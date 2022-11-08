ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Nan Whaley issues statement on DeWine's reelection

Ohio's Democratic candidate for Governor, Nan Whaley has issued a statement on the reelection of Republican Governor, Mike DeWine. According to the statement, Whaley says while the results weren't what she was hoping for, she still has hope for Ohio, but says Ohioans deserve better than what they are getting.
DeWine thanks Ohioans for second term as Governor

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine took the stage after 9 p.m Tuesday, thanking the crowd for a second term as Ohio's Governor. He thanked the crowd for their time and opportunity, stating Ohioans have been through a lot. "...We are tough, resilient people. And we move forward," DeWine said, while surrounded...
Tim Ryan's state loss, Valley loss - by the numbers

Tim Ryan first made a name for himself in the Valley when the former congressional aide decided to run for the congressional seat in 2002 formerly held by the popular and controversial James Traficant. Ryan through his hat into the ring and was elected as Ohio's 13th District congressman, winning...
DECISION 2022: Loychik wins Ohio 65th Congressional District Race

The race for the seat in Ohio's 65th Congressional District has come to an end with Mike Loychik winning the race by 66%. Loychik will be serving his second term in the 65th District. Additonally, he serves as co-chair for the Sportsman's Caucus of Ohio and also operates Atlantic Pressure Washing Solutions LLC.
DeWine delays execution man convicted of killing Warren couple

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a reprieve of execution for three inmates Thursday, including one who killed an elderly couple in Warren in 1986. Charles Lorraine, 55, who was scheduled to be executed on March 15, 2023 - was given a new date of execution, May 13, 2026. Lorraine was...
One of the wettest November days on record in the forecast for Friday

The remnants of what was once Hurricane Nicole will push northward across the mid-Atlantic region Friday, resulting in a very soggy day across eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania. We expect rain to be around from about 6am to 11pm; the rain could let up for a time in the afternoon, but turn heavier again by early evening. Generally, 2-3 inches of rain is likely and localized flooding could result.
A much colder weekend and a wintry mid-November forecast!

Friday's heavy rain will be long gone as Saturday gets underway, but a fast-moving weather feature will bring some light precipitation back into the Valley during the afternoon and evening. Raindrops can mix with snowflakes at times, and temperatures are expected to fall back into the 30s. Meanwhile, another cold front will lurk just off to our north and west....and it's passage will reenforce the cold air on Sunday. The cold air blowing over the relatively warm Great Lakes will create a scattering of lake-effect snow showers and flurries and some places north of I-80 could pick up a small accumulation.
