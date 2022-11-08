Read full article on original website
VERSAILLES — The Versailles Village Council met Wednesday to discuss Klipstine Road and police cruisers. Mike Busse’s report stated he is asking the Council to approve the bidding of the Klipstine Road Improvement project. If approved, advertisement for the project would be intended for Nov. 16 and 23, and the bids for the project will be concluded on Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. The current project budget is $1,100,000, and depending on how the bids come in, there may need to be amended appropriations for the project.
MARYSVILLE – All but one of the measures and issues that were on the various Union County ballots on Election Day 2022 passed after all 45 county precincts presented Tuesday’s voting results to the Union County Board of Elections, which released the Election Summary Report at 9:24 p.m. The results will be considered official once certified by the Ohio Secretary of State.
Republicans took several key races in Montgomery County on Tuesday. According to final, unofficial results for Montgomery County:. For county commission, Republican Jordan Wortham beat Democratic incumbent County Commissioner Carolyn Rice. Wortham had just over 50 percent of the vote. Democratic incumbent Karl Keith defeats Republican Karl Kordalis. Keith beat...
DAYTON — The state auditor’s investigation of the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts office began Wednesday afternoon with the execution of a search warrant, but is believed to be focused on the clerk, an attorney for the clerk said. “The auditor of state’s special investigation unit received information...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A decade-long, nationally-inspired effort to bring a New York-style deli to Dayton will result in the adaptive reuse of a former religious institution. A former Masonic Temple building in Washington Township will be repurposed into a delicatessen, noted by project designer The Idea...
“She read my shirt out loud as I walked past and I was maybe three to four feet away from her, she said I’m going to stomp on your face,” said Donnie Greene.
(Darke County, OH)--Two accused murderers have been released from the Darke County Jail. In Ohio, a Supreme Court ruling has prevented judges from considering public safety when setting a bond. That law was overwhelmingly rejected in Tuesday’s election, but it still applies until the first of the year. Dean Baker and William Fields have both posted bond are out of jail. Sheriff Mark Whittaker said Thursday that, in the interest of public safety, he was compelled to inform the public of their release.
TIPP CITY — Multiple fire districts respond to a field fire at Lost Creek Prairie Preserve around 1 p.m. Approximately 12 fire departments are at the scene with Plymouth recently called to help. The fire is continuing to burn an hour and a half later. However, the fire seems...
VAN WERT — Demolition got underway last week on the former Van Wert Inn, 820 N. Washington Street. The property, owned by the Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation, is one of eight properties recently awarded money from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The list of...
Bellefontaine Middle School has announced its honor roll for the 1st nine weeks. We encourage open dialogue among people who may disagree. Difficult conversations must be had sometimes to make progress. If you disagree, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.
Logan County voters have said no to the Health District Levy, while passing several Township proposals. In Champaign County, Nino Vitale rallied to beat Todd Woodruff for County Commissioner. Statewide the Governor’s race has been called for Mike DeWine. Jim Jordan has been declared the winner in the U.S....
MANSFIELD -- Conservative Jim Jordan will once again represent Richland County and Ashland County in Washington, D.C. The 58-year-old Republican from Champaign County easily won re-election for Ohio's 4th House seat on Tuesday, a newly configured district that includes Richland and Ashland counties.
Two local police officers were recently honored. Earl Wisener (Washington Township Police) and Morgan Styles (Russells Point Police) were named the 2022 Logan County CIT Officers of the Year at a Washington Township Trustees meeting on Monday, November 7. Champaign and Logan Counties share a Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) program,...
PIQUA — The city of Piqua is excited to announce the hiring of Taylor Bowsher to fill the position of development manager. Bowsher is an experienced development professional with knowledge in planning and urban design. Previously, Bowsher was the village planner for the village of Plain City facilitating permitting...
According to a release by Tipp City Fire and EMS, a person started a campfire near the Great Miami River on Thursday, Nov. 10. Due to how dry the area was, the fire spread to the nearby wooded area.
With the new emphasis the U.S. Supreme Court put on the importance of state government in this post-Roe v. Wade era, many Americans decided Tuesday to put some checks in place. They also roasted some conspiracy nuts over the camp fire. Abortion rights ballot questions were passed in five states, including GOP-dominated Kentucky to the […] The post In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
HARRISON TWP. — A mistake in measurements led to a dispute at a Montgomery County polling place on Tuesday. Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a polling place on Turner Road in Harrison Twp. on Tuesday. A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office said they responded for a “small dispute in line.”
Cloudy skies and steady rain did little to diminish the crowd that gathered in front of the Logan County Courthouse for the annual Bellefontaine Veteran’s Day ceremony. At exactly 11:11 AM, in recognition of the Armistice that was signed that effectively ended World War 1 on the 11th day of November 1918, members of the Logan County Veteran’s Memorial Squad lowered the flag in front of the courthouse to half-mast.
Several restaurants in the Dayton area are thanking veterans and active-duty military members for their service on or around Veterans Day with freebies. Offers include free meals, free coffee and free ice cream. Proof of military service is generally required and forms of proof may vary by business. Below is a list of participating restaurants.
A McComb man is dead after an early afternoon motorcycle crash in northern Hancock County. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says 64-year-old Richard Weaver of McComb was southbound on Township Road 123 when he failed to yield to traffic on State Route 613. His motorcycle was then struck by a semi. Weaver was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital and later pronounced dead. The driver of the truck was not reported to be injured.
