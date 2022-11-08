ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HealthDay

Dementia Rate Declining Among Older Americans: Study

By Cara Murez HealthDay Reporter
HealthDay
HealthDay
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39xxeF_0j2rqMJQ00
Adobe Stock

Prevalence of dementia in U.S. fell by nearly 4 percentage points between 2000 and 2016.

Disparities decreased between white and Black men and between men and women.

The reasons why aren't clear, but rising levels of education may play a role.

TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- There's good news for aging adults: Prevalence of dementia declined in the United States from 2000 to 2016, a new study reveals.

In people ages 65 and up, prevalence of dementia dropped by 3.7 percentage points. Disparities also decreased between white and Black men and between men and women.

"The reasons for the decline in the prevalence of dementia are not certain, but this trend is good news for older Americans and the systems that support them," said lead author Péter Hudomiet, an economist at RAND, a nonprofit research organization.

"This decline may help reduce the expected strain on families, nursing homes and other support systems as the American population ages," Hudomiet added in a RAND news release.

In 2000, the age-adjusted prevalence of dementia was 12.2% for people over 65. By 2016 it was 8.5%, a nearly one-third drop. The rate of decline was especially rapid between 2000 and 2004, the study found.

Gaps in dementia rates between Black and white men narrowed over the years, with prevalence dropping 7.3 percentage points among Black men during those years, compared to dropping 2.7 percentage points among white men.

Women continued to have a higher rate of dementia, but it dropped from 13.6% to 9.7% in those years. For men, the rate fell from 10.2% to 7%.

To study the issue, RAND used data on more than 21,000 people in the national Health and Retirement Study.

Researchers credit rising levels of education, a reduction in smoking and better treatment of key heart risk factors such as high blood pressure as potential reasons for the improvements.

Education appears key, according to the study.

About 22% of men in the study in 2000 were college-educated, compared to almost 34% in 2016. And the fraction of college-educated women nearly doubled -- from just over 12% to 23% -- during that time.

However, researchers noted that trends in the level of education differed across demographic groups. This could affect inequality in the future.

"Closing the education gap across racial and ethnic groups may be a powerful tool to reduce health inequalities in general and dementia inequalities in particular, an important public health policy goal," Hudomiet said.

In 2021, about 6.2 million U.S. adults ages 65 or older were living with dementia.

The findings were published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on dementia.

SOURCE: RAND Corporation, news release, Nov. 7, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Signing up for 'food stamps' could boost brain health

Signing up for "food stamps" might help lower-income seniors preserve their mental capabilities, a new U.S. study suggests. Researchers found that eligible older adults who used the government's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) -- commonly called food stamps -- had two fewer years of mental decline over a 10-year period than those who could have registered for the program but did not.
AFP

Repeat Covid infections increase risk of health problems: study

People who have had Covid more than once are two or three times more likely to have a range of serious health problems than those who have only had it once, the first major study on the subject said Thursday. Heart and lung problems were more than three times more common for people who had been reinfected. 
shefinds

3 Supplements Every Woman Over 40 Should Be Taking For A Longer Life, According To Doctors

Living a long, happy life is all about making health decisions throughout it. Whether it’s taking a short walk after dinner every night, cutting out processed foods, or even getting enough sleep at night, the little choices we make can add years to your life—or shave years off. One of the best things you can do for your overall health is make sure you’re consuming all of the vitamins and nutrients your body needs to function properly and stay protected against health risks like heart disease, diabetes, and more. Luckily, if you’re worried that your diet is light on certain nutrients, supplements can always save the day.
psychreg.org

People Who Are More Productive at Night Have a Higher Risk of Developing Anxiety

A study, published in the Journal of Affective Disorders, shows that the higher vulnerability of evening chronotype individuals (individuals with the propensity to be more productive at night or at dawn) to anxiety and related disorders may be mediated by altered emotional learning. Do you know what your chronotype is?...
Ars Technica

Nurse who called 911 on her ER talks chaos, fear amid understaffing crisis

The charge nurse who called 911 last month when her emergency department became overwhelmed with patients is speaking candidly about the chaos, fear, and unsafe conditions that continue to plague her hospital and others around the country. Further Reading. Kelsay Irby, the ER charge nurse at St. Michael’s Medical Center...
SEATTLE, WA
Interesting Engineering

Dementia could be prevented by restoring and normalizing protein clusters

Dementia is a disease that impairs memory and decision-making skills. The clean-up of toxic protein clumps could prevent neurodegenerative diseases, according to a new study. The study was led by researchers from the Queensland Brain Institute. The research team discovered that focusing on the relationship between two key enzymes could prevent dementia. The proteins the researchers studied were the enzyme Fyn and the protein Tau. They studied the area of the brain that causes frontotemporal dementia, a form of brain disorder that forms when parts of the frontal and temporal lobes are damaged, affecting behavior, language and movement.
WebMD

Study Shows 6 Supplements Marketed for Cholesterol Are Ineffective

Nov. 7, 2022 – Six supplements commonly marketed for heart health had no effect on LDL (low-density lipoprotein, or “bad”) cholesterol in a newly published, placebo-controlled study. The supplements evaluated were fish oil, garlic, cinnamon, turmeric, plant sterols and red yeast rice. The study tested a common...
CBS Boston

MGH doctors say surge in RSV cases leaving hospitals 'stressed every day'

BOSTON – Mass General Brigham doctors said they are dealing with an unprecedented surge in the respiratory illness known as RSV, likely as a result of precautions taken during the COVID pandemic.The illness impacts the nose, throat and lungs. There has been a severe rise in cases not seen in some time, particularly among children. Cases began surging in mid-October, which is earlier than usual.Alexy Arauz Boudreau, associate chief of pediatrics for primary care at Mass General for Children, said that is likely due to mitigations that were put in place during the COVID pandemic.The precautions disrupted viral transmission, doctors...
BOSTON, MA
19thnews.org

Supreme Court case altering Medicaid is ‘an assault’ on older adults and people with disabilities, advocates warn

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments this week on a case disability, eldercare and health care advocates described as “an assault” on the rights of older adults, people with disabilities and their families. Advocates are so concerned over the potential impact of Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County v. Talevski that they’re still pressing both sides to withdraw or settle before a decision is rendered.
MARION COUNTY, IN
Vox

How economists know whether inflation is getting better

Although inflation is still running uncomfortably high and many Americans are struggling to keep up with rising prices, new data showed that price gains eased last month. In October, prices rose 7.7 percent from a year before, according to a Consumer Price Index report released on Thursday. That’s slightly down from the previous month, when prices were up 8.2 percent. Prices rose 0.4 percent from September to October, the same rate as the previous month.
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy