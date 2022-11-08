ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesfield, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Advocate

Versailles allows police cruiser at school

VERSAILLES — The Versailles Village Council met Wednesday to discuss Klipstine Road and police cruisers. Mike Busse’s report stated he is asking the Council to approve the bidding of the Klipstine Road Improvement project. If approved, advertisement for the project would be intended for Nov. 16 and 23, and the bids for the project will be concluded on Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. The current project budget is $1,100,000, and depending on how the bids come in, there may need to be amended appropriations for the project.
VERSAILLES, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Fairbanks Levy, Union County Sales Tax Among Tuesday’s Big Winners

MARYSVILLE – All but one of the measures and issues that were on the various Union County ballots on Election Day 2022 passed after all 45 county precincts presented Tuesday’s voting results to the Union County Board of Elections, which released the Election Summary Report at 9:24 p.m. The results will be considered official once certified by the Ohio Secretary of State.
UNION COUNTY, OH
wyso.org

Local county election results: Greene, Montgomery

Republicans took several key races in Montgomery County on Tuesday. According to final, unofficial results for Montgomery County:. For county commission, Republican Jordan Wortham beat Democratic incumbent County Commissioner Carolyn Rice. Wortham had just over 50 percent of the vote. Democratic incumbent Karl Keith defeats Republican Karl Kordalis. Keith beat...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Decade-long deli project dubbed 'All the Best – Dayton’s Deli' in the works

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A decade-long, nationally-inspired effort to bring a New York-style deli to Dayton will result in the adaptive reuse of a former religious institution. A former Masonic Temple building in Washington Township will be repurposed into a delicatessen, noted by project designer The Idea...
DAYTON, OH
1017thepoint.com

SHERIFF ISSUES WARNING AFTER ACCUSED MURDERERS RELEASED

(Darke County, OH)--Two accused murderers have been released from the Darke County Jail. In Ohio, a Supreme Court ruling has prevented judges from considering public safety when setting a bond. That law was overwhelmingly rejected in Tuesday’s election, but it still applies until the first of the year. Dean Baker and William Fields have both posted bond are out of jail. Sheriff Mark Whittaker said Thursday that, in the interest of public safety, he was compelled to inform the public of their release.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Times-Bulletin

Inn demolished, plans to renovate property

VAN WERT — Demolition got underway last week on the former Van Wert Inn, 820 N. Washington Street. The property, owned by the Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation, is one of eight properties recently awarded money from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The list of...
VAN WERT, OH
peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine Middle School announces first honor roll of the year

Bellefontaine Middle School has announced its honor roll for the 1st nine weeks. We encourage open dialogue among people who may disagree. Difficult conversations must be had sometimes to make progress. If you disagree, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Logan & Champaign County election results

Logan County voters have said no to the Health District Levy, while passing several Township proposals. In Champaign County, Nino Vitale rallied to beat Todd Woodruff for County Commissioner. Statewide the Governor’s race has been called for Mike DeWine. Jim Jordan has been declared the winner in the U.S....
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Jordan to represent Richland, Ashland counties in the U.S. House

MANSFIELD -- Conservative Jim Jordan will once again represent Richland County and Ashland County in Washington, D.C. The 58-year-old Republican from Champaign County easily won re-election for Ohio's 4th House seat on Tuesday, a newly configured district that includes Richland and Ashland counties.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Local officers awarded for service

Two local police officers were recently honored. Earl Wisener (Washington Township Police) and Morgan Styles (Russells Point Police) were named the 2022 Logan County CIT Officers of the Year at a Washington Township Trustees meeting on Monday, November 7. Champaign and Logan Counties share a Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) program,...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

City of Piqua hires Bowsher as development manager

PIQUA — The city of Piqua is excited to announce the hiring of Taylor Bowsher to fill the position of development manager. Bowsher is an experienced development professional with knowledge in planning and urban design. Previously, Bowsher was the village planner for the village of Plain City facilitating permitting...
PIQUA, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on

With the new emphasis the U.S. Supreme Court put on the importance of state government in this post-Roe v. Wade era, many Americans decided Tuesday to put some checks in place. They also roasted some conspiracy nuts over the camp fire. Abortion rights ballot questions were passed in five states, including GOP-dominated Kentucky to the […] The post In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
peakofohio.com

Veterans Day observation held in downtown Bellefontaine

Cloudy skies and steady rain did little to diminish the crowd that gathered in front of the Logan County Courthouse for the annual Bellefontaine Veteran’s Day ceremony. At exactly 11:11 AM, in recognition of the Armistice that was signed that effectively ended World War 1 on the 11th day of November 1918, members of the Logan County Veteran’s Memorial Squad lowered the flag in front of the courthouse to half-mast.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
dayton.com

Veterans Day: Restaurants offering free meals to service members in Dayton area

Several restaurants in the Dayton area are thanking veterans and active-duty military members for their service on or around Veterans Day with freebies. Offers include free meals, free coffee and free ice cream. Proof of military service is generally required and forms of proof may vary by business. Below is a list of participating restaurants.
DAYTON, OH
hometownstations.com

Motorcycle accident in Hancock County takes the life of a McComb man

A McComb man is dead after an early afternoon motorcycle crash in northern Hancock County. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says 64-year-old Richard Weaver of McComb was southbound on Township Road 123 when he failed to yield to traffic on State Route 613. His motorcycle was then struck by a semi. Weaver was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital and later pronounced dead. The driver of the truck was not reported to be injured.
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy