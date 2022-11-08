ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

d1sportsnet.com

Colton Vasek flips commit to Texas

4 star edge Colton Vasek has flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to Texas. The 6-5, 225 pound Wasek, from Westlake High School in Austin TX, originally chose Oklahoma over 38 offers in August. He is rated the No. 17 edge in the 2023 class and No. 127 overall. Updated November...
AUSTIN, TX
happi927.com

Um…wow. I guess they like Elon.

The owners of cryptocurrency firm Elon GOAT Token are big fans of Twitter’s new owner, and they’ve put their money where their mouth is. The company has spent $600k to create a 30-foot-long monument to Elon Musk in the form of the billionaire’s head on the body of a goat and riding a rocket.
AUSTIN, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 8 Best BBQ Joints in Austin

What Are The Best Barbecue Spots in Austin, Texas?. Franklin Barbecue is one of the most popular barbecue restaurants in Austin, Texas. Getting in line to eat here is a must! Try brisket, pulled pork, or other smoked meats. The line is often long, so be sure to plan accordingly. The meats are prepared to order and are incredibly tender and juicy. A full meal here includes sides of mashed potatoes, cornbread, and beans.
AUSTIN, TX
High School Football PRO

Hutto, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Lyndon B Johnson High School football team will have a game with Thorndale High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00.
HUTTO, TX
KXAN

Raptors flock to Central Texas ahead of winter weather

Here’s the Central Texas bird forecast for the month, courtesy of Travis Audubon. Learn more about Central Texas birds and bird-related events for all ages at travisaudubon.org or by calling 512-300-BIRD. Follow us at www.facebook.com/travisaudubon. Raptor Rapture. What birds are considered raptors? To most of us it means birds...
AUSTIN, TX
