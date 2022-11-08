Read full article on original website
West Central Looking Forward to 11A Title Game Against Dell Rapids
A year ago the West Central Trojans football team was knocked out of the playoffs by Dell Rapids. Tonight they will play them in the 11A State Championship. There is a huge difference between last year’s team and this years for West Central. A year ago they finished 4-6, losing their last five. However they made a huge improvement in the win column this year, going 10-1 and currently riding a four-game win streak.
Sioux Falls Christian Advances While Baltic Falls in SODAK 16
After making their way through the Region 3A tournament, the Sioux Falls Christian volleyball team has advanced to the state meet after winning their SODAK 16 match against Redfield. It only took three sets for SFC to win their match, dominated against Redfield with sets scores of 25-15, 25-13, 25-9.
Pierre vs. Tea: The 11AA State Championship rematch
While all 7 state championships bring along their own interesting storylines, perhaps no match up is more intriguing than the showdown in 11AA between the Pierre Governors and the Tea Area Titans.
Sixteen teams punch ticket to State Volleyball Tournament
Spots in the Class 'A' and Class 'B' State Volleyball Tournaments were up for grabs Tuesday night as each class held their SoDak 16 Matchups.
Where to Watch the South Dakota HS Football Title Games
It's just about time for the Championship games for all classes of South Dakota High School Football. Be sure to tune in as teams from across the State compete to finish atop their respective classes after a hard-fought season. Many are wondering where the games will be broadcast, as not...
SDSU women add two on Signing Day
BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State head women’s basketball coach Aaron Johnston has announced the addition of two players to the 2023-24 roster Wednesday as part of National Signing Day. Hilary Behrens and Jenna Hopp each signed letters of intent and will enroll at SDSU next fall. Hilary Behrens (6-0, Guard — Brandon, S.D., […]
Sayler among four to sign with SDSU Men’s Basketball
The South Dakota State men's basketball team has received completed paperwork from four student-athletes that are expected to join the Jackrabbit program ahead of the 2023 fall semester. Slated to don Yellow and Blue as freshmen next season are Joe Sayler (White River, S.D.), Gabriel "Bubz" Alvarez (Houston, Texas), William Whorton (Milwaukee, Wis.) and Conner Kraft (Fargo, N.D.).
South Dakota school district adding new high school
The Baltic School District's enrollment is steadily increasing and it will soon have a brand-new high school built onto the current facility.
DSU hosting Nanocon this weekend
Attendees at recent Nanocons play video and board games, and paint game pieces. Photo courtesy of DSU. Dakota State University in Madison will host its annual Nanocon event this weekend. The event will be held at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse today (Thursday) through Sunday. The theme for this year’s Nanocon...
Tanner Lemme and Ashlyn DeKnikker
Tanner Lemme and Ashlyn DeKnikker announce their engagement. Lemme, a graduate of Arlington High School, studied at South Dakota State University. He is currently an agent for Lemme Insurance at Lake …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Maribella Ristorante now open in downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A new upscale Italian restaurant is now open in downtown Sioux Falls, a third concept for restaurant owners Riccardo and Mary Beth Tarabelsi. “We really wanted to design a restaurant that would give our guests a completely different experience than R Wine Bar,” Riccardo Tarabelsi said.
Winter storm moving in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
Sioux Falls rejects slaughterhouse ban
Only registered Sioux Falls voters will decide whether new slaughterhouses will be allowed to be built inside city limits through a municipal ballot measure.
Crews respond to central Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Fall Fire Rescue responded to a fire across the street from the Minnehaha County Administration Building. A KELOLAND News photographer was at the scene as smoke could be seen coming from the building. We have reached out for more information and are waiting...
First openly gay man elected to South Dakota Legislature
Kameron Nelson is making history in the South Dakota House of Representatives as the first out gay legislator.
Rosemary Nelson
Rosemary Nelson, age 89, of Ramona, passed away peacefully on November 8,. 2022 at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison, SD. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM on Monday, November 14 th at St. William Catholic Church, Ramona with Father Chester Murtha as the Celebrant. Visitation will be 2-4...
Crash, cattle close section of I-29 near Dell Rapids
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The crash of a semi-truck and trailer carrying about 97 cattle closed a section of Interstate 29 near Dell Rapids early Thursday, the state Department of Public Safety said. The semi-truck and trailer tipped over and slid into the median. Cattle left the trailer...
$1M Powerball winning ticket bought in Sioux Falls
The South Dakota Lottery posted on Facebook that a $1 million winning ticket in Saturday night’s Powerball was purchased at the Casey's General store located on East 10th Street.
Sioux Falls Breakfast Hotspot Offers Free Meal To Veterans Friday
If you're losing track of days this week, this Friday, November 11th is Veteran's Day. We can never say thank you enough to our veterans. They gave up so much and sometimes too hard to find the words to show our appreciation. Luckily, food is always a way to a person's heart.
Powerball second prize won in Sioux Falls
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — While Powerball’s record-setting jackpot continues its ascension, Saturday’s drawing resulted in South Dakota’s latest million-dollar winner. A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, located on East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The second-tier prize matched all 5 white balls in Saturday’s drawing and was just a Powerball match away from earning the $1.6 billion jackpot.
