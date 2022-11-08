ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn gets its best chance yet to run wild against A&M

One of the biggest differences for Auburn in its near-victory in Starkville was walking the walk of something the program talked for much of the season — running the football. The Tigers neared a season-high in rushing attempts, handing the ball off 46 against Mississippi State and logging 250-plus...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Picks and predictions: Texas A&M at Auburn

The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s game against Texas A&M, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford. 1. What do you expect the atmosphere to be like in Jordan-Hare Stadium?. JUSTIN LEE: This one’s going...
AUBURN, AL
warblogle.com

Barning Man: Just Watch (or Rumor Has It)

I would like to give a quick thank you to our former coach Bryan Harsin for his time on the plains. We at the Blogle office were unashamedly supportive of our coach and we will be the same way about the next guy, whoever that is. The treatment you...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Legacy basketball star Syriah Daniels commits to Auburn

Syriah Daniels is carrying a legendary legacy — right back to the school she loves. The second-generation basketball star has committed to Auburn University. She is a standout rising junior at Auburn High School and is the daughter of former Auburn men’s basketball star Marquis Daniels and former Auburn women’s basketball player Shana Askew Daniels.
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Area Football Roundup: Playoffs

LEE COUNTY — Area high school football teams in playoff action Friday, Nov. 4, went 3-0, each advancing to the next round of the AHSAA playoffs. This Friday, Nov. 11, five teams — Auburn, Beauregard, Loachapoka, Lee-Scott and Glenwood — continue their postseason journeys. It’s win or go home for everyone.
LEE COUNTY, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Phenix City, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

PHENIX CITY, AL
WSFA

Bill Granger, longtime Montgomery area coach, dies at 62

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bill Granger, a longtime Montgomery-area coach died Wednesday after a 15-month cancer battle, his family has confirmed. He was just 62. A Montgomery native who got his coaching career start the Lanier Poets, he also worked with students at Jeff Davis High School and Lee High School. There were also stints at Macon East Academy, Auburn High School and in Talladega.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Hurricane Nicole on its way to Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Winds are already picking up as tropical storm Nicole has already made landfall in Florida, but now the storm is headed our way. “Lee and Terrell County already getting those showers already from that first band of rain, that’s moving in, here’s that in motion the last few hours. It’s moving pretty fast and that’s going to continue throughout the rest of our day,” says WTVM Meteorologist Allie Ann McCord.
COLUMBUS, GA
AL.com

House speaker, school names, turkeys: Down in Alabama

The Alabama House Republican caucus selected its leadership for the next Legislature. The Montgomery Board of Education has voted to approve name changes to schools named after Jeff Davis and Robert E. Lee. A little about the pardoning of turkeys. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen...
ALABAMA STATE
opelikaobserver.com

Auburn Church Battling Vandals, Intolerance

OPINION — In the drama “Absence of Malice” (1981), a reckless reporter (Sally Field) gets her comeuppance from an honest character (Paul Newman). After a devout Catholic woman tells the reporter she had an abortion, the reporter puts that into the paper, despite telling the lady she wouldn’t. When the morning edition comes out, the woman with the abortion frantically runs around the neighborhood picking up copies from her neighbors’ yards before they can be read.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus Civic Center to host Thanksgiving food drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — In partnership with Feeding the Valley, the Columbus Civic Center will hold its third annual Thanksgiving food drive on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Columbus Civic Center’s Marketing Manager Kanise Wiggins says the drive starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. or while supplies last. Food distribution will be in […]
COLUMBUS, GA

