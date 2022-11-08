Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn gets its best chance yet to run wild against A&M
One of the biggest differences for Auburn in its near-victory in Starkville was walking the walk of something the program talked for much of the season — running the football. The Tigers neared a season-high in rushing attempts, handing the ball off 46 against Mississippi State and logging 250-plus...
Opelika-Auburn News
Picks and predictions: Texas A&M at Auburn
The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s game against Texas A&M, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford. 1. What do you expect the atmosphere to be like in Jordan-Hare Stadium?. JUSTIN LEE: This one’s going...
Opelika-Auburn News
Buchanan wins as acting head coach for Auburn over South Alabama with Harris out ill
Damitria Buchanan picked up the win for Auburn women’s basketball as acting head coach on Thursday night, as the Tigers downed in-state opponent South Alabama 71-62 with head coach Johnnie Harris out with illness. Aicha Coulibaly scored 19 points for Auburn in the win. Freshman Kaitlyn Duhon scored 17...
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: A story about Auburn, the place of dreams you didn’t even know to dream
Imagine what it was like for Ronnie Brown last Saturday, standing in the locker room in Starkville and watching his partner, his buddy, his old running dog, Carnell Williams, deliver the pregame speech. Who’d have thought?. Never Cadillac. “I’ve got to be honest with everybody: This was never a...
warblogle.com
Barning Man: Just Watch (or Rumor Has It)
I would like to give a quick thank you to our former coach Bryan Harsin for his time on the plains. We at the Blogle office were unashamedly supportive of our coach and we will be the same way about the next guy, whoever that is. The treatment you...
Opelika-Auburn News
Legacy basketball star Syriah Daniels commits to Auburn
Syriah Daniels is carrying a legendary legacy — right back to the school she loves. The second-generation basketball star has committed to Auburn University. She is a standout rising junior at Auburn High School and is the daughter of former Auburn men’s basketball star Marquis Daniels and former Auburn women’s basketball player Shana Askew Daniels.
Making the case: Why Hugh Freeze should be Auburn football's next head coach
Our making the case series continues with Hugh Freeze.
Opelika-Auburn News
Final Four: Auburn High girls flag football to host semifinal showdown with Hoover
The Auburn High girls flag football team is set to host a state semifinal showdown with Hoover on Nov. 15 at Duck Samford Stadium. The winner will advance to the state championship game at Super 7 in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn High advanced to the semifinals by topping rival Central-Phenix City...
Opelika-Auburn News
James Owens Foundation brings back about 40 of Auburn’s first Black athletes at scholarship event
In memory of James Owens, the first African American scholarship football player at Auburn University, the James Owens Foundation will be hosting a scholarship breakfast on Saturday to recognize the winners as well as the 70s Trailblazers, Auburn’s first Black athletes. This foundation was created by James Owens’ wife...
Opelika-Auburn News
VIDEO AND PHOTOS: Tour Auburn’s new state-of-the-art football facility
Auburn athletics offered media a tour of the school’s new football facility Friday. The Tigers are set to move into the Woltosz Football Performance Facility soon. See video from the tour here. See photos from the tour here. Auburn also offered a tour for fans at 4 p.m. Friday...
Opelika-Auburn News
High school football playoffs: Auburn High hosts Dothan, Beauregard travels to UMS-Wright, more
Auburn High second Region 2; Dothan fourth Region 2. Last meeting: Auburn High won 42-14 in the regular season. Last week: Auburn High defeated Fairhope 35-17; Dothan defeated Foley 42-28 Radio: WGZZ (94.3 FM) Outlook: It’s all Region 2 in the quarterfinals, as familiar foes from the region all swept...
opelikaobserver.com
Area Football Roundup: Playoffs
LEE COUNTY — Area high school football teams in playoff action Friday, Nov. 4, went 3-0, each advancing to the next round of the AHSAA playoffs. This Friday, Nov. 11, five teams — Auburn, Beauregard, Loachapoka, Lee-Scott and Glenwood — continue their postseason journeys. It’s win or go home for everyone.
Phenix City, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WSFA
Bill Granger, longtime Montgomery area coach, dies at 62
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bill Granger, a longtime Montgomery-area coach died Wednesday after a 15-month cancer battle, his family has confirmed. He was just 62. A Montgomery native who got his coaching career start the Lanier Poets, he also worked with students at Jeff Davis High School and Lee High School. There were also stints at Macon East Academy, Auburn High School and in Talladega.
WTVM
Hurricane Nicole on its way to Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Winds are already picking up as tropical storm Nicole has already made landfall in Florida, but now the storm is headed our way. “Lee and Terrell County already getting those showers already from that first band of rain, that’s moving in, here’s that in motion the last few hours. It’s moving pretty fast and that’s going to continue throughout the rest of our day,” says WTVM Meteorologist Allie Ann McCord.
House speaker, school names, turkeys: Down in Alabama
The Alabama House Republican caucus selected its leadership for the next Legislature. The Montgomery Board of Education has voted to approve name changes to schools named after Jeff Davis and Robert E. Lee. A little about the pardoning of turkeys. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen...
opelikaobserver.com
Auburn Church Battling Vandals, Intolerance
OPINION — In the drama “Absence of Malice” (1981), a reckless reporter (Sally Field) gets her comeuppance from an honest character (Paul Newman). After a devout Catholic woman tells the reporter she had an abortion, the reporter puts that into the paper, despite telling the lady she wouldn’t. When the morning edition comes out, the woman with the abortion frantically runs around the neighborhood picking up copies from her neighbors’ yards before they can be read.
WATCH LIVE: Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald tracks Nicole’s impact on the south east
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald takes a look at Nicole’s impact through our region.
Opelika-Auburn News
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Columbus Civic Center to host Thanksgiving food drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — In partnership with Feeding the Valley, the Columbus Civic Center will hold its third annual Thanksgiving food drive on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Columbus Civic Center’s Marketing Manager Kanise Wiggins says the drive starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. or while supplies last. Food distribution will be in […]
