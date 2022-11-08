ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Heat Waves, No A/C: A Deadly Combo at Texas Prisons

By Cara Murez HealthDay Reporter
HealthDay
HealthDay
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wFaZX_0j2rr1kn00
Adobe Stock

In Texas prisons without air conditioning, heat-related death rate is 30 times higher than for the general U.S. population

About 13% of prison deaths in the hottest months may be due to lack of air conditioning

TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Heat waves may be killing prisoners in Texas, according to an analysis that found far-higher-than-normal death rates in the state's non-air-conditioned prisons.

“The majority of Texas prisons do not have universal air conditioning,” noted lead study author Julie Skarha. “And in these settings, we found a 30-fold increase in heat-related mortality when compared to estimates of heat-related mortality in the general U.S. population,” she said in a news release from Brown University. Skarha recently received her PhD in epidemiology from Brown.

Texas prisons hold about 160,000 people, the most of any U.S. state, the researchers said in background notes. With climate change increasing the frequency of heat waves, the findings suggest mandatory air conditioning may be needed to protect both prisoners and workers.

Heat is often a silent killer, said study co-author Dr. David Dosa, an associate professor of medicine, and health services, policy and practice at Brown.

“We have seen similar situations in nursing homes, where heat isn’t reported on the death certificate,” said Dosa. “It’s only after we run these analyses that we can determine how much of a role heat played in someone’s death.”

The new study examined the relationship between heat exposure and risk of death in Texas prisons, further looking at how the risks varied depending on whether the facility had air conditioning. The researchers combined data from the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics on Texas prison deaths with temperature data from NASA.

The investigators found that 271 people died due to extreme heat exposure between 2001 and 2019.

Even a one-degree increase above 85 degrees Fahrenheit could elevate the daily risk of dying by 0.7%, the researchers reported.

Approximately 13% of deaths during warm months may be attributable to heat in prisons without air conditioning, the team determined.

An average of 14 people died annually from heat-related causes in non-air-conditioned Texas prisons, while none died from heat in climate-controlled prisons, Skarha said.

The findings were published online Nov. 2 in JAMA Network Open.

More information

The U.S. National Weather Service has more on heat safety.

SOURCE: Brown University, news release, Nov. 4, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run

Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024.  “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
FLORIDA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada's protracted ballot count ground through a fourth day Friday as election officials tallied thousands of votes ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept finally arriving mail-ins. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running...
NEVADA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Warfighter Overwatch: Local organization promotes resiliency in veterans

CONTENT WARNING: This article contains information regarding suicide. If you are struggling with depression or have thoughts of suicide, there is help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline toll-free number, 1-800-273-TALK(8255).SACRAMENTO — A local organization is helping prevent veteran suicide by focusing on mental health, resiliency and building camaraderie among veterans who return from war.Veterans are at 57% higher risk of suicide than those who haven't served. Danny O'Neel, the co-founder of Warfighter Overwatch, says he lost nine friends in combat and 15 friends to suicide since returning home.O'Neel says it has to do with isolation. Squad Recon, one of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy