffalorising.com

2022 Roycroft Artisan Winter Festival

Fans of the Arts and Crafts movement in the US, will be happy to hear that the Roycroft Artisan Winter Festival is taking place on December 3 and 4 at The Hampton Inn, 49 Olean St, in East Aurora, NY (10am-5pm). This is an incredible opportunity to see, firsthand, the...
EAST AURORA, NY
travelawaits.com

Niagara Falls Beautiful Winter Festival Kicks Off This Weekend — Promises 101 Nights Of Twinkling Lights

Experience the winter festival in Niagara Falls like never before. For the 40th anniversary of Niagara Falls’ Winter Festival of Lights, Niagara City Cruises is offering an all-new experience to enjoy the sparkling lights and illuminated falls — from the mist! A special holiday cruise will run between the opening of the festival on November 12 and the end of the Niagara City Cruises season on November 27.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Ready 4 the Weekend: November 11

Are you ready “4” the weekend? Here are some of the things you can take part in! Veterans Day at the Buffalo Naval Park Friday, 10 a.m. in the Hangar Building Buffalo Wine & Chocolates Festival Saturday, 1-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. at The Powerhouse at the Buffalo Color Park “Our Famous Flea Market” Saturday, […]
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

How to Take a Walk—in Buffalo, and Beyond: Church Board Advice

We continue the series on walking Buffalo, from the intrepid couple who walked every day—no matter the weather—in the first 30 months of Covid. They think (without being systematic) they walked every street in Buffalo, and many in other cities and towns, taking some 20,000 photos, some of which are shared in this series. While not itineraries, we hope to encourage others to “walk the walk,” to see, observe and appreciate Buffalo—and beyond. William Graebner and Dianne Bennett are also 5 Cent Cine’s film critics, here.
BUFFALO, NY
thevillagerny.com

Opening Ellicottville Location Before Thanksgiving

Ellicottville is always seeing new businesses coming in as the village and town grows into more of a vacation destination. The newest business confirmed for a Washington Street storefront is 12 Gates of EVL. 12 Gates is a successful brewery from the north of Ellicottville and they are setting up shop at 14 Washington where Ratchet Hatchet was. Ratchet Hatchet out grew the space and are moving to a larger spot in the Kwik Fill Plaza. As The Villager likes to do, we contacted 12 Gates and was put in contact with Tom Kirchmeyer who answered some questions about the new endeavor being set up on the main drag here in Ellicottville.
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this Veterans Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — November 11 is Veterans Day and there are many celebrations and ceremonies happening across Western New York to honor those who have served and continue to serve our country. Buffalo Naval Park Veterans Day Ceremonies. The Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park is...
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Inaugural Dessert Fest! Coffee, Sweets, & Sips, with FREE Holiday Market at Buffalo RiverWorks

On Saturday, November 26, Buffalo RiverWorks will be the place to be, as it rolls out a celebration of delectable food and drinks unlike any other pop-up that we have witnessed to date. The festive occasion will spotlight Buffalo’s best bakeries, pastry artisans, chocolatiers, coffee purveyors, wineries, and distilled spirit producers. It is being considered “a celebration of desserts, coffees, wines, and creamy distilled spirits!”
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Vandals destroy newly planted trees at Buffalo’s Sperry Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A community group dedicated to planting trees around Western New York is angry after vandals destroyed newly planted trees in Buffalo’s Sperry Park. Re-Tree WNY formed after more than 50,000 trees around Western New York were damaged in the 2006 October Surprise Storm. They’ve planted tens of thousands of trees since then with the help of community volunteers.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Village of Kenmore delays parking ban

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Village of Kenmore announced Thursday that it has delayed the enforcement of the village’s winter parking ban. The ban will take effect on Dec. 1, 2022. According to Village Mayor Patrick Mang, weather forecasts don’t show any sign of significant snowfall. The Mayor noted that, in the event of snow […]
KENMORE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Top Five Places for New York Style Pizza in Buffalo

Outside of chicken wings and beef on weck, the food that is most associated with Buffalo and Western New York is pizza. More specifically, Buffalo-style pizza. Buffalo pizza is not New York or Chicago pizza. Instead, it's a cross between them both. It's got a slightly thicker crust than New...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Write a Letter to Santa and Win

Families can win a $300 gift card from Clayton's Toys. Christmas is coming, and we all know the big guy is getting ready to bring presents to all the kids in Western New York. The thing is, Santa Claus needs to know what kids want for Christmas, and there's no better way to tell him than by stopping by Clayton's Toys.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Western New York welcomes back Pizza Hut

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A blast from the past is coming back to Western new york. The iconic Pizza Hut is making a comeback to the Queen City. Picone Construction Corporation recently began construction on four new Pizza Hut locations. Those include, Kenmore, Depew, Amherst and Cheektowaga. The franchise is...
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

HS Football: Fredonia Falls to Lackawanna in Class C Title Game

A second consecutive trip to the biggest stage in Section VI high school football ended with the same outcome for Fredonia as it did last year. On Thursday night at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, the Hillbillies rallied to erase a 16-point deficit in the second half, but their comeback effort fell two points short, as Fredonia lost to Lackawanna 22-20 in a thrilling finish in the Class C championship game.
FREDONIA, NY

