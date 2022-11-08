Read full article on original website
Related
coingeek.com
Is SEC harming ‘crypto’ by enforcing the securities laws?
This post originally appeared on ZeMing M. Gao’s website, and we republished with permission from the author. Read the full piece here. Short answer: it may harm ‘crypto’ but not blockchain. A U.S. federal judge of a District Court in New Hampshire ruled today, November 7, 2022,...
coingeek.com
How to spot a ‘crypto’ scam? Australia regulator lists 10 telltale signs
The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) has released a public advisory warning the public about an increase in the spate of digital asset fraud. The warning is part of the broader Scams Awareness Week to draw attention to all scams targeted at Australians. ASIC categorized digital asset scams into...
coingeek.com
SEC chair Gary Gensler reiterates call for digital asset registration in the wake of FTX collapse
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler has re-emphasised the need for digital asset platforms to bring themselves within the protective umbrella of SEC regulation as the FTX collapse continues. Speaking at a conference hosted by the Healthy Markets Association on Wednesday, Gensler bemoaned the “wild west” of...
coingeek.com
CFTC cracks down on digital asset arbitrage scammer
The United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has issued an order against Arbitraging.co, an arbitrage company that allegedly defrauded customers in a digital asset trading scheme. In a statement, Commissioner Kristin N. Johnson claimed that during a one-year period starting in May 2018, Jeremy Rounsville claimed to offer arbitrage...
coingeek.com
Germany’s BaFin admonishes Coinbase over its business organization
Digital asset exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) has been censured in Germany following an annual audit that raised questions over its corporate structure. On Tuesday, BaFin, the German federal financial supervisory authority, announced it had ordered Coinbase to “ensure proper business organization” after an “audit of the annual financial statements revealed organizational deficiencies at the institute.”
coingeek.com
Philippine Blockchain Week: Learn, network & discuss blockchain use cases at this inaugural event
The Philippines continues its goal of becoming one of Asia’s fastest-growing blockchain and digital asset hubs. That is undoubtedly true as another exciting week is ahead of us, with the upcoming Philippine Blockchain Week. Experience a week-long “Web 2 to Web3” discussion in this upcoming event that will be...
coingeek.com
The Wright strategy is the Satoshi strategy—Why doesn’t he just sign it?
This post originally appeared on ZeMing M. Gao’s website, and we republished with permission from the author. Read the full piece here. If Craig Wright is Satoshi, why doesn’t he just sign it?. “Sign it” specifically refers to signing with a private key of a satoshi-address that is...
coingeek.com
Japan’s digital agency delves into DAOs, seeks to explore their ‘functions and roles’
The Digital Agency of Japan says it has created a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) to study its operations and the wider Web 3.0 ecosystem. The move stems from the meeting of the Digital Agency on November 3, in which it pledged to use its newly created DAO to scrutinize its “functions and roles.” By the end of the study, the Digital Agency of Japan notes that it may consider bestowing legal status to DAO if they meet the requirements.
coingeek.com
Bank of Korea: Ethereum is insufficient as CBDC network
Ethereum can’t scale to anchor a central bank digital currency (CBDC), the Bank of Korea has stated in its latest report on a digital won. South Korea has been exploring the feasibility of a CBDC for years now, and mid this year, the central bank completed Phase 2 of its CBDC testing. It has now published the results of its extensive testing in which it weighed the performance of the digital won in cross-border transfers, domestic payments, and even in the non-fungible token (NFT) market.
coingeek.com
Meta begins mass layoffs—why?
Earlier this week, Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that mass layoffs would begin on Wednesday, November 9. It’s expected that thousands of employees from the company’s 87,000 workers will lose their jobs. At a meeting on Tuesday, Zuckerberg announced the layoffs and said he...
coingeek.com
The Sam Bankman-Fried illusion has been shattered
There are companies that are basically too far gone, and it’s not practical to backstop them for reasons like a substantial hole in the balance sheet, regulatory issues, or that there is not much of a business left to be saved. Given the events of the last week, you’d...
coingeek.com
Asset Layer: The simplest, most affordable way to create and manage digital assets
NFTY Jigs announced their rebrand to Asset Layer, the simplest, most affordable way to create and manage digital assets. I caught up with CEO Jackson Laskey to discuss the rebrand and the future of the platform. How did the (negative) public perception of the term “NFT” factor in the decision...
coingeek.com
UK: Santander will halt real-time bank transfers to digital asset exchanges in 2023
U.K. customers of Santander Bank will be barred from sending real-time payments to digital currency exchanges, Reuters reports. The bank disclosed the information via email to its customers, citing an increased spate of fraud leveraging digital assets. “In recent months we’ve seen a large increase in U.K. customers becoming victims...
coingeek.com
Japan’s NTT Docomo plans to invest $4B in Web3 using mobile infrastructure
NTT Docomo, a Japanese mobile phone operator, has revealed its ambitious plans to invest a staggering $4 billion in Web 3 technology. According to a report by Nikkei, the telecom operator is keen to be a leader in using blockchain technology with its eyes firmly fixed on the 2023 fiscal year.
coingeek.com
Russia exploring integrating digital assets into its financial system: central bank
Russia’s new-found love for digital assets is set to hit new heights with the release of a report by the country’s central bank that outlines how Russia can integrate digital currencies like Bitcoin into its financial system. The report, titled “Digital Assets in the Russian Federation,” delves into...
coingeek.com
FTX implosion is the real ‘red wave’
This week’s dramatic implosion of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange continues to disgorge a seemingly nonstop parade of machinations and sordid revelations that threatens to engulf the entire digital asset sector. On Thursday, the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB) announced that it had frozen the assets of the Bahamas-based...
coingeek.com
World’s top web3 experts to arrive in Manila for the first Philippine Blockchain Week, Nov. 28 – Dec. 4
MANILA, Philippines, October 20, 2022 – Over a hundred international and local speakers, including some of the most influential names from the worlds of Web2 and Web3, will convene here in November for the first Philippine Blockchain Week. Tickets to the event, which will be held from November 28 to December 4 at Newport World Resorts Manila, are now available at philblockchainweek.com.
coingeek.com
Certihash offers enterprise pilot and government PoC program with immediate access to sentinel node detection tool
CERTIHASH announces opportunity for organizations to learn, obtain, and utilize experience on critical information security aspects of blockchain infrastructure. TAMWORTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Today, the team behind the new cybersecurity application CERTIHASH Sentinel Node announced an Enterprise Pilot and Government Proof-of-Concept program to introduce Sentinel Node as an immediate and available solution towards near real-time detection of network anomalies and events including a potential data breach.
coingeek.com
Philippines: Globe offers masterclass in the metaverse for thousands of customers
Globe Telecom, a telecommunications provider in the Philippines, says it will offer masterclasses in the metaverse to stimulate the adoption of virtual worlds. The firm notes that the masterclass will cut across music, e-sports, fashion, and entrepreneurship in the metaverse. Classes are scheduled to be held in Globe Telecom’s platform in the metaverse—Virtual Hangouts (VH) Metaverse.
Comments / 0