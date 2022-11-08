Read full article on original website
Related
Midterm elections – live: Pelosi says GOP reaction to attack may have helped Democrats, as key counts continue
Nancy Pelosi says the brutal hammer attack on her husband, and the often cruel Republican reaction to it may have helped Democrats in the midterm elections.“It wasn’t just the attack,” said the Speaker on Sunday. “It was the Republican reaction to it which was disgraceful.”The current House Speaker told CNN that GOP leaders feared the Trump-aligned wing of the Republican base so much that they even feared distancing themselves from the conspiracies and mockery that right-wing figures trafficked in after the attack.Over the weekend the Democrats kept hold of the Senate, repelling Republicans, after senator Catherine Cortez Masto secured...
Meet the history-makers of the 2022 midterm elections
As midterm results continue to roll in days after Election Day, Democratic and Republican candidates have already been celebrating historic victories.
Doug Mastriano Finally Concedes Pennsylvania Governor’s Race
Far-right 2020 election denier Doug Mastriano finally conceded his loss in the Pennsylvania governor’s race Sunday night—five days after the election was projected in favor of his Democratic opponent, Josh Shapiro, by nearly every major news outlet. As of Sunday, Shapiro led his opponent by 14 percentage points, with nearly all votes counted. “Difficult to accept as the results are, there is no right course but to concede,” Mastriano said in a statement posted to Twitter. “Josh Shapiro will be our next Governor, and I ask everyone to give him the opportunity to lead and pray that he leads well.” Mastriano was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and repeatedly made false statements that echoed his claims of a “rigged” presidential election in 2020. During the campaign, the state Senator also attracted criticism for his presence in Washington, D.C. during the January 6 Capitol riot and his past advocacy for a bill that would have prosecuted women who underwent abortion procedures as murderers.pic.twitter.com/JlpP39uOKm— Doug Mastriano (@dougmastriano) November 13, 2022 Read it at Twitter
Comments / 0