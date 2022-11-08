Read full article on original website
Nan Whaley issues statement on DeWine's reelection
Ohio's Democratic candidate for Governor, Nan Whaley has issued a statement on the reelection of Republican Governor, Mike DeWine. According to the statement, Whaley says while the results weren't what she was hoping for, she still has hope for Ohio, but says Ohioans deserve better than what they are getting.
DeWine thanks Ohioans for second term as Governor
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine took the stage after 9 p.m Tuesday, thanking the crowd for a second term as Ohio's Governor. He thanked the crowd for their time and opportunity, stating Ohioans have been through a lot. "...We are tough, resilient people. And we move forward," DeWine said, while surrounded...
Tim Ryan's state loss, Valley loss - by the numbers
Tim Ryan first made a name for himself in the Valley when the former congressional aide decided to run for the congressional seat in 2002 formerly held by the popular and controversial James Traficant. Ryan through his hat into the ring and was elected as Ohio's 13th District congressman, winning...
DECISION 2022: Monica Robb-Blasdel wins Ohio 79th District Congressional Race
The race for the seat in Ohio's 79th Congressional District has come to a close with Monical Robb-Blasdel winning by 73%. Robb-Blasdel is a lifelong resident of Columbiana County and is an alumna of Crestview High School. She earned her B.S. in Business Administration in 2005 at the University of Akron.
DECISION 2022: Loychik wins Ohio 65th Congressional District Race
The race for the seat in Ohio's 65th Congressional District has come to an end with Mike Loychik winning the race by 66%. Loychik will be serving his second term in the 65th District. Additonally, he serves as co-chair for the Sportsman's Caucus of Ohio and also operates Atlantic Pressure Washing Solutions LLC.
Decision 2022: Pennsylvania Representative, Parke Wentling wins re-election
Pennsylvania State Representative, Parke Wentling announced has handily won re-election to the State House of Representatives. According to unofficial vote results, Wentling came out on top in a hotly-contested race against Democratic challenger Timothy McGonigle by a margin of 52% to 48%. Wentling was first elected in 2014 and has...
DeWine delays execution man convicted of killing Warren couple
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a reprieve of execution for three inmates Thursday, including one who killed an elderly couple in Warren in 1986. Charles Lorraine, 55, who was scheduled to be executed on March 15, 2023 - was given a new date of execution, May 13, 2026. Lorraine was...
One of the wettest November days on record in the forecast for Friday
The remnants of what was once Hurricane Nicole will push northward across the mid-Atlantic region Friday, resulting in a very soggy day across eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania. We expect rain to be around from about 6am to 11pm; the rain could let up for a time in the afternoon, but turn heavier again by early evening. Generally, 2-3 inches of rain is likely and localized flooding could result.
A much colder weekend and a wintry mid-November forecast!
Friday's heavy rain will be long gone as Saturday gets underway, but a fast-moving weather feature will bring some light precipitation back into the Valley during the afternoon and evening. Raindrops can mix with snowflakes at times, and temperatures are expected to fall back into the 30s. Meanwhile, another cold front will lurk just off to our north and west....and it's passage will reenforce the cold air on Sunday. The cold air blowing over the relatively warm Great Lakes will create a scattering of lake-effect snow showers and flurries and some places north of I-80 could pick up a small accumulation.
