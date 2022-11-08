A year ago the West Central Trojans football team was knocked out of the playoffs by Dell Rapids. Tonight they will play them in the 11A State Championship. There is a huge difference between last year’s team and this years for West Central. A year ago they finished 4-6, losing their last five. However they made a huge improvement in the win column this year, going 10-1 and currently riding a four-game win streak.

DELL RAPIDS, SD ・ 11 HOURS AGO