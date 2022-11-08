ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
amazingmadison.com

West Central Looking Forward to 11A Title Game Against Dell Rapids

A year ago the West Central Trojans football team was knocked out of the playoffs by Dell Rapids. Tonight they will play them in the 11A State Championship. There is a huge difference between last year’s team and this years for West Central. A year ago they finished 4-6, losing their last five. However they made a huge improvement in the win column this year, going 10-1 and currently riding a four-game win streak.
DELL RAPIDS, SD
amazingmadison.com

Sioux Falls Christian Advances While Baltic Falls in SODAK 16

After making their way through the Region 3A tournament, the Sioux Falls Christian volleyball team has advanced to the state meet after winning their SODAK 16 match against Redfield. It only took three sets for SFC to win their match, dominated against Redfield with sets scores of 25-15, 25-13, 25-9.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU women add two on Signing Day

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State head women’s basketball coach Aaron Johnston has announced the addition of two players to the 2023-24 roster Wednesday as part of National Signing Day. Hilary Behrens and Jenna Hopp each signed letters of intent and will enroll at SDSU next fall. Hilary Behrens (6-0, Guard — Brandon, S.D., […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Sayler among four to sign with SDSU Men’s Basketball

The South Dakota State men's basketball team has received completed paperwork from four student-athletes that are expected to join the Jackrabbit program ahead of the 2023 fall semester. Slated to don Yellow and Blue as freshmen next season are Joe Sayler (White River, S.D.), Gabriel "Bubz" Alvarez (Houston, Texas), William Whorton (Milwaukee, Wis.) and Conner Kraft (Fargo, N.D.).
BROOKINGS, SD
amazingmadison.com

DSU hosting Nanocon this weekend

Attendees at recent Nanocons play video and board games, and paint game pieces. Photo courtesy of DSU. Dakota State University in Madison will host its annual Nanocon event this weekend. The event will be held at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse today (Thursday) through Sunday. The theme for this year’s Nanocon...
MADISON, SD
kingsburyjournal.com

Tanner Lemme and Ashlyn DeKnikker

Tanner Lemme and Ashlyn DeKnikker announce their engagement. Lemme, a graduate of Arlington High School, studied at South Dakota State University. He is currently an agent for Lemme Insurance at Lake …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
ARLINGTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Maribella Ristorante now open in downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A new upscale Italian restaurant is now open in downtown Sioux Falls, a third concept for restaurant owners Riccardo and Mary Beth Tarabelsi. “We really wanted to design a restaurant that would give our guests a completely different experience than R Wine Bar,” Riccardo Tarabelsi said.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Winter storm moving in

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
ABERDEEN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews respond to central Sioux Falls business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Fall Fire Rescue responded to a fire across the street from the Minnehaha County Administration Building. A KELOLAND News photographer was at the scene as smoke could be seen coming from the building. We have reached out for more information and are waiting...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
amazingmadison.com

Rosemary Nelson

Rosemary Nelson, age 89, of Ramona, passed away peacefully on November 8,. 2022 at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison, SD. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM on Monday, November 14 th at St. William Catholic Church, Ramona with Father Chester Murtha as the Celebrant. Visitation will be 2-4...
RAMONA, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crash, cattle close section of I-29 near Dell Rapids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The crash of a semi-truck and trailer carrying about 97 cattle closed a section of Interstate 29 near Dell Rapids early Thursday, the state Department of Public Safety said. The semi-truck and trailer tipped over and slid into the median. Cattle left the trailer...
DELL RAPIDS, SD
kelo.com

Powerball second prize won in Sioux Falls

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — While Powerball’s record-setting jackpot continues its ascension, Saturday’s drawing resulted in South Dakota’s latest million-dollar winner. A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, located on East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The second-tier prize matched all 5 white balls in Saturday’s drawing and was just a Powerball match away from earning the $1.6 billion jackpot.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy