FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's BluffM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU can prove its legitimacy by weathering the Arkansas trap game
The last thing LSU needs is a bad road loss at Arkansas to stop the Tigers from going to Atlanta. While the LSU Tigers control their own destiny to get to Atlanta out of the SEC West, the Bayou Bengals have to play an annual rivalry game up in Northwest Arkansas first…
Florida Football: The Gators Need to Beat USC Jr. on Senior Day
The Florida football program is chartering unknown waters this week. Not because of torrential flooding caused by Hurricane Nicole. But for the first time in two years, the Gators are actually riding a wave of momentum heading into the final quarter of the regular season. After last Saturday’s 41-24 victory...
No. 7 Quarterback Recruit Flips Commitment From Miami To SEC Program
Jaden Rashada, a four-star quarterback from the 2023 class, was originally set to play for Miami. On Thursday night, he officially flipped his commitment to Florida. In a statement he released on social media, Rashada said he has always dreamed of playing in the SEC. "Over the past few months,...
Nick Saban's Comment About Fans Storming The Field Going Viral
Alabama suffered a devastating loss on Saturday against LSU. Alabama and LSU went into overtime and it looked like it was going to go to double overtime before the latter won on a two-point conversion. This loss sent the Crimson Tide to 7-2 overall as their odds to make the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff have gone down.
Jaden Rashada, nation's No. 6 quarterback, flips from Miami Hurricanes to Florida Gators
It's unofficially "flip season" in the world of college football recruiting, and one of the nation's top prospects has had a change-on-heart. On Thursday evening, Pittsburg High School (California) quarterback Jaden Rashada, the nation's No. 17 overall prospect, flipped his commitment from the ...
Florida Football: Gators flip four-star QB Jaden Rashada from Miami
Florida Football and head coach Billy Napier had a notable addition to their 2023 class Thursday night as Jaden Rashada announced that he would be flipping his commitment to the Gators from Miami, whom he had been previously committed to since June of 2022. Four-star QB Jaden Rashada flips to...
Miami Loses QB Commitment Jaden Rashada to Florida
In a shocking turn of events, quarterback Jaden Rashada has announced his decommitment from the Miami Hurricanes.
LSU Fans Aren’t Going To Like The Game Time Against Arkansas This Saturday
LSU fans are still reeling from their big overtime win against Alabama last Saturday night in Baton Rouge. With the win, LSU vaulted to the top of the SEC West standings and now sits in the first-place spot. That is because they have beaten Ole Miss and Alabama to take...
Nick Saban Has Message For Alabama Fans After LSU Loss
The Alabama Crimson Tide were effectively eliminated from the College Football Playoff race with another loss last weekend. After falling to LSU in overtime, the Tide sit at 7-2 on the season. Head coach Nick Saban doesn't think it's time to panic just yet. During his weekly radio show, Saban...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas shows off incredible helmets ahead of LSU game
Arkansas plans to honor the military on Saturday, one day after Veterans Day, against LSU when the Razorbacks wear special helmets with the Razorback decal having an American flag inside the outline. The Razorbacks did something similar last year against Mississippi State in honor of Military Appreciation Day. The Razorbacks...
LSU Tigers QB Jayden Daniels signs his first NIL deal with Gordon McKernan
BATON ROUGE, La. (WNTZ) – Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has scored big after securing a Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with Tigers Football quarterback Jayden Daniels, making McKernan Daniels’ first NIL partnership. With three seasons of starting experience under his belt, Daniels has quickly proved himself a valuable addition to Coach Brian Kelly’s […]
mainstreetdailynews.com
Developer to build 212 apartments in Newberry
A development and construction firm based in South Carolina has announced plans to build 212 cottage-style apartments in Newberry. Sands Companies announced on Thursday the purchase of a 22-acre lot for the build-to-rent units. “With this new project, Sands is bringing the model it has perfected in the Carolinas and...
wbrz.com
Rod McKee, WBRZ chief photographer, dies at 58
BATON ROUGE – The world lost a great father, brother, son and colleague Thursday with the death of Rod McKee, chief photographer at WBRZ. Rod’s career spanned three decades and two television stations in Baton Rouge and was among the greats of the pioneering 1980s-era television newsmen and women. In his latest assignment, Rod oversaw the visual direction of WBRZ’s in-the-field reporting, leading a team of tenured news photographers and up-and-coming journalists eager to learn from someone with a keen eye for telling stories.
225batonrouge.com
This popular BR breakfast and lunch spot is continuing to expand out of state
Baton Rouge-based Kolache Kitchen today announced its second Key West, Florida, location will open later this year. The store will be the company’s seventh. Kolache Kitchen serves baked sweet and savory kolaches and empanadas, along with breakfast and street-style lunch tacos. The brand also sells coffee, espresso, and specialty frozen drinks.
Will Hurricane Nicole hit Gainesville? Here’s the latest forecast track
Gainesville, along with the University of Florida campus, are on the edge fo the forecast cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Nicole but widespread effects are expected across most of central Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere near Port St. Lucie overnight Wednesday into Thursday. A hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast ...
Independent Florida Alligator
Republican Keith Perry beats Rodney Long, taking the District 9 Florida Senate seat
Republican Keith Perry defeated Democrat Rodney Long winning the District 9 Florida Senate seat with 65.6% of the vote, as of 10 p.m. The newly elected state senator will represent Alachua, Marion and Levy counties. “My goal to myself was I will not be outworked by my opponent,” Perry said....
Hurricane Nicole: Tropical Storm Warning, Storm Surge Warning issued for eastern Clay County
Hurricane Nicole set to make landfall in Florida.Image via National Hurricane Center. Tropical storm conditions are possible in Clay County on Wednesday night. Rain chances are 90 percent with new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible. Wind gusts could reach as high as 34 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
WCJB
UF President Ben Sasse’s contract sent to Board of Governor’s for approval
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The proposed contract for Senator Ben Sasse has been published in the agenda for this week’s State Board of Governors meeting. In it, Sasse would receive a base salary of $1,000,000 a year. He would also get another $1,000,000 as a retention payment if he...
NICOLE LIVE UPDATES: Evacuation orders in affect for Clay County, Nassau County
Tropical Storm Nicole continues to gain strength as its track aims toward Florida’s east coast. Read live updates below:. Nassau County has issued Evacuation Orders for Zones A & D. An Evacuation Zone Map can be located at www.onenassau.com/evacuations. There is also an interactive version at www.nassauflpa.com, under the GIS Mapping feature.
Subtropical Storm Nicole: 5 Northeast Florida counties in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ emergency declaration
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 34 Florida counties in the potential path of Subtropical Storm Nicole, including five Northeast Florida counties. Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties are listed in the governor’s Executive Order (EO) 22-253. >>> STREAM...
