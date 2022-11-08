ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

The Spun

Nick Saban's Comment About Fans Storming The Field Going Viral

Alabama suffered a devastating loss on Saturday against LSU. Alabama and LSU went into overtime and it looked like it was going to go to double overtime before the latter won on a two-point conversion. This loss sent the Crimson Tide to 7-2 overall as their odds to make the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff have gone down.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Alabama Fans After LSU Loss

The Alabama Crimson Tide were effectively eliminated from the College Football Playoff race with another loss last weekend. After falling to LSU in overtime, the Tide sit at 7-2 on the season. Head coach Nick Saban doesn't think it's time to panic just yet. During his weekly radio show, Saban...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas shows off incredible helmets ahead of LSU game

Arkansas plans to honor the military on Saturday, one day after Veterans Day, against LSU when the Razorbacks wear special helmets with the Razorback decal having an American flag inside the outline. The Razorbacks did something similar last year against Mississippi State in honor of Military Appreciation Day. The Razorbacks...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WNTZ

LSU Tigers QB Jayden Daniels signs his first NIL deal with Gordon McKernan

BATON ROUGE, La. (WNTZ) – Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has scored big after securing a Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with Tigers Football quarterback Jayden Daniels, making McKernan Daniels’ first NIL partnership. With three seasons of starting experience under his belt, Daniels has quickly proved himself a valuable addition to Coach Brian Kelly’s […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
mainstreetdailynews.com

Developer to build 212 apartments in Newberry

A development and construction firm based in South Carolina has announced plans to build 212 cottage-style apartments in Newberry. Sands Companies announced on Thursday the purchase of a 22-acre lot for the build-to-rent units. “With this new project, Sands is bringing the model it has perfected in the Carolinas and...
NEWBERRY, FL
wbrz.com

Rod McKee, WBRZ chief photographer, dies at 58

BATON ROUGE – The world lost a great father, brother, son and colleague Thursday with the death of Rod McKee, chief photographer at WBRZ. Rod’s career spanned three decades and two television stations in Baton Rouge and was among the greats of the pioneering 1980s-era television newsmen and women. In his latest assignment, Rod oversaw the visual direction of WBRZ’s in-the-field reporting, leading a team of tenured news photographers and up-and-coming journalists eager to learn from someone with a keen eye for telling stories.
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

This popular BR breakfast and lunch spot is continuing to expand out of state

Baton Rouge-based Kolache Kitchen today announced its second Key West, Florida, location will open later this year. The store will be the company’s seventh. Kolache Kitchen serves baked sweet and savory kolaches and empanadas, along with breakfast and street-style lunch tacos. The brand also sells coffee, espresso, and specialty frozen drinks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Nicole hit Gainesville? Here’s the latest forecast track

Gainesville, along with the University of Florida campus, are on the edge fo the forecast cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Nicole but widespread effects are expected across most of central Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere near Port St. Lucie overnight Wednesday into Thursday. A hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
